I stayed at The Westminster: review

Nestled in the heart of London's dynamic landscape, The Westminster, a proud member of Hilton's Curio Collection, epitomises the charm of a boutique hotel while offering a glimpse into the city's vibrant history and culture. This hotel is more than just a place to stay; it's an experience that immerses guests in the unique character of its surroundings.

Just a stone's throw from the serene River Thames, some of The Westminster's rooms boast breathtaking views of the iconic river. The hotel's prime location places it less than half a mile from the esteemed Tate Britain, and within a mile radius of landmarks like Buckingham Palace, Big Ben, and Westminster Abbey.

The accessibility of Pimlico Station, mere steps away, opens up the entirety of London for exploration, whether it's a jaunt to the heart of the city or a dive into the diverse flavours and sights of Brixton.

For those intrigued by the political scene, The Westminster is intriguingly positioned around the corner from Tufton Street, offering a playful opportunity to engage with the city's political heartbeat.

The rooms are comfy and stylish

Beyond its stellar location, The Westminster shines as a modern hotel. Comfort is paramount, evidenced by the plush beds and efficient, streamlined bathrooms. The hotel continuously adapts its excellent facilities to cater to the evolving needs of its guests.

Its design subtly pays homage to the clandestine aspects of government life, a nod to its notable neighbors, MI5 and MI6, with spy references and eye motifs that become apparent upon closer inspection.

Guests looking to maintain their fitness regime will appreciate the well-equipped gym, which at the time of my visit, offered remarkable top-floor views. The hotel also boasts state-of-the-art conference rooms, meticulously designed with security and safety in mind.

Bathrooms are chic and spacious

Dining at The Westminster is an adventure in itself. The hotel houses two distinctive restaurants: Bao Yum, serving an array of baos, salads, soups, and sandwiches for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and a branch of the modern, slightly infamous steakhouse-cum-nightclub, STK.

STK attracts a youthful, predominantly female crowd, charmed by the tantalising cocktails, sparkling wines, and lively DJ. The menu is a carnivore's delight, specialising in tender steaks of various cuts, and the option to indulge in a surf and turf with a succulent lobster tail. I opted for a surf and turf and was suitably impressed.

STK is a nightclub cum restaurant that specialises in steaks

Breakfast at The Westminster is a treat, featuring a buffet with both full English and continental choices. A chef is on hand to prepare omelettes or any egg dish to order, complemented by a sumptuous spread of bacon, fried potatoes, mushrooms, sausages, beans, tomatoes, and cold cuts.

Catering to all dietary needs, the breakfast buffet includes gluten-free, vegan options, yogurts, fruits, cereals, and an assortment of pastries.

The views from the gym are incredible

The Westminster's location encourages exploration. Stroll along the river, engage with the political landscape, visit the Tate, tour Westminster Abbey, or greet the Queen. With Victoria Station nearby, the best of London and southern England is at your doorstep. Rooms at The Westminster Hilton start at £165 per night, easily bookable online.

The nearest London Underground station, Pimlico, offers quick access to London’s West End and the South Bank, making it an ideal base for experiencing the city's finest.