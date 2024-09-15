I stayed in a Wes Anderson-esque aparthotel in the heart of Zurich

Switzerland is known the world over for its snowy mountains and quaint chalets, which attract avid skiers in the winter, but what about in the summer? I went to check out Zurich, staying at the trendy Locke am Platz, Enge, and spent an unforgettable few days taking in the spectacular scenery and savouring Swiss culture not to mention the Swiss chocolate, all while having the cosy Locke am Platz to retreat to after a full day's sightseeing.

We really hit the jackpot with the location of the hotel - it falls within the area of Enge which is very near to the city centre. It also has a well-connected transport system; directly opposite was the Enge train station and tram stops, both of which we used daily to get quickly to the main train station of Zurich (Hauptbahnhof) - if we wanted to travel further afield.

Ideal location

© Kensington Leverne Locke am Platz is located in Enge, Zurich

Locke am Platz is but a 15-minute walk away from the Burkliplatz area, where you can take a boat ride around the breathtaking Lake Zurich or Zürichsee. As I jealously looked on at the Swiss locals taking a dip in the lake to cool off along the banks of the lake, I regretted not having bought my swimwear.

The hotel is also a very short walk from the financial district, for those who are visiting for work purposes. A quirky fact for those of you who are fervent football fans, Locke am Platz is the perfect hotel to stay in. When I arrived at the hotel, I was surprised to discover the FIFA museum right next to it! This was completely unexpected and yet another reason why Zurich caters to so many people - there is something for everyone.

© Kensington Leverne The hotel's carefully designed social spaces are a light-filled environment

Arriving at the Locke Am Platz, we were greeted by a very welcoming reception team, who ensured our entire stay was comfortable. The ambience of the reception area was both cosy and chic.

Decorated in warm autumnal hues of oranges and browns and textured soft fabrics lining the furniture, the hotel had a distinctly retro feel to it - reminiscent of Wes Anderson's: The Grand Budapest Hotel.

The compact apartments

The hotel and its rooms were a little compact in size, but that's to be expected of accommodation in the prime location of the wealthiest city in one of the wealthiest countries in the world. The smaller size did not impact on the facilities - our rooms had everything we could ever need and much more!

© Kensington Leverne The rooms were decorated in warm autumnal hues of oranges and browns

My favourite feature was the fully equipped mini kitchen at the far end of the room, that is perfect for those on a budget. Apart from an oven, it had everything you could possibly think of: a cooker with an extraction fan, a fridge-freezer, a dishwasher, a sink, cupboards stacked with crockery and cutlery, a coffee machine and a kettle.

© Kensington Leverne Rooms were reminiscent of Wes Anderson's: The Grand Budapest Hotel

After spending most of the day busying ourselves with touristic endeavours, we would slink back to the hotel having bought groceries from the highly familiar Lidl or Aldi and were able to cook delicious dinners, enjoying them at the comfy sofa and mini dining table in the small eating area that also formed part of the kitchen.

© Kensington Leverne Each room had a fully equipped mini kitchen

While having dinner, I liked to look out of the Juliet balcony and do a spot of people-watching. The hotel backs onto a triangular courtyard with carparks shared by other office buildings and apartments.

Although not the stereotypical scenic view of some mountains or a lake (what can you realistically expect in the heart of the city?), I quite enjoyed the urban landscape - watching Swiss locals water their plants or come out onto their balconies for a little ciggie.

Intriguingly, I spotted a Mini Cooper with a black Union Jack emblazoned on the roof - no doubt the owner of which was either a Brit-loving Swiss or a British ex-pat.

© Kensington Leverne The rooms had everything we could ever need

My second favourite feature of our hotel rooms was the adjoining door, linking our two booked rooms together. When shut, the door was locked from one side. This would be ideal for a family with young kids; the parents can enter their children's room through the connecting door at will, and check up on their children, without having to go out into the corridor. The children however cannot unlock the door, giving the parents some much-needed privacy and alone time.

The rooms had that same rich, vintage feel, echoing the style of the reception room: with soft fabrics and a warm colour palette accentuating the furniture along with '60s style curtains. It had every amenity you would desire in city escape accommodation: super soft mattresses with fluffy pillows, spotlessly clean ensuites with spacious showers and a safe to keep valuables.

Dining

© Kensington Leverne The hotel has a chic and Art Deco-esque restaurant called Choupette

Breakfast was included in the stay, which enabled us to enjoy a hearty morning buffet in the swanky environs of the Locke Am Platz's equally chic and Art Deco-esque restaurant: Choupette.

© Kensington Leverne A central bar sits between the restaurant, Choupette

Breakfast consisted of all the essentials of a continental breakfast: muesli and yoghurt, freshly baked loaves of bread, croissants, Swiss cheeses, cold cuts, fresh fruit and eggs boiled according to your fancy in a water bath. This morning meal gave us the nourishment needed to sustain us for the rest of the day.

Touring the city by foot, train and boat

For fun-filled activities, catch the aforementioned train or tram from opposite the hotel into the city centre and peruse the shops on the most expensive shopping street in the world: Bahnhofstrasse. Take a look around the exhibits in the historical Swiss National Museum (Landesmuseum) which is just behind the main train station.

You can also enjoy a day trip to Lucerne from Zurich

For an even more awesome cultural pursuit, take a tram to the biggest art museum of Switzerland, the Kunsthaus, which is not only magnificent in architecture but also in its highly prized collection of Monets, Manets and Picassos in addition to many more painting giants.

To explore Zurich's stunning nature, head up the Uetliberg, a mountain that overlooks the city of Zurich. A train will take you up most of the hill, and the rest of the journey to the peak is a mere 20-minute hike. You won't regret it - the vistas of Zurich city and lake are breathtaking.

We simply had to pay a visit to the Lindt chocolate factory

As well as taking a boat ride around Lake Zurich, we took a day trip to the relatively nearby city of Lucerne and enjoyed another boat ride on Lake Lucerne's crystal blue waters. It is a pretty city and worth the trip to see a different style of Swiss city in the German Canton.

Last but by no means least, we simply had to pay a visit to the Lindt chocolate factory and museum not far from Zurich. We felt like we were in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, eating as much free chocolate as possible like Augustus Gloop.

Proving that the love of chocolate is universal, of all the places we visited in Switzerland, the Lindt Chocolate Factory was the most diverse in terms of nationality of visitors - it felt as if every country was represented there.

A visit to Uetliberg is a must

Switzerland in summer was like a dream, and Locke am Platz helped make that dream come true. I heartily recommend this hotel when visiting Zurich.

Rates at Locke am Platz start from CHF 250 per night for a Locke Room with a balcony, inclusive of breakfast. Find out more here