Strictly's Dianne Buswell shows off incredible waistline in stunning bikini

Strictly's Dianne Buswell jetted off to her native Australia ahead of the festive period – and her latest stunning beach look left us yearning for some winter sun.

LATEST: Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg look so in love during special Christmas Day reunion

Over on Instagram, the professional dancer, 33, shared a sneak peak inside her sun-drenched afternoon complete with sandy beaches, bright blue skies and crystal-clear waters.

WATCH: Strictly's Dianne Buswell unveils brand new hair

Loading the player...

Dianne looked flawless in her vibrant mint-hued bikini which she teamed with a sporty baseball cap, Ray Ban sunglasses and a striped tote bag. The TV star wore her flaming red locks loose beneath her hat whilst keeping her face bare for the ultimate au naturel beach look.

MORE: Dianne Buswell stuns in breathtaking sunset beach photos

DISCOVER: Strictly's James Jordan claims Tyler West and Dianne Buswell were 'robbed'

"Making the most of these blue skies and sandy beaches while I can!!!!" Dianne captioned her snapshot.

Dianne donned a vibrant bikini

Fans were quick to heap praise on the dancer, with one writing: "Soak up those rays [sun emoji] Dianne before you need to get back to your UK home for rehearsals, looking fabulous as always," whilst a second noted: "Stunning!! Enjoy every second."

"Hope you're having the best time, looks so, so beautiful there," chimed a third, and a fourth quipped: "Don’t blame you! Although it's a balmy 12° here and not raining."

The dancer spent Christmas in Australia

Dianne's beach trip comes after the Strictly pro spent Christmas with her family in Australia, whilst her boyfriend, Joe Sugg, 31, remained in the UK.

After rumours started swirling of a possible breakup, Dianne raced to quash online speculation. She shared a screenshot of the smitten duo enjoying a sweet video call.

And dropping a hint that things were better than ever between the pair, she tagged her beloved and used a heart emoji in her caption.

Dianne and Joe share a home in Sussex

Lovebirds Dianne and Joe have been together for over four years, after first meeting on the set on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2018.

Sharing his initial fears of going public with Dianne, doting Joe explained: "My audience was very protective over me. But they instantly accepted Dianne, because we were partnered on Strictly, so after the show finished and we got together, they already felt like they knew her well."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.