Vintry & Mercer is the affordable trendy London hotel you've been waiting for

Finding somewhere gorgeous to stay that doesn’t cost the earth can be quite tricky in London.

I wanted the following; luxury, location and lovely service and I think I found it at Vintry & Mercer.

Vintry & Mercer is nestled at the heart of the City, and you have St. Paul’s Cathedral a seven-minute walk away. You’ve got the Tower of London nearby, and Leicester Square is just a 15 minute Uber ride away. The location is a real highlight (the closest tube is Mansion House), and is ideal if you’re looking for a central London hideaway.

As soon as I approached the hotel I felt instantly uplifted, and the staff (who were impeccably dressed btw) were all smiles as I checked-in.

There's lots of greenery to admire in the hotel reception

The aesthetic of the hotel is clear to see as soon as you step foot inside - it’s super trendy and very Instagrammable. The lobby area on the ground floor is open-plan, with access to the all-day restaurant Vintry Kitchen.

The contemporary style continues right through the 92 bespoke rooms and suites, and the inspiration comes from the historic trading guilds of the area. Vintry was the centre for London wine merchants, and Mercer was for noble textile sellers who specialised in fine silks and damasks.

The Deluxe Studio at Vintry & Mercer

I was over the moon with my room and the bed was like sleeping on a cloud. Seriously though, the decor is a treat for the eyes; You’ve got luxurious velvet drapes, patterned headboards, a Nespresso coffee machine and Marshall speakers.

Some rooms have a wraparound balcony with a swingy egg chair which would be amazing for a summer stay.

There are USB plugs and smart light controls by the bed and a very cool retro rotary telephone. The bathrooms are particularly luxurious, with under-floor heating, marble walls and ceramic teal geometric tiles.

Offering stunning views of the London skyline, you can enjoy a meal or a drink at the rooftop bar

After a relaxing sleep, it’s time for breakfast. Vintry Kitchen is the casual all-day dining spot filled with leather banquettes, marble-topped tables and jazzy wall decorations. It’s a relaxed cafe serving breakfast, including classic continental and cooked options, and in the evenings the space is also available to hire for private events.

DND, Do not Disturb is a discreet, underground and sophisticated speakeasy cocktail bar

The hotel has three drinking and dining spots, as well as the Vintry Kitchen you’ve got Mercer Rooftop, and the speakeasy bar ‘Do Not Disturb’. Mercer Rooftop offers a menu that champions the best of British cuisine and provides sweeping views of London’s skyline from St. Pauls to The Shard; guests can also opt to dine al fresco on the chic rooftop terrace.

Rate: Starting from £284. Right now you can also get a 3 for 2 offer on rooms.

