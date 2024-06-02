Why celeb and influencer favourite STK London is a super fun location for an 18th birthday bash

Turning 18 is a big day for any teen and it deserves a celebration. And what better place, I thought, to ring in my son's new adulthood than at STK London, the swanky steakhouse that has become the go-to spot for influencers and celebrities alike? Nestled in the heart of the London theatre town, on the edge of Covent Garden, this nightspot is always cropping up on my social media feeds and who doesn't deserve a night of glitz, glamour, and incredible cocktails on the night they officially become an adult?

We turned up at 7.30pm, just before things really get going at this restaurant-cum-nightclub. The vibe was exciting and a little intimidating s we stepped into the chic, modern interior of STK London. The dim lighting, plush seating, and upbeat music set the perfect tone for a big night out - and within half an hour, the DJ had cranked the volume up and party had officially started!

STK London's decor is part swanky Euro nightclub, part high dining steakhouse

Known for its blend of a contemporary steakhouse and a vibrant nightlife, this celeb-loved nightspot attracts a clientele that includes some of the most recognisable faces from reality TV and social media (as well as a lot of ladies and gents dressed up to the nines in feather fringed mini dresses and shiny suits). The allure of the restaurant is not just its mouthwatering menu (the steaks are really second to none) but also in its reputation as a hotspot for celebrities. Regularly frequented by stars from shows like Love Island, as well as other influencers and personalities, the venue offers a unique chance to dine, dance and take selfies alongside the glitterati. And boy do the guests take this seriously! Every other table has a selfie set up that made our jaws drop - tripods, separate flash lights and the best poses in town. You'll be certain to leave STK London with a full belly and and some new social media skills!

Our night began with a warm welcome from the attentive staff, who ensured our party felt like VIPs from the moment we arrived. We were seated at a prime table with a view of the bustling dining area and the DJ booth, where the music kept the energy levels high throughout the evening.

© Justin Palmer Jessie Wynter and Love Island contestant Will Young arrive at STK London for a night out

The food at STK really is exceptional. With branches across the globe, they really know what they're doing with their steaks, and while pricey, they're in a different league to your usual steak restaurant fare. We started with a selection of scrummy starters, including the famous Lil’ BRGs – mini wagyu beef sliders that were as good as they sounded. The Tuna Tartare, delicately presented with avocado and a tangy citrus dressing, was a refreshing contrast to the rich sliders.

For the main course, it was impossible to resist the allure of their rightly-renowned steaks. Accompanied by fries and creamy spinach (and don't forget the mac and cheese), the meal got a clear 10/10. For those looking for something beyond steak, the restaurant offers a variety of options, including a deliciously tender Lobster and an aromatic Herb-Crusted Rack of Lamb.

It's all about the steak at STK London but the burgers deserve a mention too!

No birthday celebration is complete without dessert - the New York Cheesecake was a hit, but the pièce de résistance was the Junk Chalice. Complete with sparklers and a hearty scoop of ice cream, it was a sweet and festive end to a perfect meal.

Beyond the food, what truly sets STK London apart as a top spot for an 18th birthday celebration is the overall experience. The lively atmosphere, top-notch service, and the thrill of potentially spotting a celebrity made it a really memorable destination. And while we didn't spot any famous folk on our night out, the selfies we got (and the hilarious memories of our older relatives' reactions to the booming music over dinner) made it a night to remember.