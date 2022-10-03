10 best things to do in autumnal London this October

Time to pack away summer wardrobe and make way for waterproofs and chunky boots – pumpkin spiced latte season is almost upon us!

If you're ever short of things to do in London, you've come to the right place. Discover HELLO!'s best picks of things to do in the city this October, from discovering London's most beautiful autumnal walks to tucking into the best food and drink the capital has to offer.

Best place to explore in London in October

Discover the luxury shopping destination of London Designer Outlet

It might only be October, but if you're anything like us, you'll want to start getting Christmas gifts organised for the loved ones in your life ahead of the festive season. London Designer Outlet is a total shopaholic's playground, with everything from highstreet labels to designer brands, homeware stores and beauty outlets offering major savings across everything in stock. Located just a ten-minute walk from Wembley Park tube station, London Designer Outlet is the ultimate pre-concert pitstop or post-match bargain hunt for those visiting Wembley Stadium.

It's not all about the shopping, however. When you need some downtime to think over that Villeroy & Boch purchase, or want to trawl through your discounted finds while refuelling with a delicious meal or cocktail, there's also a versatile selection of food and drink outlets.

Not one to pass up the opportunity to find a bargain, I headed to LDO to check it out for myself. I was immediately struck by how helpful the staff are, always taking the opportunity to talk through your purchase, or offer alternatives. The thriving, but calm atmosphere of this Wembley shopping village is miles away from the hectic fleet of shoppers that descend upon Oxford Street at the weekends - making it the ultimate destination for a solo shopping trip.

Whether you're after a new pair of loafers, want to amp up your makeup collection or are looking for a chic new dining set for your minimalist kitchen - London Designer Outlet likely has something for you. The best part? The stock isn't outdated, damaged, or the 'unwanted' collection that never made it to highstreet shelves. I bought a chic Fuschia cardigan in the Marks & Spencer outlet I had my eye on in the store just weeks before. You won't need to convince me to go back!

To find out more, visit www.londondesigneroutlet.com/

Best spooky things to do in London in October

Scare yourself silly at a haunted theatre tour

What better way to immerse yourself in spooky Halloween vibes than with a tour around the world's most haunted theatre? Theatre Royal Drury Lane is hosting spooky ghost tours from 25 to 31 October, introducing you to the theatre's resident ghouls – of which there are many! New friends include the little girl who haunts the theatre's basement, to the man in grey who's been seen by hundreds of thespians.

The tour takes you through the fascinating history of the theatre, with a few chilling tales along the way. Be prepared to feel serious goosebumps as you walk the corridors – you'll never feel the same way about the royal box again…

The Halloween theatre tour is £25 per person, book here thelane.co.uk/halloween-tours

Treat yourself to a Halloween afternoon tea

Theatre Royal Drury Lane is also offering delicious Halloween-themed afternoon tea, served in the opulent surroundings of The Grand Saloon. Glittering chandeliers and pastel seats make you feel like you've been transported to Bridgerton, while the sweet treats created by famous baker Lily Vanilli will get you in the spooky mood, with graveyard themed cakes and spooky embellishments. Halloween Afternoon Tea is available from 17-31 October, £49 per person.

Book by calling 02039252999 or emailing table.reservations@lwtheatres.co.uk

Best luxury things to do in London in October

Get an A-List facial at Vie Aesthetics

Autumn can be hard on the skin, and who doesn't deserve to treat themselves to the so-called 'queen of facials' on offer at Harley Street's Vie Aesthetics? A multi-step, but fairly speedy and super relaxing aqua facial is the perfect recipe to give your skin a health boost before the weather gets even colder and the heating dries out all our complexions.

A secret of many a celeb, this treatment reverses and prevents further skin damage and is great for stopping hyperpigmentation, fine lines and rosacea in their paths. An AquaFacial wand gently cleanses before exfoliating the whole face to remove impurities and dead cells. The Oxybrasion Treatment then jet blasts the skin with oxygen and goodness (it's painless, don't worry!), and is followed by a face peel, tailored to your skin's problem areas.

The treatment then uses Hydro-Dermabrasion, No-Needle Mesotherapy and Radio-Frequency technology to cleanse, feed and stimulate your skin. The treatment ends with a relaxing LED Light Therapy.

