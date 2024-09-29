I went on a menopause retreat and the results were life changing

As a nutritionist, I’ve always prided myself on maintaining a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. But recently, I found myself struggling with something that no amount of leafy greens and HIIT classes could fix: anxiety and burnout. The tell-tale signs of menopause, coupled with chronic stress, had left me feeling frazzled and desperate for a reset. That’s when I discovered the Women’s Retreat at the Preidlhof Luxury Dolcevita Resort in South Tyrol, Italy—a wellness sanctuary that promised to help women like me rebalance, recharge, and find joy again.

Located amidst the stunning peaks of the Italian Alps, Preidlhof is nestled in a valley of lush vineyards and rolling hills. The moment I arrived, I felt an immediate sense of calm wash over me. The air was crisp and fragrant, filled with the scent of pine trees and wildflowers. It’s the kind of place that feels like stepping into a postcard—snow-capped mountains in the distance, verdant slopes blanketed with vineyards, and a sense of timeless tranquillity that seeps into your soul.

My journey at Preidlhof began with an in-depth consultation with one of their expert doctors, Dr Angerer. Despite being a nutritionist and diligently following a healthy diet, I was shocked to learn just how chronically stressed I was. The heart rate variability check revealed my adrenal glands were in overdrive, pushing my body to its limits.

I felt a pang of recognition; the fatigue, the anxiety, the sense of always being “on”—they were all symptoms I had been ignoring. The doctor prescribed a tailor-made cocktail of supplements, including a stress repair probiotic, L-Tryptophan to help with sleep, and Rhodiola Rosea to support my adrenal function.

Preidlhof is more than just a retreat—it's a life-changing experience

I thought I knew all there was to know about health and well-being, but this retreat was about to teach me otherwise. The days that followed were meticulously designed to soothe my frazzled nerves and slowly coax me back to balance. I followed a structured, yet beautifully varied routine that included invigorating morning workouts, soul-soothing yoga, and indulgent spa treatments. Here’s a glimpse into my transformational experience at Preidlhof:

Day 1

I kicked off my first full day with a 7am run in the well-equipped gym. Working up a sweat before a hearty breakfast of freshly baked breads (at least ten varieties!) and organic butters felt exhilarating.

Afterwards, I headed to one of their three stunning pools for a swim, followed by a visit to the comprehensive sauna tower—a seven-floor marvel with 16 different sauna, steam, and relaxation experiences.

Located amidst the stunning peaks of the Italian Alps, Preidlhof is nestled in a valley of lush vineyards and rolling hills

The Deep Sea Relaxation Room, in particular, was like nothing I had ever seen. With walls illuminated by a blue, otherworldly light and the gentle hum of the ocean reverberating around me, it felt like being suspended in the womb, cocooned in peace. I drifted into a meditative state that I can only describe as pure bliss.

Post-swim, I joined a laughter yoga session—an activity I had never tried before. It was utterly liberating! The instructor guided us through playful exercises that had us giggling uncontrollably. After lunch, I tried qi gong for the first time—a gentle, flowing movement class that felt like a moving meditation.

The day ended with a luxurious body scrub and massage at 5pm, which left my skin glowing and my body humming with relaxation. Dinner was a seven-course affair with every cheese imaginable (I simply had to try them all!) before I collapsed into bed at 9pm, thoroughly exhausted but deeply content.

Dinner is a seven-course affair

Day 2

I rose at the crack of dawn for a 5am sunrise hike through the forested hills surrounding the resort. The scenery was nothing short of magical—soft morning light filtering through the trees, casting a golden glow over the valley below.

After a leisurely breakfast, I headed for a swim before meeting with the doctor for my heart rate check. The news confirmed what I had been feeling: chronic stress had been wreaking havoc on my system. Determined to address this, I embraced every aspect of the retreat’s offerings. The acupuncture session that followed felt like tiny pinpricks of energy releasing pent-up tension.

Sound therapy is so relaxing

Lunch was a delightful spread of fresh salads, artisanal breads, and local delicacies. In the afternoon, I immersed myself in a yoga session, followed by a deeply restorative massage. The day wound down with a sauna and a scrub—one of the highlights of the retreat.

Sauna events at Preidlhof are theatrical and fun, featuring essential oils, special scrubs, and even choreographed shows. Yes, there are a lot of nudist areas—something I wasn’t quite prepared for—but the experience felt surprisingly liberating!

The views are simply stunning at the resort

Day 3

I began the day with a run in the gym, followed by breakfast. Then came a dip in the thermal pool, and the standout treatment of the entire retreat—the water massage. Picture being cradled in warm water, rocked gently as if you were floating in the womb.

It was as though I was being reborn, emerging lighter, freer, and more alive. I followed this with a swim and a leisurely lunch before heading into an afternoon of sound therapy—a deeply relaxing experience that felt like a lullaby for the soul. A face massage and another sauna session rounded off a day that left me feeling pampered and serene.

The water massage is like being born again

Day 4

After my morning run and a hearty breakfast, I joined a guided hike through the nearby forests, breathing in the fresh mountain air and marvelling at the breathtaking scenery. The hike was followed by a stretch class that helped release tension I didn’t even realise I was holding.

Post-lunch, I enjoyed another swim and sauna session before sinking into a relaxing massage at 5pm. Each day, I felt my anxiety melting away, replaced by a sense of calm and well-being that I hadn’t felt in months.

Yoga by the mountains is incredible

Day 5

My final full day started with a high-energy HIIT class—perfect for blowing off steam—followed by breakfast and a coffee meditation that left me more mindful of my daily habits. I swam in the saltwater pool, which is said to have detoxifying benefits, and then made my way to the sound yoga class, which blended music and movement into a harmonious whole. The day ended with a Guasha facial that left my skin looking radiant, and one last sauna event that felt like a grand finale.

Every meal was a delight, from the healthy spa options to indulgent seven-course dinners celebrating the art of Italian cuisine. The philosophy here is “dolce vita on your plate,” meaning nothing is off-limits—just savour every bite!

Preidlhof was more than just a retreat—it was a life-changing experience. I arrived feeling drained and overwhelmed, but I left feeling rejuvenated, centred, and, most importantly, hopeful. For anyone navigating the stormy seas of menopause, this is a sanctuary where you can rediscover your balance, find joy, and embrace the changes with grace and strength.

For more details visit: https://www.preidlhof.com/en/offers/details/women-retreat-6-treatment-days-7-nights/