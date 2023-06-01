11 joyful things to do in London in June 2023

Fill up your social schedule with HELLO!'s list of restaurants, rooftop bars, free events, and more in the capital this month

May might have brought spring blooms and sunnier skies to London, but as we head into June, the start of summer is in sight and a whole host of rooftop bars, alfresco dining spots and open air activities await city dwellers looking for things to do in the capital.

London is host to an array of joyful popups, new restaurant openings, family-friendly events and colourful weekend activities to fill up your calendar. From immersive art installations to bottomless brunches, outdoor theatre and sky-high dining, it doesn't get much better than sundowners in the city.

Read on to discover the very best things to do in London in June for every budget, tried and tested by HELLO!'s writers…

Best activities to do in London in June

Level up your social schedule with our recommendations of fun things to do in London this month.

Pick up a designer bargain at the O2 © Luke Dyson Hire a Hype Squad for your next shopping trip at The O2 Icon Outlet Shopping at The O2 is a total shopaholic's playground, with everything from highstreet labels to designer brands, homeware stores and beauty outlets offering major savings of up to 70% off everything in stock. Located inside London's O2 and moments walk from North Greenwich tube station, Icon Outlet Shopping is the ultimate pre-concert pitstop or post-show bargain hunt for those visiting The O2. On Thursday 1 and Friday 2 June, shoppers will be able to book the ultimate dream team of retail accomplices ahead of shopping trips to The O2, who will not only ensure their shopping needs are fulfilled but keep spirits high and shoppers motivated throughout the duration of their trip. The free 'Hire a Hype Squad' service is bookable in advance and will last 90 minutes – allowing plenty of time to source must-have items from over 60 brands, including Levi’s, Nike, Reiss, Superdry, and more.

Go mad for mini golf at Puttshack Putt for Pride at Puttshack this month If you ever needed an excuse to have a fun mini-golf experience, then this is it! This month, Puttshack is launching Putt for Pride in partnership with charity Not a Phase, the only UK charity that focuses solely on the support of trans+ adults, with an aim to raise over £10,000. Putt for Pride means every hole-in-one scored throughout June achieves a 5p donation across all four Puttshack venues. Adding to the Pride par-tee, everyone can expect tee-rific vibes this June as last year's sell-out Drag Brunch makes a return. Puttshack will host a series of music-themed Drag bottomless brunches, from 80s and 90s pop to R&B, with prizes up for grabs. And guests can also expect an incredible feast, as Puttshack debuts its new spring and summer menus. For more information, visit puttshack.com

Luxury things to do in London in June

In need of some TLC? Search the ultimate selection of self-care treats and luxury experiences happening in London this month, from celebrity-approved facials to five-star spa days.

Treat yourself to a new set of Mejuri jewellery Discover Mejuri's Gelato Charlotte collection at Chin Chin Dessert Club Celebrity-adorned jewellery brand Mejuri is marking the launch of their limited-edition collection Gelato Charlotte with an epic takeover of London’s favourite ice-cream parlour Chin Chin Dessert Club from Friday 16 June to Sunday 18 June. Developing on from the classic Charlotte collection originally available in a gold and a silver, the Gelato Charlotte collection features dreamy pastels and ice cream-hues perfect for levelling up your summer jewellery collection.

Blow dry goals sorted at The House of Keune by Bloom The House of Keune by Bloom If you find yourself near Oxford Circus, head to The House of Keune by Bloom, Keune UK's flagship salon and training academy in central London. The 5,700 square foot, state-of-the-art building features a 29-seat salon and training academy, Comptoir Gourmand coffee shop and bakery, and is home to the Keune UK headquarters. This place is more than just a salon, it's a creative space to hang out, work, grab a coffee and be inspired, all of which are away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre. Bloom Lifestyle takes on the salon operation, run by salon group owner Sheona Forrest who welcomes a brand new team including Andrew Barton, who has amassed an impressive collection of prestigious awards, including British Hairdresser of the Year and British Hair Icon. He is best known as the hairdressing expert from the hit makeover TV show, 10 Years Younger. Renowned for his signature hair beauty hair philosophy of front cover glamour and healthy shiny hair, Andrew designs hair to complement the wearer and their character. Be sure to book a fabulous blow-dry with him! To book, visit bloomlifestyle.co.uk/london-salon/

