Taylor Swift and Beyonce have inspired a major travel trend for 2024

If you're a fan of pop music, or have an Instagram account for that matter you will have no doubt seen the incredible coverage of Taylor Swift and Beyonce's sellout tours this summer. As Taylor's Eras Tour continues to travel the world in 2024, it is likely that the attraction of travel tourism will continue to draw in the crowds. After all, why not take a staycation in your own country if it means you get to experience the wonders of Miss Swift or Queen Bey live?

Leading travel brands Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo have come together to create Unpack '24 - a comprehensive guide for what's on a jetsetter's radar in 2024. These trends are worth listening to whether you're a tour traveller or a relaxed holidaymaker.

Channel your inner tour tourist

© Expedia Group Treat a concert as a chance to explore

The Swifties among us will go to the end of the earth to see Taylor belt out 'Cruel Summer' live, but really you could just treat yourself to a staycation close to home as so many did in 2023. Travel tourism is a trend that picked up this year and it shows no signs of slowing down. Nearly 70% of Expedia's survey respondents admitted to being more likely to travel to a concert outside of their own town, with over 40% saying they would be willing to travel for a concert as an excuse to visit a new city.

The rise in travel tourism is also owed to the fact that tickets can sometimes be cheaper in certain cities. You could see a concert in London, Brussels or Paris or you could save a pretty penny and book accommodation in cheaper locations like Birmingham, Antwerp or Warsaw as hotels in these cities cost less than £120 per night on average. With Coldplay, Madonna, the Jonas Brothers and Olivia Rodrigo all going on tour next year, now is the perfect time to start browsing your tour tourism opportunities.

Why not try dry tripping?

© Expedia Group Bring sober October into your holidays

A dry trip is far from dry when it comes to opportunities to have fun and unwind. Fans of sober October or dry January can throw themselves into a dry trip as they become increasingly trendy, and thus more accessible, in 2024.

A booze-free getaway offers the opportunity to experience mocktail-making classes and explore tee total minibars – an achievable detox which will ensure you return home feeling rejuvenated and refreshed.

Ready. Set. Jet.

© Expedia Group Explore what new cities have to offer

If you are unsure where to book a trip in 2024, inspiration could be closer to home than you think. If you are a movie fanatic or find yourself glued to your TV screen on a cold winter evening, you are staring opportunity in the face. More than half of travellers say they have looked into a trip, or even booked it, after gaining insight into what that destination has to offer through a TV show or movie, hence the term 'set-jetters'.

There are some destinations which should be top of your list for the coming year, think about lapping up the serene vibes of Thailand as if you're in White Lotus or searching for your Gabriel on the Champs-Élysées like Emily in Paris. You could even go down under and experience the wonders of Australia as if you have been cast in the upcoming Mad Max prequel Furiosa or stay local and indulge in all London has to offer like you're one of the Bridgertons.

It's all in the dupes

© Expedia Group Try cheaper location dupes

The 'dupe' trend has taken TikTok by storm but you may not realise that it can come in handy when looking for an affordable holiday. You may dream of soaking up the Greek sunshine in Santorini, but why not treat your pursestrings to a break and go to Paros? The music fans amongst us might fancy a trip to Nashville, but have you considered Memphis – all of the culture and at a fraction of the price? Pattaya is also a fabulous dupe for the popular backpacking destination, Bangkok.

Check the vibe

© Expedia Group A trendy vibe is very different to a historic vibe

The Unpack report indicated that travellers are trying to gauge a vibe long before they book a flight. The search for a hotel's vibe increases year-on-year, after all, a 'party vibe' is a totally different holiday to a 'spa vibe'. Consider a resort's vibe before you book - think about customer service rating, music, interior and food options.

Any excuse for a break

© Expedia Group Explore what England has to offer

So-called 'gocassions' have come about as travel lovers are increasingly looking for literally any reason to get away and spend quality time with their loved ones. Think puppymoons, first-date-iversaries and galentines – all good reasons to book a trip in our books and the same is felt by one in four of Unpack's survey respondents.

Go outdoors

© Expedia Group A trip is a chance to bond with loved ones

More than ever, travellers are looking for outdoor amenities when they book a trip. Time away is the perfect time to hone your pickleball skills or experience your first cold plunge, after all, the survey shows that 42% of travellers book holiday homes with amenities they either can't afford or want to try before they buy. The most popular outdoor amenities that you could look for if you're a fan of the fresh air include a hot tub, an outdoor kitchen, or sports facilities like a paddle ball court.

If in doubt, ask AI

© Expedia Group Let AI find you a groovy hotel

The Expedia Group predicts that in 2024 AI will come into its own in terms of its capacity to help you plan your perfect trip. You can tell AI what you are looking for in a holiday and it can help to craft an ideal itinerary so your trip is as seamless as possible without the added time taken to trawl through travel guides and flight schedules yourself. 1 in 3 have already said it’s very useful when making travel plans so why not join them?

The survey was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Expedia Brands using a sample of 20,000 respondents across 14 countries of adults who are planning domestic or international travel in the next three years.

