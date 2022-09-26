Combat stress and fatigue with a new ‘Ultimate Sen Sleep’ spa

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The challenges over recent years have left an exhausting mark on us all, but now, ahead of International Stress Awareness Week (7-11 November) we’ve found the perfect pampering solution that will leave you feeling refreshed, restored and raring to go.

Whether you’re a sleep-deprived parent, a burnt-out boss or so frazzled that you need to reset the balance in mind, body and soul, the Ultimate Sen Sleep overnight spa package at Careys Manor in the New Forest provides the definitive way to relax and unwind.

Treat yourself to an anti-stress massage

Surrounded by calming countryside in the heart of a national park, this luxurious Victorian hotel features the award-winning SenSpa – a world-class Thai spa that blends ancient traditions with holistic wellness, spectacular treatments and top notch facilities, designed to reduce stress and promote deeper, longer-lasting slumber.

Take in the fresh New Forest air

In addition to a rejuvenating 45-minute Ayurvedic Head Massage, the Ultimate Sen Sleep overnight package includes access to the facilities in the SenSpa health club, dinner and breakfast in the hotel’s stylish restaurants, and an Ultimate Sleep Gift Box to bring blissful sweet dreams.

Wearing a fluffy white robe, your journey begins in the Eastern-themed SenSpa, where an ambience of soothing music, subtle lighting and oriental artwork transport you into another world.

At the hydrotherapy pool, which at night flickers with candles and twinkles with starry lights in the blue ceiling overhead, immerse yourself in the warm water jets that cascade over you, soak up the tropical storm shower and then, as the tension in your muscles subsides, recline on the heated mosaic loungers.

Immerse yourself in the stunning hydrotherapy pool

To boost your endorphins and sink into a state of Zen, step into the amethyst crystal steam room and herbal sauna, and if you’re feeling brave, experience a dramatic contrast to the heat in the ice room.

Anxiety and fatigue melt away with an Ayurvedic Head Massage, a 5000-year-old holistic practice that relieves stress and promotes sleep.

Cocoon yourself in the Eastern themed spa

Carried out using warm coconut oil at the hands of SenSpa’s highly-skilled therapists, the massage strokes over the face, ears and scalp follow the marma points (energy pathways), which alleviates emotional and physical tension, releases serotonin and restoring the balance of energy.

Massages release serotonin - a hormone that creates feelings of well-being – and promotes restful sleep. When it comes to rounding off the day with a delicious dinner, you’ll be spoilt for choice as the Zen Garden Thai restaurant, the modern British menu of the Cambium, and French bistro Le Blaireau, all beckon.

Dine at the Cambium restaurant

For the final part of your Ultimate Sen Sleep experience, retreat to your sumptuous Careys Manor room and perform a bedtime ritual using the range of natural products from your indulgent Ultimate Sleep Gift Box.

To kick-start the body’s thermostat and induce sleep, pour the bath soak that contains essential oils of lavender, bergamot, geranium and patchouli into a hot bath and relax for 90 minutes.

Enjoy a spot of Afternoon Tea

Then, after sipping a cup of Wellness tea, place the wheat eye mask over your eyes and sink back on to the fluffy pillows and pristine white sheets of your king size bed before falling into a deep sleep.

Awake feeling ready to take on the world again

Sweet dreams really are made of this, and you’ll wake up feeling refreshed and full of zest, ready to take on the world again.

