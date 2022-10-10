Gordon Ramsay shares exciting news with fans - but did you spot his sweet faux pas? Fans spot a major mistake!

Gordon Ramsay surprised everyone on Monday morning when he released the most impassioned video in which he shared a very exciting update – and it involves hundreds of giveaways for fans.

SEE: Gordon Ramsay shows his softer side – and fans love it

The 55-year-old restaurant entrepreneur and star of Gordon Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares took to Instagram to reveal that he is opening a branch of his restaurant Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza in Edinburgh on Monday afternoon and what's more, 250 lucky foodies will be able to eat for free! Gordon looked dapper in a navy suit as he shared the delicious details, but did you spot his sweet faux pas?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay reveals a new restaurant and an exciting giveaway for foodies

In the video, Gordon's excitement was palpable as he told fans: "We are bringing Street Pizza finally, from down south in Battersea to one of the most gorgeous cities anywhere in the world Edinburgh."

The father of five continued: "To help celebrate, we are going to be giving away 250 free takeaway pizzas from noon today!"

READ: Claudia Winkleman's daily diet: see what the Strictly star eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

DISCOVER: 6 new food launches we're enjoying in London this month

How to get one of Gordon Ramsay's free pizzas

In Gordon's video message, he instructed fans to "just follow Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza on Instagram and show this post to our amazing team. Enjoy! I can't wait to see you!"

Gordon flashed his phone as he spoke

Fans caught a glimpse of Gordon's phone as he gestured to "this post", but the doting dad instead accidentally flashed a very sweet and personal picture on his lock screen.

Gordon's cherished photo is of his daughter Tilly

The adorable photo, which he previously shared on Instagram in November last year, saw the star hugging his daughter and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, Tilly, 20. He wrote at the time: "I can’t think of a better person to share my birthday with than this adorable gracious young lady @tillyramsay always putting others first before herself and you’ve grown up to become an amazing role model Happy Birthday darling can’t wait to see you very soon love you so much Dad" with heart emojis.

SEE: Queen Elizabeth II's delicious guilty pleasure finally revealed

MORE: 17 jaw-dropping celebrity holiday homes that need to be seen to be believed

Today is due to be an equally special day as the proud Scotsman currently only has one other restaurant in Edinburgh, the Bread Street Kitchen & Bar. Gordon previously owned a Michelin-starred restaurant in Glasgow named Amaryllis which closed in 2004.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.