13 exciting things to do in London to start your 2023 in style

As we hit 2023, we're all about doing more of what we love in our favourite city - London. January is notoriously glum, so why not brighten those blues and make some plans with your loved ones?

From vibey new restaurants to wholesome candlelit evenings, family-friendly things to do and romantic date night ideas, HELLO! writers have scoured the very best offerings in the capital this month. Scroll on for the ultimate guide to things to do in London in January.

Best luxury things to do in London in January

Wilkommen, Bienvenue, Welcome to the Kit Kat Club's Möet & Chandon Suite

Looking for a glimmer of pre-theatre glamour? The Moët & Chandon Suite at the Kit Kat Club will offer unforgettable hospitality to intensify the enjoyment of Ambassador Theatre Group’s and Underbelly’s award-winning production of Cabaret. With a capacity of twenty-six, the Moët & Chandon Suite is intimate, sumptuous, and ornately decorated, the perfect private theatre hideaway. Boasting its own bartender and VIP host, guests of the suite will be offered exclusive entry to the club, enjoy the best seats, and benefit from a dedicated space (with private bathrooms) throughout the pre-show and interval. This new offering will give audiences the opportunity to enjoy champagne, cocktails, and a specially crafted food menu while entertaining friends, family, and colleagues within a dedicated private suite in the heart of the club. Have you booked your tickets yet?

Delight at a performance from Cirque du Soleil

Returning to its coveted run at the Royal Albert Hall, Cirque du Soleil presents Kurios: Cabinet of Curiosities from 18 January 2023. The mesmerising performance follows the journey of the Seeker who is convinced that there exists a hidden, invisible world – a place where the craziest ideas and the grandest dreams await. A collection of otherworldly characters suddenly steps into his makeshift mechanical world. When the outlandish, benevolent characters turn his world upside down with a touch of poetry and humour in an attempt to ignite the Seeker’s imagination, his curios jump to life one by one before his very eyes.

Don't miss it, book tickets at cirquedusoleil.com

Best alternative things to do in London in January

Be inspired by Lucian Freud New Perspectives at the National Gallery

The new year marks the perfect opportunity to marvel at Freud's lifetime of work in his first major exhibition for more than 10 years, bringing together his work from seven decades. Through more than 60 paintings, you will see the development of an artist: paintings of powerful public figures are followed by private studies of friends and family; the familiar, domestic setting gives way to the artist’s paint-splattered studio – a place that becomes both stage and a subject in its own right – and the approximated features of his earliest paintings are complemented by the expertly rendered flesh of his final works.

To book, visit www.nationalgallery.org.uk

Discover the works of British artist Lynette Yiadom-Boakye at Tate Britain

Lynette Yiadom-Boakye is a British artist and writer acclaimed for her enigmatic portraits of fictitious people. This exhibition brings together around 70 works from 2003 to the present day in the most extensive survey of the artist’s career to date.

Catch it before it goes, book tickets at www.tate.org.uk

Visit Brian May's exhibition Stereoscopy is Good For You: Life in 3-D

Stereoscopy is Good For You: Life in 3-D is an immersive experience held at the Proud Galleries and celebrates 3D photography and earth. The exhibition showcases the work of over a hundred modern stereo photographers sharing aspects of life that lifted their spirits during the Covid period.

Through his personal Instagram and the LSC’s social media platforms, legendary Queen guitarist Brian May invited stereoscopists everywhere to capture and share images of living under lockdown and beyond. This showcase is the result of that and spreads beauty through the uniquely powerful 3-D photographic medium. A book featuring the work of the stereo photographers is also available to purchase via londonstereo.com.

To book, visit proudgalleries.com. Stereoscopy is Good For you is on from 3 November 2022 to Saturday 25 March 2023.

Sing along to West Side Cabaret Story

Proud Cabaret are showcasing the very first cabaret adaptation of West Side Story in the UK. The show is an outrageous cabaret twist on the timeless love story we all know and love. The ultimate tale of passion and rivalry performed live on the Proud Embankment stage will include your favourite songs from the West Side Story score plus modern tracks.