To book, visit www.vie-aesthetics.com/

Best restaurants to visit in London in October

Enjoy incredible food and sprawling city views

Make sure you plan a visit to Decimo, The Standard's rooftop restaurant presided over by Michelin-starred Chef Peter Sanchez-Iglesias. The culinary master's debut London restaurant – which boasts dramatic floor-to-ceiling views of the city – combines his native Spanish cuisine with his love of Mexican delights. Some of his new dishes include Caesar salad, Carabineros taco (Wood fired Carabineros prawn head, confit garlic oil, hard shell taco) and Pork ribs with mole glaze. For those in search of an after-hours feast, Decimo has also launched a series of late night tacos - available exclusively on Fridays and Saturdays from 11pm-1.30am. These include: Pulled pork el pastor with red cabbage and onion; Lamb with cucumber and mint, and a vegan option of Sweet potato and black bean with watercress and onion.

To book, visit https://www.decimo.london/

Enjoy an afternoon of culinary exploration

Just a stone's throw from Oxford Circus, after you've indulged in a spot of Christmas shopping, head over to Chouranghi for an eventful afternoon of culinary exploration. Located in Marble Arch, this decadent haunt celebrates the harmonious blend of European, Mogul and Chinese cultures and food that has evolved in Calcutta – otherwise known as the City of Joy. Offering a menu that's equally as joyful, Chouranghi is the definition of a foodie's paradise and one that you won't want to miss this autumn. Combining adventurous new ingredients, flavours and cooking methods, some of the restaurant's most mouth-watering dishes include the Beetroot Chop, Calcutta Lamb Biryani and Tiger Prawns Tandoori – to name a few.

After walking through the opulent doors, you'll find yourself in a contemporary yet carefully thought-out tribute to the elegant architecture of Calcutta, as natural rattan-stained furniture, rubs shoulders with warm cream walls, art deco detailing and vintage-inspired ceiling fans. Top tip, if you can't decide what to order, it's definitely worth asking the ever-thoughtful staff for their personal recommendations – not only do they know the menu back to front, but they'll tell you exactly which dishes are best suited to your tastes, and they're never wrong!

To book visit chourangi.co.uk

Indulge in Circolo Popolare's famous dessert

There’s something about the Big Mamma restaurants that makes this Italian Group go beyond its Instagram hype. It’s difficult to tell whether it’s the breathtaking interiors, where trattoria arches are lined with rainbow liquor bottles, or the warming service where waiting staff take pride in going above and beyond to elevate your meal, or if it’s the deliciously tempting menu inspired by timeless Italian classics that makes a trip to Circolo Popolare so special - but we can tell you that it’s exceptional.

If you're a lover of truffle, the Mafaldine al Tartufo 'truffle pasta' is to die for, as is the wholesome Carbonara carved from a wheel of Pecorino. Pizza fans can delight in pillowy dough and Napoli tomato, while cheese enthusiasts will queue for the giant creamy burrata. And if you go here without ordering a show stopping, towering lemon meringue pie, you’re doing it wrong.

To book a table, visit www.bigmammagroup.com/en/trattorias/circolo-popolare

Tuck into Spanish small plates at Tapas Brindisa

I once read that a hack for determining if a tapas restaurant is good is by the quality of their 'patatas bravas.' I'm not sure if there's any credibility in that claim, but I can tell you that Tapas Brindisa certainly know their alioli when it comes to finessing small plates. This lively, bustling tapas restaurant tucked on the corner of Borough Market in London Bridge, is a food-lover's dream. Bursting with flavour and vibrant in colour, the Mediterranean-inspired small plates on offer are simple, but exceptional. From flavoursome Pan con Tomate to salty Iberico ham, the Spanish menu delights range from classic to creative - all equally delicious and carefully presented.

Highlights include the squid-ink paella, inky in colour and rich in flavour, followed by the Gambas Al Ajillo, served in a sizzling skillet of chilli and garlic oil. With heated outdoor seating and a lively indoor atmosphere, Tapas Brindisa is the perfect place to simmer down for the weekend with friends.

Be prepared to queue during peak times, or book a table at www.brindisakitchens.com/

Level up your date night at Piccolino

Looking for the perfect place to level up your date night? Look no further than Piccolino, an authentic Italian restaurant tucked away in Mayfair's glamorous Heddon Street. Where comforting Italian classics meet upscale interiors, artisan suppliers and deliciously cooked food, Piccolino is a delight for the senses. It's easy to get a taste of Italy in London.

Yet where Piccolino stands out is their generous portion sizes, rich and creamy classics and elevated, flavoursome dishes that do justice the beauty of simplistic Italian cuisine. It's not just the food that earns Piccolino it's place on our best things to do in London guide. The attentive and friendly service is a pleasant perk of dining at this glamorous haunt, along with the deceptively delicious cocktail blends and charming heated terrace, perfect for dining alfresco.

To book a table, visit piccolinorestaurants.com

