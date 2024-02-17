Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's romantic UK pre-baby getaway location is so unexpected

Kourtney Kardashian's life in Calabasas from her $9 million mansion with her husband Travis Barker is the epitome of luxury. But when the reality star needed a quiet break from the hustle and bustle of LA life, she turned to the most unexpected of places – an English countryside retreat.

The Kardashians star, 44, and her Blink-182 drummer husband, 48, jetted off to Oxfordshire for a rustic post-wedding getaway before Kourtney got pregnant with baby Rocky but by no means left the luxury behind.

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis flew to the UK for a post-wedding getaway

The couple enjoyed a stay at Soho Farmhouse - an exclusive retreat that is only accessible to those who pay the membership fee and it is not cheap. Put it this way, an every-House yearly membership for over 27s with Soho Farmhouse as the primary chosen house costs nearly £3,000 ($3,777).

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to Rocky in November 2023

The Poosh founder enjoyed the relaxed Oxfordshire vibe and even took on the challenge of an English breakfast followed by a bike ride.

Take a look at the array of stunning photos from the Lemme founder's trip…

Bedroom with a view © Instagram Kourtney's bedroom in her farmhouse had an incredible oak door that opened out to reveal a picturesque sunrise in grassy Oxfordshire.



Pure bliss © Instagram It wouldn't be a farmhouse without a log-burning fire. Kourt's lodge had a veranda with views of the rolling hills and somewhere to store logs for a cosy evening in.



Rustic kitchen © Instagram The lodge had the rustic kitchen of dreams with wood cabinetry and contrasting white tiles with coordinating amenities. We wonder if Kourt swapped her signature morning apple tea and green juice for an English breakfast tea.



Stunning pool © Instagram Key to any vacation is access to a pool and even in the English countryside you will find somewhere to take a dip. The Soho Farmhouse pool screams luxury with its shade from the sun but perfect access to the natural views.



The bathroom © Instagram We have been dreaming of a hot bubble bath in the Soho Farmhouse tub since we first saw this photo of Kourt's trip. The freestanding bath is the perfect space to unwind and we can imagine sitting in the cosy armchair after a soak with a good book.



A true farmhouse vibe © Instagram We would say the exterior of the mom-of-four's lodge was quaint if we didn't know the luxe energy that is synonymous with Soho House. Regardless, it is a picture-perfect farmhouse with access to bikes for a chance to take in the views on two wheels.



Back to basics © Instagram If you can call it that for an exclusive private members club. Kourtney took a selfie to show off the rustic aesthetic of her getaway in a chic camo look.



Nod to Hollywood © Instagram The artwork in the farmhouse is an unusual touch. Kourt clearly appreciated the tribute to Hollywood in the painting of The Wizard of Oz's Scarecrow.



