5 unmissable things to do in London in October 2023

October is upon us, which means spooky season has officially hit. With the nights drawing in earlier and the temperature set to drop, we're already gearing up for twinkling outdoor markets, fire lit dining rooms, nights at the theatre and Halloween-inspired events in London this month.

From the most-exciting new restaurant openings in the city, to the best party spots to spend your Halloween, HELLO!s team have rounded up the very best offerings in the capital this month.

Scroll on for the ultimate guide to things to do in London in October.

Best restaurants to visit in London in October

London's unrivalled food scene serves up some of the most delicious cuisines, eclectic eateries and noteworthy restaurants to add to your must-visit list. Be it new openings or seasonal menus, here is where HELLO!'s Editors have dined out in October...

Enjoy a paella and tapas bottomless brunch

When I hear bottomless brunch, my mind immediately goes to free-flowing Prosecco, pizza and breakfast-style dishes like avocado on toast. Which is why Cavo's new offering is such a refreshing take on everyone's favourite weekend activity.

The Mediterranean restaurant and rooftop bar, which has amazing views over the hustle and bustle of central London, does bottomless brunch Spanish style. It fuses the much-loved paella of Valencia with the pintxos of the Basque Country and tops it off with jars of sangria. What's not to love?

When I visited at the end of September (the brunch takes place on the last Saturday of every month), I had the pleasure of digging into courses of pintxos – essentially another word for tapas – from wild truffle croquettes to crispy lamb shoulder bites. I would recommend sampling all of the pintxos, which are unlimited, before moving onto the main course, paella. You can choose from vegetarian, seafood, chicken or steak and while not a traditional option, I went for the steak paella which I can confirm was delicious – and hearty, in flavour and size.

Your meal is topped off with a generous slab of gooey Basque cheesecake, which was also divine. At £65 per person, it's a little pricey for a 90-minute brunch, but if you really go for it with the unlimited tapas and sangria, and soak in the beautiful views, you can definitely get your money's worth at Cavo.

Reviewed by Ainhoa Barcelona, Content Managing Editor

Best shows in London in October

London's West End needs no introduction as one of the most alluring aspects of the city. From family-friendly shows to spine-tingling plays and award-winning musicals, the capital has something for everyone.

Experience the magic at UNBELIEVABLE A brand new magic show, UNBELIEVABLE, has opened in London’s West End at the Criterion theatre, and I was one of the lucky few to see the thrilling preview night. The show is a beautiful fusion of illusion, sleight of hand and mind-reading. Featuring a live band and a magic company of multi-talented performers with extraordinary gifts, I was amazed to see an evening of trickery be brought to life on stage. T here are plenty of fun opportunities for those wanting to get involved as the audience becomes an essential element of the show from the moment they set foot in the theatre. However, we have been warned that no two performances will be identical. The show has been created, written and directed by UK stage and screen phenomenon Derren Brown, and long-time collaborators Andy Nyman and Andrew O’Connor. After decades of appearing on stage solo, this is the first time that one of Derren's shows will be performed by a cast rather than himself. Reviewed by Sharnaz Shahid, Deputy Online Editor MORE LONDON INSPIRATION London's West End: How to enjoy a glorious staycation in the city

Halloween-themed things to do in London in October

Whether curling up on Halloween night with your favourite horror and spooky snacks is your vibe, or donning your finest costume and seeking out spooktacular cocktails around the city is more your jam, we've got you covered. For the best Halloween-themed events around the city, here at the best spooky events in London this October.

Enjoy a Halloween-themed bottomless brunch Here at HELLO! we're big fans of bottomless brunch, especially a themed one! For one day only on Saturday 28 October, Piazza Italiana is transforming its baroque grand ballroom into a spooktacular space, ready to welcome diners for a ghoulishly good feast. The Italian restaurant based in the City will be serving bottomless fresh pasta, crisp-based pizza, cocktails and fizz. And for those looking to dine after dark, the evening sitting will dial up the tempo with a live DJ bringing Thriller vibes. The bottomless brunch costs £59 per person for a daytime sitting and £69 for evening. To book a table, visit www.opentable.com