Get a baby face glow at Young LDN Get your glow on this summer with EMFACE With summer fast approaching we're all looking for a good treatment that will leave us feeling ready for any fiesta. Well, good news - we've found it! YoungLDN have introduced a non-invasive facelift that will leave your face as fresh as a cucumber. This first-of-its-kind, needle-free procedure will give you the chance to turn back the clock and reduce signs of ageing, all in a 20-minute session. EMFACE is the latest innovation in facial treatments, combining HIFESTM technology and Synchronized RF. The HIFESTM technology restores and elevates the support of facial tissues by selectively contracting muscles and increasing the density and quality of muscle structure. Clinical studies show that the simultaneous emission of Synchronized RF remodels and smooths skin by heating the dermis, increasing the levels of collagen and elastin fibres. The combination significantly reduces the effects of the facial ageing process. For more information, visit youngldn.com

Best restaurants to visit in London in June

Foodies need not look far to find an array of exciting restaurants and elegant dining spots to level up your next social soiree. Read on to discover what restaurants and bars team HELLO! is loving this month.

Indulge in imaginative dishes at Six by Nico Six by Nico presents "The Chippie" at select locations until 2 July We think we may have just discovered London's best tasting menu - and it just so happens to be the most affordable at £30pp every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday.The concept of Six by Nico might be simple, with a six-course tasting menu reimagined every six weeks, but the experience is mighty. We visited the Canary Wharf branch to indulge in the restaurant's much-loved British inspired menu "The Chippie", which has made a welcome return in light of Six by Nicos's sixth birthday.Don't be fooled by the promise of chips and cheese with scampi, fish supper and even a battered mars bar. The elevated menu is an elegant and genius take on British classics, infusing favourite flavours with Michelin-worthy cooking techniques - and it's all served in a laid back, friendly atmosphere. Book before it changes! www.sixbynico.co.uk

Soak up the summer with Zizzi's new menu Zizzi's ever-evolving menu is made up of tasty dishes from pizza and pasta to salads and indulgent desserts Sample Big Zuu's Big Apple Cal'Zuu’nee', Zizzi’s new spin on the classic apple pie, launched this week and certain to satisfy any sweet tooth. Their White Peach Spritz cocktail also features Aluna's all-natural coconut rum, a delicious, lower-sugar drink to ease you into that summer mood. To book, visit www.zizzi.co.uk

Best day trips to do in June

As wonderful as London is, sometimes the sun calls for a day trip away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Get inspired for your next day trip, from countryside walks to family fun and more below.

Take the kids to ROARR! in Norfolk

ROARR! is the perfect place for family fun

With the good weather hopefully here to stay, you'll be wanting to head to ROARR! in Norfolk with the kids for an epic adventure.

The number one dinosaur-themed adventure park UK offers over 25 dinosaur-themed attractions across 85 acres, complete with indoor and outdoor play areas such as Dippy's Theatre, Predator High Ropes, Dippy's Raceway, X-Tinction Fossil Dig and a Secret Animal Garden.The fun doesn't stop there, as you can also find regular Animal Encounters along with movies and live shows in Dippy's Theatre for all ages.

For more information, visit roarr.co.uk

Unmissable events in London

Discover the latest shows, concerts, exhibitions and more taking over the capital this month.

Foodies will love Carnaby's Street Eat campaign Carnaby Street is home to several foodie spots Don't let the tourist traps of Oxford Circus and Picadilly Circus put you off exploring the city's vibrant Carnaby, an eclectic hub of global fashion brands, independent boutiques, funky foodie spots, art installations and more. From 1-15 June there will be a series of immersive foodie experiences to enjoy in Carnaby as part of Carnaby's Street Eat campaign including seasonal menus, a restaurant hopping tour, masterclasses and more. Carnaby is home to over 60 restaurants, bars, pubs and cafés spanning more than 30 cuisines, and is an exciting food and drink destination in the heart of the West End. To discover exclusive restaurant discounts and masterclasses this June, visit carnaby.co.uk

Attend the London Clown Festival Calling all clown-lovers, London's Clown Festival is returning to the capital for a festival of physical comedy and clown influenced contemporary performance. The week long extravaganza will take place from 12-17 June at the Soho Theatre. Highlights will includes its opening Cabaret night, a performance from Britain's Got Talent star Viggo Venn, a modern re-telling of the classic H.G. Wells novel The Invisible Man alongside ten clowns competing for the prestigious CLONG Award.

