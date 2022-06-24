Beat the flight disruptions with a staycation at Wild Thyme and Honey in the Cotswolds

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If all the talk of flight disruptions and cancellations has made you decide to take a staycation this summer instead, Wild Thyme and Honey in the Cotswolds should be top of your list to check out.

As you'd expect from a hotel in the Cotswolds, it's all honey-coloured bricks, picture-perfect gardens and adorable nooks and crannies to cosy up in – all with a side of world-class rosé and super-sumptuous stand-alone baths.

The rooms are idyllic at Wild Thyme and Honey

The hotel only opened in December 2021, so is delightfully under the radar so far, but mark our words, it will soon be as popular as big-name spots in the Cotswolds – before the summer is out, we imagine.

Fans of free-standing baths will love Wild Thyme and Honey

Wild Thyme and Honey has 24 beautifully designed bedrooms, ranging from riverside suites with views of the bubbling brook to cosy rooms ideal for snuggling up in. Larger rooms have impressive free-standing tubs, while all of the accommodation feels light and airy, with generous windows and authentic wood décor.

To really push the boat out, book the hotel's VIP apartment, No. 3 London Road, which has its own living room and private deck with sauna and hot tub - dreamy!

The outdoor eating areas at Wild Thyme and Honey are divine

We visited in the midst of the June heatwave and found sitting in the outdoor seating area was every bit as glorious as being in the south of France – they have riverside pods for private dining, as well as quaint bench seating complete with faux animal throws.

There's also a private courtyard for guests with roaring outdoor fires, secluded from view and perfectly intimate.

Wild Thyme and Honey's private courtyard was a divine spot for a glass of wine

It's hard to tear yourself away from the peaceful surroundings, but if you are in the mood to venture further afield, there are electric bikes you can borrow to explore the villages, or you're a short drive from Cirencester, Burford and Bibury for a taste of quintessential Cotswold towns.

If you don't want to leave the happy Wild Thyme and Honey bubble, don't fret. The onsite pub The Crown has farm-to-table menus that roll with seasons, served up in a lovingly-restored, high-ceilinged barn space that feels a world away from real life.

The onsite pub The Crown serves delicious, locally-sourced food

For a heaven-sent Cotswolds break, in a hotel that's set to be super in-demand, Wild Thyme and Honey should be on your radar.

Double rooms are available from £150 per night, B&B as a limited opening rate