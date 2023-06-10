8 of the best Pride festivals to head to this summer

Make sure you celebrate Pride Month and beyond in the best way possible!

Pride Month is upon us and up and down the whole country major cities and towns will be marking the special time for the LGBTQ+ community. Although Pride is fundamentally a protest, there's still plenty of events where you can let your hair down and party a little. But with some Prides to choose from, which ones should you hit? Scroll down to find out!

Pride in London

© Tristan Fewings

Unsurprisingly, with it being the capital city, but Pride in London is going all out for its celebrations this year with events running all throughout June and July to show off the width of the LGBTQ+ community. Expect events celebrating the trans and non-binary communties as well as plenty of drag shows and plenty of panel discussions.

The main festival will be on Saturday 1 July with a huge march through the capital and shows at major landmarks like Trafalgar and Leicester Square, alongside Dean Street. Acts are yet to be announced, but we can't wait!

Find out more here.

Brighton Pride

© Jo Hale

Brighton Pride is regarded as one of the best Prides in the whole country, and the seaside resort will be going all-out on 5 and 6 August for its Fabuloso extravaganza. Expect acts like the Black-Eyed Peas, Eurovision star Mae Muller, Jax Jones, Steps, Mel C and DJ Honey Dijon for a two-day event to remember!

RELATED: 7 Chic ways to celebrate Pride 2023 in London

Alongside the concert, attendees can also partake in the "Carnival of Diversity" Parade, the Pride Village Party and unforgettable performances at Pride at the Ironworks.

Get tickets here.

Brighton Trans Pride

© Hugo Michiels/Lnp/Shutterstock

Brighton Trans Pride will be marking its 10th anniversary on 15 July, and promises a three-day weekend to remember, including a special undisclosed event on Friday, a march on Saturday, ending with a relaxed beach hangout on Sunday.

Find out more about the event here.

Manchester Pride

© Shirlaine Forrest

See out August in style, with a long weekend at Manchester Pride that always captures the balance between the meaning behind Pride and the fun to be had. Alongside the parade, there are events marking those lost to HIV and Family Pride MCR, so families can get the best out of the events.

RELATED: 10 amazing rainbow makeup ideas for Pride 2023



As for the acts set to perform near the iconic Canal Street, fans will be treated to international drag sensation Pabllo Vittar, Scissor Sisters front-man Jake Shears, and Drag Rave UK stars including Danny Beard, Cheddar Gorgeous, Jonbers Blonde, Black Peppa and Dakota Schiffer, alongside inclusive events such as Black Pride MCR, Disabled Queer Joy Cabaret, Queer Women's Takeover and Queer Asian takeover, among many more.

Get tickets here.

UK Black Pride

© Tristan Fewings

UK Black Pride is set to return following its record-breaking run last year, 25,000 gather in Stratford. This year, the event is being held on 20 August in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and will honour LGBTQI+ people of African, Asian, Caribbean, Latin American and Middle Eastern-descent. A theme and acts will be announced ahead of the event and promises to be the most diverse Pride of all!

Find out more about the event here.

Bi Pride UK

Although the summer might be drawing to an end with Bi Pride UK arrives, it's still not one to be missed. The event will take place on 2 September at the People's Palace in Mile End. Hosts and acts are yet to be announced, but there will be two main stages, one for performers and another for panel discussions. And book fans will be delighted with the Bi Book Fair.

Find out more here.

Cariff Pride / Pride Cymru

© Matthew Horwood

It's only weeks away now as Cardiff Pride will take place from 17 to 18 June! Cardiff Castle will be hosting the main festivities with acts including Jodie Harsh and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, alongside an inclusive Deaf Rave and a special appearance from Traitors star and bonafide gay icon Amanda Lovett!

Get tickets here.

Dublin Pride

© Ray McManus

It might be a little outside the UK, but Dublin Pride will be marking the 40th anniversary of its march on 24 June. The event will see the full use of the O'Connell Street for the first time ahead of Dublin Pride's 50th anniversary, which will take place next year. Meanwhile its Pride Village will run for six days week, starting on 20 June. Acts like Paul Ryder and Disco Utopia have already been confirmed!

Find out more here.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.