What to expect? Spectacular dancers, acrobats, circus performers, aerialists and fire breathers all rolled into one production. Not to mention guests can indulge in an exquisite fine dining menu, and choose an ice-cold cocktail from the tantalising selection on the drinks list.

To book, visit proudcabaret.com

Avoiding the rain? Catch a movie

Cosy up and watch a movie at one of London's most unique cinemas. From classic musical sing-alongs at The Prince Charles Cinema to an immersive viewing of the latest blockbusters at the BFI Imax, you won't be short of places to go. The Every Man Cinema is also popular with Londoners.

Experience some history at the Tower of London

Take a step back in time to explore the Tower of London, where you can learn about its history and see the Crown Jewels on display in the Jewel House – some of which are still used in royal ceremonies today. Book your tickets at hrp.org.uk. If you're planning a day of sightseeing you might want to look into a London Pass ticket.

To book Tower of London tickets, click here

Best restaurants and bars to visit in London in January

Immerse yourself in Park Row's Batman themed-menu

From the minute you arrive at Park Row, you know you're in for something good. Be it the curious doorman leading you through a hidden bookcase, or the towering light instalment guiding you down a spiral staircase to the Gotham City-inspired dining room, there's a reason this eclectic London hotspot has swiftly made its way to the bucket list of punters in the city. It's difficult not to marvel at the creative cocktails that stay true to their DC theme, while the performance-based desserts see the restaurant light up as dollar bills disappear into flames at each table. Dining at Park Row is more than just a meal out, it's a culinary experience - made better by the highly accommodating staff and the enchanting addition of 'Dry Ice' in many of the dishes. To book, visit parkrowlondon.co.uk

Indulge in Town House's new sensory experience

If you're looking for an elegant dining experience in London, look no further than Town House at the Kensington. This candlelit spot makes for the perfect space to romance your loved one, whilst equally providing the perfect setting to catch up with friends. Their new sensory dining experience seeks to take visitors on a journey through the world of fragrance, partnering with coveted British perfumery brand Jo Loves, and legendary French aperitif, Lillet, on a menu based on pure escapism and discovery: The Golden Age.

Whilst dining on The Golden Age menu you will enjoy four cocktails that have been inspired by four olfactory destinations – the rolling hills of Tuscany, a plentiful English Estate, the sun blanched landscape of the Mediterranean and the rich, vibrant vineyards of Provence - which will be paired with four Jo Loves scents. All cocktails will be accompanied by a selection of dishes which pair seamlessly with the cocktails.

To book, visit townhousekensington.com

Veganuary? Bill's has got you covered

Everyone's favourite brunch spot Bill's has just launched their new, Veganuary-friendly menu, full of dishes that are perfect for vegans, fully-fledged Veganuary challengers and those flexing it with meat alternatives from time to time. For those seeking a breakfast or brunch of champions, Bill’s is serving up the THIS™ Plant Plate with the new meat alternative bacon and sausages along with roasted plum tomatoes, mushrooms, fried potatoes, scrambled OGGS, baked beans & toast served with spicy sriracha sauce. Looking on to lunch and dishing up for dinner, Bill’s is cooking up a storm with the THIS™ Isn’t Bacon Mac & Cheese, made up of vegan bacon lardons folded through a plant-based smokey cheese sauce and served with a green leaf salad.

Check out all their vegan delights at bills-website.co.uk

Best active things to do in London in January

Relax with Yoga Healing Mornings

Join yoga instructor Francesca Liviero at Zen Yoga Studio in Camberwell for a morning of healing and connection. The classes offer yoga in a deeply calming and spiritual setting. The session will begin with a grounding meditation to help you connect with your body and feel supported in the new year. You will then be able to choose an angel card for guidance, and Francesca will give you an individual reading at the end of the session, when your cards are revealed.

She will lead you through a guided journaling session for self-inquiry before you begin the gentle vinyasa flow yoga practise. The yoga practise will end with a final meditation to leave you feeling rested. Enjoy a free healthy smoothie at your first class and yoga mats are provided.

To book, visit Wild Peace Tree Yoga. Prices start from £22 per session.

