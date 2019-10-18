Moulin Rouge! The Musical is coming to London but it will have MAJOR difference from film Find out everything you need to know about Moulin Rouge! coming to the West End

After it's huge successful on Broadway, it has been revealed that Moulin Rouge! The Musical is coming to the UK, but fans will certainly have to wait a while! The upcoming show will open at the Piccadilly Theatre, but not until March 2021! Speaking about bringing the show across the pond, producer Carmen Pavlovic said: "After ten years in development, and following the fantastic response to Moulin Rouge! The Musical in New York, we are thrilled to be sharing this musical with audiences in the UK. We can’t wait to bring the show to London!"

The show follows a penniless author, Christian, who falls head over heels in love with a dancer, Satine, who plans to woo the Duke of Monroth for funding to build a real theatre. The pair are forced to keep their relationship a secret to appease the Duke, while forces beyond both of their control conspire to tear them apart. Like the film, the show is set to be an incredible spectacle, with the official synopsis reading: "Enter a world of splendour and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical."

The show will be in the UK in 2021

The show will be different to the film as it has introduced several new pop songs, including Rolling in the Deep, Shut Up and Dance and Take on Me. We can't wait until it crosses the pond! Fans were delighted to hear the exciting news, with one writing: "#MoulinRougeMusical is coming to LONDON!!! Can we now also bring #theprinceofegyptmusical over? KTHANKSBYE," while another added: "@AaronTveit are you bringing @MoulinRougeBway to the West End? I’ll be the first to buy tickets if you're starring!"

