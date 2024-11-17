Kourtney Kardashian gives an ultra-rare glimpse inside her $54.5 million private jet

Kourtney Kardashian-Barker took to Instagram to wish her husband Travis Barker a happy birthday.

The mom-of-four, who shares her 12-month-old son, Rocky, with the Blink-182 star, shared a series of loved-up photographs to celebrate his 49th birthday.

In doing so, the Poosh founder gave a rare glimpse into her favourite method of travel with her loved ones - and it's predictably one of the most luxurious ways to get from A to B.

© Instagram Kourtney shared a photo from inside the private jet she uses with her husband, Travis Barker

Kourt posted several photos from inside a lavish private jet, which she is believed to charter for personal and business use.

According to reports, the couple prefer to use a Gulfstream G550, which range between $13 million and $31 million second hand, and up to $54,500,000 when new. The lavish jets, which feature lavish cream leather interiors, glossy finishings and three separate cabins, can cost up to $2,588,136 per year to operate, per Liberty Jet.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker also dropped $60 million superyacht, named Regina D'Italia, ahead of their nuptials

Kourtney isn't the only Kardashian sister to fly via private jet. The Kardashian family have made no secret of their penchant for luxury vacations nor their chartered methods of travel.

© Instagram Kylie's private jet has custom interiors

Kylie Jenner, 27, even has her own namesake airline called 'Kylie Air'.

PEOPLE reported that Kylie, who was formerly named the youngest self-made billionaire after the success of her own company, Kylie Cosmetics, bought her Bombardier Global 7500 in January 2020.

Complete with its signature candy-pink branding, private crew and even a luxurious on-board menu, Kylie's $72.8 million private jet certainly wouldn't be hard to spot as it landed in LAX airport.

© Unknown Stormi Webster pictured on her mom Kylie Jenner's $72M private jet

The Kardashian's use of private jets is not without its controversy. In 2022, Kylie faced a major backlash from fans after using Kylie Air to go to Target alongside her daughter, Stormi, and nieces Chicago West and True Thompson.

Kylie's actions sparked concern amongst those who were worried about the unnecessary use of air travel and its impact on the planet - with private jets said to be five to 14 times more polluting than commercial flights per passenger, and 50 times more polluting than trains.