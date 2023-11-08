The best Black Friday travel deals for 2023: From flights to package holidays

It’s cold, it’s dark by 5pm and I for one am in need of a holiday. If you’ve got your sights set on a dream vacation next year or want to jet off this side of Christmas, you’ll do well to shop the Black Friday travel deals that are launching thick and fast. Although we’re still a few weeks away from the official date of Black Friday, 24 November, that’s not stopping travel companies, flight handlers and holiday brands who are getting those travel deals in way ahead of time. Maybe now’s the time to consider taking that cruise you’ve always planned or to stop talking about the girls’ trip you’ve been chatting about since college and get booking it; or if you’re the planning type, get your 2024 holidays booked in for the kids’ school half terms already.

Tips for getting the best Black Friday travel deals Search flights by month - Try not to get tied to a specific date, instead, do your research and see what’s the cheapest month to fly to your preferred destination. When searching, open your search up to the whole month too – you’ll find some days are cheaper to fly on than others, and prices can vary on the time of day you fly too. Try different departure airports - Some airports are cheaper to travel from than others. Of course, if you can’t get to an airport it’s not even worth considering it, but for some, travelling a little further by car to their departure airport might add an hour to the journey but can see savings double. It’s worth noting that some airports are cheaper to park at than others, and some that you might not have considered are far easier to get to by public transport than you might have thought… Be open to new destinations - If you're frantically searching for a cheap trip to New York, chances are, you’re probably not the only one and those deals can sell out pretty quickly. Shop around for inspiration or alternative destinations. Don't forget to book your staycation - We don't have to tell you that the UK is just as beautiful to visit as some further afield destinations. Don't dismiss booking your next staycation over the Black Friday weekend too - who needs the Maldives when you've got Margate?

Although not all of our favourite holiday companies have dropped their travel Black Friday deals, I’ve done a deep dive into the last few years of Black Friday travel sales to see the sorts of savings you can expect to find. And fear not, many travel companies have some brilliant discounts anyway, Black Friday or not…

See the best Black Friday travel offers

TUI Black Friday deals TUI is one of the most popular travel companies in the UK and they always offer great deals, Black Friday or not. Their BF offer is under tight wraps, but you don’t need to wait till they drop to save – they’re always offering great holiday deals under the ‘deals’ tab on their website. One of the biggest is up to £600 off December 2023 holidays.

British Airways Black Friday deals © Ruben Earth Aerial landscape view of Espalmador and Ibiza during sunset with sailboats anchored. Every year, BA release a slew of flights and holiday packages discounted for Black Friday and these are the ones that sell quick – so be prepared. As soon as the British Airways Black Friday offers are released, this page will be updated but for now, snap up a deal with their Business Class sale. It’s offering luxury holidays and business class flights for less, from Europe to America and beyond.

Virgin Atlantic Holidays Black Friday deals © Atanas Bezov The past few years has seen Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Atlantic Holidays offer deals across the network including top USA destinations like New York and LA as well as long-haul holidays to the Caribbean and Maldives. For now, save up to £2,300 on upper class flights. Haven’t you always wanted to turn left?

Booking.com Black Friday deals It’s one of those companies you probably use for booking travel in the UK via, at least, more often than you realise, and historically, many Booking.com properties have offered up to 30% off. We expect to see similar this year.

Disney Holidays Black Friday deals Disney Holidays are already running plenty of deals before the Cyber madness hits, and we've yet to see what offer, if any, they run for Black Friday and beyond. If you're looking to book a Disney holiday for 2024, it's well worth booking the site.

Jet2Holidays Black Friday deals Black Friday has come early to Jet2Holidays – they’re currently running a winter sale, with £50pp off top winter destinations like Tenerife, Lanzarote and the Algarve. Never a better time to get booking that winter sun deal, eh?

Lastminute.com Black Friday deals There’s no word yet on what Lastminute.com’s Black Friday deals might be, but there’s a winter sale currently running on a range of holidays throughout December and January. Well worth a look.

Eurostar Black Friday deals Eurostar usually run flash Black Friday sales over the Cyber weekend, and have been known to offer seats for as low as £25. We don’t know what – if any – their offering will be for 2024, but you might not need it as they’re currently selling seats to Paris and Amsterdam from £39. I’d suggest booking them now, rather than waiting for Cyber Weekend, as the cheap Eurostar seats are notorious for selling out ridiculously fast.

Mr & Mrs Smith Black Friday deals I find myself browsing this luxury hotel website for inspiration, adding plenty of their properties to my bucket list. They often have exclusive offers running, not just for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but bear in mind you need to become a member to be privy to the deals. Sign up now so you’re ready and prepped for the deals.

