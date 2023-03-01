10 best things do to in London in March to step into spring

Londoners, is it too early to say spring has officially sprung? With an array of exciting new restaurant openings, thrilling events and an exciting list of pop ups coming to the city this March, it certainly feels like it has!

If your social schedule is feeling a little dry, why not use HELLO!'s guide as inspiration for your weekend? From seeing the blooming pink blossoms across London to getting your sweat on at London's newest fitness studio, taking a yoga class inside an immersive exhibition to dining at fabulous restaurants, here is our ultimate guide to kicking off the start of spring in the city.

Best things to do in London in March

Take a yoga class inside London's most immersive art exhibition

Catch a show in London's West End

You don't have to be a child to enjoy The Lion King. Set against the majesty of the Serengeti Plains and to the evocative rhythms of Africa, Disney’s multi-award-winning musical has been delighting audiences for decades. Brilliantly reimagined by acclaimed director Julie Taymor, Disney's beloved film has been transformed into a spectacular theatrical experience that explodes with glorious colours, stunning effects and enchanting music.

Sing your heart out at Lucky Voice's new Liverpool Street venue

Lucky Voice has just opened a brand new venue in Devonshire Square near Liverpool Street. Featuring nine private karaoke rooms, a VIP booth and a dancefloor to keep the party going in the main bar, the new site is already proving to be one of the karaoke giant's most sociable and fun.

There's nothing we love more than a spot of karaoke at HELLO! and we went into full-on mic-hogging mode while testing out the new offering, performing a wide range of tunes from the extensive library of over 11,000 songs. We loved the vibrant décor, sociable setup and ability to summon drinks and nibbles to your booth with the press of a button.

Make sure you try the bespoke cocktails worthy of Lucky Voice's new east London postcode including The Eastender and The Wrecking Ball. And don't miss the opportunity to channel your inner Miley Cyrus on the giant wrecking ball – trust us, it makes for some epic photos.

Lucky Voice Liverpool Street is open until 2.30am Wednesday to Saturday and 1am Sunday to Tuesday. Book your booth now at luckyvoice.com.

​​See the blossom in London's parks

There's nothing quite like spring in the city. Watching the pastel pink blossom start to bloom over the weeks of March and April might not sound like a thrilling activity, but trust us when we say there really is no better way to explore London than on foot.

London is stunning in spring, and crisp March days can be spent rambling through the city's best parks. Why not try Richmond Park for your chance to spot deer? Or take the family through Regent's park for a glimpse at the animals in London Zoo. Stroll through Kensington Gardens, one of the most glorious royal parks in the capital, or soak up the sunset in Battersea Park at dusk.

Best luxury things to do in March

Get your sweat on at London's boutique studio Volonté

London's endless offering of boutique exercise studios is heaven for the wellness-focused city dweller. If that's you, you'll want to add a class at Volonté Energy Studio into your schedule. A fabulous addition to London's fitness scene, this stunning studio on Brompton road offers weekly yoga and Pilates, a gymnastic-inspired Body Strong class or their signature full-body U360 class.

Not just a fitness studio, Volonté is also home to a bustling café. Celebrating all food groups, the café is an all-inclusive food experience with no food group side-lined. Breakfast from the Le Cordon Bleu trained founder includes Whipped Egg Omelette, Chunky Breakfast Fritters, and Greek Avo Toast, whilst lunch dishes such as a Salmon Sake Bowl or Thai Bangkok Bowl. See you there?

Sink into spring with a Muscle Melt massage at The Bentley

Head over to West London where you'll find The Bentley London, a grand hotel home to the Le Kalon Spa. This month, enjoy full access to the leisure and spa facilities while indulging in a restorative 90-minute Muscle Melt massage. Feel your worries and stress dissolve as an expert therapist works their magic, ensuring you leave the spa feeling like a new person ready to face the bustle of the city.

Join the blowdry club

Great hair is for everyone, and HARE & BONE have recently launched their new HARE Menu to ensure that everyone feels welcome and included in their salons. Sitting alongside their new menu is also the reveal of their Blowdry Club. The six-week Blowdry Club includes a hair mask, head massage, blow dry and 30 minutes of quiet time where you can choose how to relax. A self-care spa session with the added bonus of a blow dry, that can last up to four days.

The dual-salon group continually strive to exceed expectations through their creative and technical excellence in cut and colour, attention to detail and focus on providing clients with a truly personalised experience. Working at Fashion Week, shooting editorial work, and educating hairdressers on a global scale ensures that the team, regardless of scale, all deliver the renowned HARE & BONE salon experience.

Try this innovative complexion treatment

A huge fan of Korean-beauty? Then make sure you head to Dr Jack's Clinic on Ebury Street, home to the SkinTech Studio, an innovative facial bar offering a range of Korean-inspired bespoke skin treatments. Designed by Dr. Jack and Head Aesthetician Izabela Pawlitka, this facial is not one to miss! Harnessing tried-and-tested, award-winning techniques from the flagship and supercharging them with innovations from all corners of the world, to rejuvenate the complexion, optimise skin health and deliver an instant and long-lasting glow. The SkinTech Studio offers Harley Street-grade treatments in an efficient, innovative and accessible way.

Best restaurants to visit in March

Treat yourself to dinner at the swanky Pasta Bar at Harrods

If you're looking for a luxury destination to celebrate Mother's Day in style, look no further than Pasta Evangelists/ beautiful Pasta Bar at Harrods. Boasting a mouthwatering menu created by Pasta Evangelists' Head of Food Michele Rodelli, the Pasta Bar is the company's very first restaurant venture, and we have a feeling it won't be the last. The countertop seating is both intimate and plush, located in the iconic dining hall at Harrods under the soft glow of industrial-style lighting. The wine and cocktail menus are extensive and the service was impeccable.

We tried the Mafalde and Beef Meatballs in a sweet tomato sauce topped with creamy stracciatella that melted into the pasta. Our only complaint was that we wish we'd ordered two portions. Other menu highlights include a wonderfully creamy Burrata, Spicy Lobster Spaghettoni, Delica Pumpkin & Walnut Ravioli and the Pappardelle with Beef Ragu & Stracchino Cheese and Delica Pumpkin & Walnut Ravioli. You can't leave without trying the seriously delicious Tiramisu.

