A night at The Mondrian Hotel: an oasis of luxury in London

In the heart of Shoreditch lies The Mondrian Hotel. Its effortlessly trendy style hit me as soon as I walked around the corner. As The Mondrian was celebrating its second birthday, the hotel front was adorned with a giant inflatable rocket by London designer Jack Irving. I couldn't help but reach for my phone to take a pic.

The staff made me feel right at home as soon as I arrived, and the check-in was as smooth as anything. Once again, I couldn't help but again notice more design genius in the lobby. A mirrored room featuring a sea anemone-inspired dress? Sign me up. The surprises were in aid of London Design Week and again Jack Irving was certainly helping the Mondrian celebrate in style. Not to be outdone, however, the hotel's classic exposed brick walls and hardwood floors provided a timeless foundation.

The Mondrian Hotel's accommodation

Zipping upstairs in the lift and into the room, my jaw hit the floor. The light streaming through the large windows was pure as the Mondrian stands proudly above its neighbours and the room was lit beautifully. Full of details to make you smile, from the reading corner to the temptingly curated minibar, the room was gorgeous.

Stepping outside onto the balcony, I felt on top of the world. The view was fabulous and the sunloungers invited me to relax for a while and take in the view.

© The Mondrian Hotel shoreditch BiBo, Mondrian’s ultra-modern tapas restaurant

The Mondrian Hotel's restaurant

Later on, I headed downstairs to BiBo, Mondrian’s ultra-modern tapas restaurant. The venue is vibrant, cosy, and clean. High ceilings and soft light together paint a gorgeous backdrop for dining, chatting, and Instagramming. Spoiled for choice by the offerings on the menu, I made my mind up when I saw some paellas floating out from the kitchen after the gambas al ajillo (of course!).

The bone marrow paella was unreal. Served with a smoking branch of rosemary and stirred at the table, every dish was presented proudly. The cocktails at BiBo are vibrant and exotic, with plenty of flavour to be had. With the music ramping up throughout the night, BiBo dares to tread the line between restaurant and bar.

Returning to the room, I was very excited for the sauna shower. Not having used one I wasn't sure what I was in for, but after an hour slowly cooking away in the steamy shower cubicle I felt fully rejuvenated. My stress had been vaporised. As soon as I hit the comfort of the king-size bed, I was out like a light. The mattress was unbelievably comfortable and with a bed that size, there's no worrying about getting your share of the duvet.

I was sad to check out, but mark my words, I will be back.