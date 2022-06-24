Sun, luxury and adventure: What it's like to stay at the new 5* TUI BLUE Sensatori Biomar Hotel in Majorca

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On the beautiful Balearic Island of Majorca lies the new TUI BLUE Sensatori Biomar Hotel – the brand-new addition to the TUI BLUE five-star collection.

Nestled on the quieter east coast of the island and only a five-minute walk to Sa Coma's promenade and beach, HELLO! went to see what this stunning new hotel has to offer, and what it's like to explore Majorca with TUI.

The activity pool in the family area of the Sensatori Biomar

What is it like staying at TUI BLUE Sensatori Biomar?

Whether you are a solo traveller, a couple, or a family seeking a getaway, you will be totally immersed in your chosen holiday experience – and you won't need to compromise.

The spacious new adult-only building and sun terrace

Amazingly, even at 80% capacity, I noticed that the hotel does not feel crowded thanks to the intuitively designed use of space and elegant landscaping, not to mention the palatial layout.

Guests staying in the brand-new 'Adult Only Zone' are welcome to venture along the tree-lined paths to the original complex should they be curious about family guests' lively entertainment – which boasts performances from stars such as the finalists from The Voice – Spain.

Everyone can enjoy the evening performances

What is on offer at TUI BLUE Sensatori Biomar?

• Seven restaurants and five swimming pools are all within walking distance (and often swim-up distance!) of a cocktail bar with helpful staff always on hand.

• There is a BLUE® spa with one free visit per stay, a gym for every adult staying at the hotel and fully equipped play areas for children.

• Come nightfall there is entertainment for all; a piano bar, gentle acoustic music area, and a stage hosting live shows.

• Friendly staff are always on hand should you require anything – keep reading to learn about our favourite TUI exclusive excursions.

What is the food like at TUI BLUE Sensatori Biomar?

Among the seven eateries are three themed à la carte restaurants offering marvellous Mediterranean, Italian or Asian cuisine. Your all-inclusive package will include one meal at each à la carte restaurant per stay and I would definitely recommend trying them all. The staff really made us feel at home.

Restaurant Asia at the Sensatori Biomar

The hotel's house red wine is particularly good – it is a Cabernet Sauvignon from the local Butxet Vineyard in Majorca. The staff kindly gifted me with a bottle to take home which was a nice touch.

Fresh snacks and hot drinks are available throughout the day at Thea's Coffee Shop should you feel peckish between the ample breakfast and lunch buffets.

The adult traveller experience at TUI BLUE Sensatori Biomar

Spacious standard double rooms in the new adult-only building

The TUI BLUE Sensatori Biomar hotel is a sanctuary for adults; the 'Adult Only Zone' includes the dedicated Lyra restaurant and bars with indoor and outdoor seating which is so beautiful in the evenings too.

The new adult-only circle building and swimming pool at the Sensatori Biomar

Everything you want and need is situated within the sprawling, private grounds of this brand-new circular building.

A view of the lobby within the new adult-only building at Sensatori Biomar

Relaxation here comes easily - the nearby BLUE® spa features a jacuzzi, gym, sauna, Turkish bath, and ice fountains. There is even a music therapy pool where you can select your own music.

Every spacious bedroom and suite from the ground floor up boasts either a generously sized balcony or garden.

Each standard double room comes with a balcony and a view

You could upgrade to a room with a small swim-up pool which would be heated by sunlight, however, from the second communal rooftop pool, you can marvel at the stunning near-360 panoramic view - it's always quiet up there.

Marvel at the stunning view from the second adult-only communal pool

A moment I will always remember would be taking myself along to an expert-led yoga class at sunrise in a wonderful purpose-built poolside wellbeing area – one for the early birds!

The family holiday experience at TUI BLUE Sensatori Biomar

The family's swimming pool Sensatori Biomar

Families are embraced at the Sensatori Biomar, and the existing buildings, where more double rooms and all family rooms are situated, have recently received a light retouch.

Premier family rooms boast shared rooftop pools and terraces

You might be tempted to upgrade your double room to a rooftop 'Premium Double Room' or 'Premium Junior Suite' for access to a rooftop terrace and pool shared between up to four rooms.

Children will love the indoor and outdoor play area

There are fantastic areas for the kids; a fully staffed soft play area for toddlers and a hangout area for children aged five to 11 years to socialise while parents relax.

There is live entertainment every evening at Sensatori Biomar

Best things to do and excursions in Majorca

Palma Walking Tour and Boat Cruise, from £35 per person

The Cathedral of Santa Maria

This excursion to the capital city is a must. See inside the magnificent 14th Century Cathedral and learn the secrets of the ancient streets of the Palma. Make sure that you make the most of your free time to enjoy the free galleries, boutiques, and phenomenal restaurants. A wonderful woman from TUI BLUE mentioned a tapas restaurant named 'Ombu Tapas & Cocktails' and it was probably the best tapas I've ever had!

Majorca Wine Tour, from £47 per person

The Bodega Ramanyà vineyard experience is wonderful

The family-run Bodega Ramanyà winery experience is marvellous. Magdelena, her son and dog Bunny will welcome you with a short tour through their botanical gardens, and their collection of rare historic agricultural artefacts. They are a fountain of knowledge. You will then learn about their winemaking process and enjoy their wines with homemade Majorcan food. Magdelena will not let you leave hungry! I would say that their 'Goig de Ramanya' sparkling brut rose is well worth buying for just €7.50.

The family will lead you through their stunning gardens before your wine-tasting

Picturesque forest walk

For some remarkable photo ops, step outside of the Sensatori Biomar and allow the tour guide to take you on a scenic forest walk just minutes from the hotel, where you will see wild tortoises, pass through meadows where horses graze and find the hidden beaches of Sa Coma. Our route took us to a lovely hilltop café – conveniently – and there is a castle with a drawbridge that all the adults and kids loved climbing, enquire at the hotel.

If walking isn't your thing, but you love to ride catamarans, vintage trains and breathing fresh mountain air, read about this 'Full day Majorca Tour with Port de Soller and Sa Calobra', from £67 per person.

There really is so much to see and do on this beautiful island, much of the meadow and forest landscape is now protected from future builds and this hotel's management, Protur, told me that they have set up 10,000 solar panels which provide green energy for the TUI BLUE Sensatori Biomar as well as four other local hotels.

What is it like to travel to and around Majorca?

Travel is easy – holidaymakers from the UK only need to show either proof of being fully vaccinated, or of having recovered from a prior COVID-19 infection in the last six months.

Daily flights operate from Birmingham, Gatwick and Manchester and your coach from Palma airport to the hotel takes between 1 hour and 1 hour 30 depending on traffic.

All TUI excursions have health and safety measures in place and comply with government regulations. This includes limited numbers, social distancing, regularly cleaning, hand sanitiser, etc.

How much does it cost to stay at TUI BLUE Sensatori Biomar?

TUI offers seven nights at the 5T TUI BLUE Sensatori Biomar on an all-inclusive basis, from £1,165 per person. The price is based on two adults sharing a double room with balcony, departing from London Gatwick in July 2022, including transfers. Upgraded premium seats with additional benefits are available. To find out more about this holiday, or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local TUI holiday store or download the app.

