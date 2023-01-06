Strictly's Janette Manrara stuns in flirty bikini alongside lookalike mum

Strictly star Janette Manrara looked radiant in a tropical bikini as she soaked up the Miami sun alongside her family.

Taking to Instagram the professional dancer posted a carousel of envy-inducing snapshots featuring palm tree-studded parks and pristine beaches. Among the photos, Janette also included a joyous sun-kissed selfie alongside her brother, Alejandro, and her mum, Maritza.

Janette looked radiant as she showed off her striking pink bikini emblazoned with tropical flowers. She teamed her plunging number with a sporty baseball cap, gold earrings and a nude manicure.

"Beach day w/ mom and my little brother," the TV star penned in her caption.

Janette showed off her svelte physique

Fans flocked to the comments section with an array of sweet comments. "Love these photos!! Janette you look amazing! I love that bikini so much!," gushed one, whilst a second noted: "Love this! So glad you are having a great time with your family."

A third chimed: "Janette you look amazing [red heart emoji] So glad you like the cap! It looks amazinggg," and a fourth simply added: "Beautiful family," followed by a heart eye emoji.

The dancer shared snapshots from her holiday

Janette's stunning beach snaps come after the 39-year-old opened up about her relationship with co-star Aljaz Skorjanec. Since leaving the hit BBC show, the loved-up couple have revealed that their relationship has gone from strength to strength.

Speaking to the Mirror, she explained: "When he was doing Strictly, I would barely see him because we were on different schedules. It takes over your life so now I spend a lot more time with him, which is really nice."

Janette and Aljaz got married in London first

The couple first met in 2010 when Janette flew to London to perform alongside Aljaz in Burn The Floor. There was an instant attraction, with Janette saying her now-husband looked like Prince Charming while Aljaz joked he was ready to propose after just five hours.

Lovebirds Janette and Aljaz eventually tied the knot in 2017 with three gorgeous wedding ceremonies taking place in London, Slovenia and Florida.

