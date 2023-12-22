Five Disney musicals dazzled at The Royal Variety Performance – here are the shows to book for 2024

The Royal Variety Performance is always a highlight of the festive calendar – and this year was no different. Alongside the likes of Cher, Hannah Waddingham and McFly, performers took to the stage at The Royal Albert Hall on 30 November to perform a hit-filled medley from five Disney musicals in celebration of The Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary.

The cast of Disney's Aladdin with Yeukayi Ushe as the Genie (centre)

Enthralling crowds, the cast of Disney's The Lion King began proceedings with the memorable opening notes of The Circle Of Life, before being joined on stage by Aladdin's The Genie (Yeukayi Ushe) to perform Friend Like Me.

Then it was the turn of Beauty And The Beast as Belle, played by Grace Swabby-Moore was accompanied by Trevor Don Nicolas to serenade the audience with the sweeping song of the same name.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast's Trevor Don Nicolas and Grace Swabby-Moore

The cast of Hercules (who will be performing in Germany in spring 2024), burst onto the stage, with Bradley Gibson in the titular role singing Go The Distance with the Muses performing Zero to Hero. Then Samantha Barks – who returns to the role of Elsa in Frozen in February next year – stunned the audience with Let It Go. Finally, the ensemble united to perform The Circle of Life to rapturous applause.

Disney's Hercules 5 Muses sing Zero to Hero

Samantha Barks shone as Elsa

If, like the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, you too were wowed, you can catch three of the show-stopping musicals on stage in the UK in 2024.

As The Walt Disney Company celebrates a centenary of storytelling, Disney Theatrical Group is a proud part of its legacy, having brought a wide array of enchanting stories to life on stage since 1994. Almost 220 million theatregoers have enjoyed the Broadway and West End shows, which have been nominated for 62 Tony Awards with 20 wins.

Each musical makes an unforgettable day out, whether you're with family, friends or colleagues. We profile our favourite moments from The Lion King, Frozen and Aladdin, all on stage in the UK for the next year, plus how to get the best seats and pay no booking fees when you book direct with Disney Tickets.

The Lion King

The story

Celebrating 25 years in the West End in 2024, The Lion King is currently booking at the Lyceum Theatre, London until 2 June 2024. The award-winning musical will transport you to the heart of the African Pridelands where giraffes strut, gazelles leap and birds swoop. Ingenious puppetry and beautifully crafted costumes combine with soaring music by Elton John, Tim Rice and Lebo M. Enthralling for children and adults alike, learn the powerful story of Simba from wide-eyed cub to the Lion King and meet his lovable friends Zazu, Timon, Pumbaa and Nala.

The songs

Circle of Life, I Just Can't Wait To Be King, Can You Feel The Love Tonight, He Lives In You

Frozen

The story

Currently booking until 2 June 2024 at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane, the West End production of Frozen has been nominated for four Laurence Olivier Awards. Star of stage and screen Samantha Barks will make a return to her role as Elsa, whose hidden powers plunge the land of Arendelle into an eternal, icy winter. Her sister Anna must find her and save the kingdom before it's too late. As the storm rages on, both sisters learn that only an act of true love can thaw a frozen heart. With twelve new songs written especially for the show, you'll be dazzled by astonishing special effects, intricate set design and powerhouse vocal performances.

The songs

Let It Go, Do You Want to Build A Snowman?, Love Is An Open Door

Aladdin

The story

Seen by over 14 million people worldwide, Aladdin is currently touring the UK taking in Cardiff, Plymouth, Sunderland, Dublin, Milton Keynes, Manchester, Bristol, Bradford, Southampton, Birmingham, Glasgow and Liverpool until January 2025. Journey to a Whole New World with this colourful and exuberant musical that follows the story of Aladdin and his magical lamp with music and lyrics by Alan Menken and Tim Rice. Always staying One Jump Ahead, the enterprising young man meets the larger than life Genie and tries to win the heart of Princess Jasmine, taking on the wicked Jafar along the way. With jubilant songs, charismatic characters and three wishes, the audience, like Aladdin, learn that there's much more to life than material wealth.

The songs

Friend Like Me, A Whole New World, Arabian Nights, Prince Ali

