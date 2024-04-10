Excuse me, I've just spotted M&S is selling cute £29 vanity cases for your next trip

I have travel on the brain - probably because I'm going away in just over a week's time, and well, I'm excited, even though the idea of packing makes me feel quite stressed right now.

But I'm giddy with excitement regardless, but do you know what just gave me a hit of endorphins? Seeing the new cute vanity cases that have popped up on the Marks & Spencer website. Talk about channelling old school travel glamour.

I'm a sucker for anything that's pink, and I'm specifically talking about that irresistible Glossier pink, or 'millennial pink' as it's known to some.

So when I saw that M&S sneakily dropped a line of pink luggage on its website (the matching large four-wheel case is just £79), I had to do a double take, especially with the adorable vanity case, priced at just £29.

Excuse me, £29?! I expected it to be a lot more expensive. I'm not entirely sure how much it will fit, but there is a model carrying the blue version (it comes in blue and black) and it's larger than I expected it to be.

The M&S Vanity Case comes in blue and black as well as pink

I've never carried a vanity case before, and I'm not sure why not. I'm the kind of person who packs way too many beauty products to go on holiday. Wouldn't it be nice to keep your toiletries neatly organised and readily accessible throughout your journey? Especially if you're the kind of person who'd rather travel with your beauty products so you can freshen up as soon as you get to your destination.

The M&S Amalfi Vanity Case features a durable hard shell and zipped compartments to keep your items secure inside. Its small size makes it easy to transport using the handle or the handy shoulder strap provided. You can even attach it to the handles of larger suitcases using the elasticated strap on the back of the case.

When you open it up you have zipped compartments to keep your items secure inside

Want more vanity case options?

If money is no option and you're in the market for a vanity case, you could go for the impressive Lulu Guinness Red Lulu Lips Vanity Case, priced at £155.

Dimensions

Weight: 1.4kg Height: 31 cm Width: 37 cm Length: 19.50 cm £155 AT LULU GUINNESS

Decked inside with 'LG' printed lining and with ample space for storing all beauty essentials, this vintage-inspired accessory is the perfect travel partner for your spinner cases.

I also love the Beautifect Vanity Case which even has a mirror inside. Now, this isn't super light to carry around but it would be brilliant for a staycation especially. The brand has celebrity fans including Bella Hadid, Kathy Hilton, Bethenny Frankel, Tess Daly, and renowned makeup artist Bobbi Brown.

Dimensions Weight: 1.7kg Height: 25 cm Width: 29 cm Length: 9 cm £299 AT BEAUTIFECT

Travel brand Nere also has a great looking Stori Vanity Case in orchid pink. It's a lightweight travel case made with a quality ABS hard shell, detachable strap and lots of storage space.

Dimensions Weight: 1.1kg Height: 26 cm Width: 34 cm Length: 18 cm £59 AT NERE

Another brand I would recommend would be the Antler Clifton Vanity Case. It comes in blush pink as well as others, and has space for make-up, bath products and road-trip essentials.

These also don't need to be just for beauty products, parents might want to use these for kid-friendly travel activity packs and snacks.