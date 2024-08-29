I visited the wellness retreat sweeping Instagram feeds – is the Essex hotspot worth the hype?

Visiting a 'wellness retreat' wasn't something I ever thought I'd do. Had you mentioned the concept a few years back, it would have conjured images of 'enlightened' life coaches garbed in white, not to mention bizarre treatments I'd never dare to try. How much of this was influenced by the seriously disturbing Hulu series, Nine Perfect Strangers? Ok, probably all of it.

But as something of a spa connoisseur these days, I've come to realise just how important it is to take time out for ourselves – a little pampering goes a long way!

© The Glass House Retreat The Glass House Retreat is located in Bulphan, Essex

The Glass House Retreat first came on my radar via Instagram. With endless snaps of the custom-made wellness dome, natural swimming pond and ultra-luxe jacuzzi on my feed, I immediately added it to my bucket list. And after paying a visit in July, I finally got a firsthand experience of the Essex hotspot sweeping social media.

Here's what I honestly thought of the Glass House Wellness & Detox Retreat...

First impressions

Nestled in the countryside, you'd never suspect that the Glass House is just 30 minutes from London. Tranquil in every sense, upon entering the light-filled reception I was greeted by soothing aromas, not to mention a welcome juice health shot and a tour of the stunning facilities.

© The Glass House Retreat The rooms are light and airy

The rooms, which promise a minimal yet luxurious feel, offer panoramic views of surrounding fields and farmland; a much-needed reminder that it's time to slow down. With plush white robes and soft slippers waiting in the wardrobe, my two-night stay began with a glowing first impression.

Wellness tailored to you

Unlike some wellness retreats, there's no strict regimen at the Glass House. It's all about tailoring your experience to your individual needs. If a digital cleanse is in order, opt to hand your phone in. Fancy personal training rather than group classes? No problem. And if juicing is something you want to try, there's a specially curated menu tailored to you.

© The Glass House Retreat The retreat holds meditation classes in the wellness dome

Each day, the staff puts out an itinerary consisting of wellness sessions, motivational talks, and at least four daily exercise classes, but no day is ever the same. There's no pressure to attend any of them either – you simply choose which ones you're drawn to and head to them five minutes beforehand.

From morning walks in the surrounding acres to mindfulness meditation in the dome, aerial yoga, Tai Chi, cardio or aqua classes, goal-setting, crafting sessions and even restorative sound baths, you're spoilt for choice. Some other examples include box fit, pilates, and varying styles of yoga.

© The Glass House Retreat An aerial yoga class at The Glass House Retreat

What surprised me most was how much freedom guests were given. The Glass House isn't interested in barking orders or selling a particular lifestyle plan. How much or little you do is totally up to you.

An innovative detox menu

I'm a foodie, but when it comes to spas, I'm always more interested in the treatment menu than the kitchen's. A welcome surprise, Glass House – which is completely plant-based – went above and beyond with one of the most innovative and delicious vegan menus I've ever tasted (and I've been to A LOT of vegan restaurants in London).

© The Glass House Retreat The retreat offers three interchangeable detox plans to choose from

All meals – breakfast, lunch and dinner – are included in the price of an overnight stay, no matter the length, and there are three interchangeable detox plans to choose from.

There's Juicing, which is recommended for intensive weight loss should that be your preference, a general Weight Loss selection made up of nourishing and lighter meals or Equilibrium, for anyone looking to detox where weight loss isn't a priority.

© The Glass House Retreat Plant-based pioneer, Miguel Gouveia, has curated a delicious vegan menu

Crafted by plant-based pioneer, Miguel Gouveia, all produce is sourced locally, with each meal carefully curated to enrich the body and mind – click here for a glimpse of the menu. The vegan sushi platter, stuffed portobello mushroom with dauphinoise potatoes, and zesty lemon posset are among my top recommendations.

It's worth noting that the Glass House Retreat is also alcohol and caffeine-free, so if you drink as much coffee as I do (my Pret subscription has been put through its paces) I'd suggest cutting out caffeine a good week before embarking on anything longer than a two-night stay – withdrawals are no joke.

The most heavenly spa

After visiting my fair share of spas over the years, I've grown accustomed to the typical set-up – a crystal blue pool, sauna and steam room combo, gym, and a selection of pampering facials and massages. So, when I realised just how extensive the facilities were at Glass House, I was blown away.

From the Himalayan salt block sauna which helps with muscle loosening, lowering blood pressure and promoting healthy skin, to the state-of-the-art cryo chamber which is said to improve energy levels and overall mental wellness, I hadn't anticipated just how many treatments were on offer.

© The Glass House Retreat The therapists couldn't have been more knowledgeable

As part of the two-night package I was given a complimentary session in the cryo chamber, and while I was terrified to stand in the freezing cold at first, I immediately felt a surge of endorphins and enjoyed learning about the additional benefits of cryotherapy, which includes the reduction of inflammation and swelling, and the alleviation of joint pain.

Alongside classic massage, facial and holistic therapies, the Glass House also offers Dermalux LED Phototherapy, teeth whitening, colon hydrotherapy and Lipofirm lifts, not to mention manicures, waxing and tints.

In my case, a back, neck and shoulder massage was on the cards after spending too much time craning over laptops and phones, and it did not disappoint. Aptly named the 'Tension Tamer', before I even started the treatment my therapist made a point of finding out about my day-to-day life so she could work out which areas might require more focus, and what kind of pressure was needed.

© The Glass House Retreat The state-of-the-art cryo chamber

In short – I almost fell asleep in the half hour of what I'd describe as massage heaven. But what I appreciated the most was how knowledgeable my therapist was. She even noticed a misalignment in my shoulders and kindly advised that I pay a visit to the osteopath – a recommendation which I'm extremely grateful for!

Final thoughts

My stay at the Glass House Retreat was nothing short of exceptional, and I'm already planning to return next year. The level of detail at the retreat is what truly makes it stand out from your everyday spa.

© The Glass House Retreat I'm already planning a second trip for 2025

Whether it's the beautifully designed interiors, the state-of-the-art facilities or the revolutionary plant-based menu which is seriously Instagrammable, it's the ultimate sanctuary for anyone looking to recharge.

I used to believe that wellness retreats were more about preaching expensive and unsustainable treatments or lifestyle habits, but what makes the Glass House so special, is that it creates a safe and rejuvenating space to try out new therapies or classes tailored to your specific needs and priorities.

To book your stay visit glasshouseretreat.co.uk.