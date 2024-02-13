Kourtney Kardashian shares epic glimpse of dreamy Australian holiday as she supports husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is fully embracing her role as a rock and roll wife while touring Australia with her husband, Travis Barker, the drummer of Blink-182.

The 44-year-old reality TV star is documenting their picturesque journey down under on Instagram, sharing moments from Sydney's stunning beaches to local eateries, all while supporting Travis, 48, on the Australian leg of his tour.

Joining Kourtney are her children, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, who are featured in snapshots of beachside landscapes at Gordons Bay and Bronte Beach. Despite not posting photos of her eldest, Mason, 14, or the youngest, Rocky, 3 months, Kourtney's posts have captured the essence of their family adventure.

© Instagram Kourtney is enjoying a lavish holiday in Australia

The Kardashian family has made quite the impression since landing in Australia. After arriving, Kourtney and Travis ventured to Bondi Beach, where they made a point to sample local cuisine, stopping at Bonditony's Burger Joint.

Kourtney's polaroid from the visit shows her in a stylish cream coat, offering the peace sign to the camera, perfectly encapsulating her effortless chic.

© Instagram Kourtney's children visit Gordon's Bay

Their trip also included a visit to Funky Pies, a vegan café, where they engaged with fans. Kourtney shared, "Happy early [birthday] @nikkogz. Loved our day together. Eres mi mundo [You're my world]."

This touching sentiment highlights the close bond she shares with her family, even as they navigate the bustling schedule of a music tour.

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis outside Funky Pies in Bondi

While Travis proceeded to Perth for the tour's kickoff, Kourtney remained in Sydney with the kids, making the most of their stay.

They indulged in ice cream at Gelato Messina and explored vintage clothing at UTURN, showcasing a blend of leisure and exploration that characterizes their trip.

Kourtney's support for Travis extends beyond mere companionship; she's been his rock as he overcame a longstanding fear of flying, a result of a near-fatal plane crash in 2008 that left him with severe burns and led to a 13-year hiatus from air travel.

© Instagram Travis and Kourtney at Bondi Tony's

Travis's return to Australia is a monumental step, one that he didn't take lightly. He shared his feelings on social media, writing, "Feels like I'm going back in time...I haven't been to Australia in 19 years because of my fear of flying after my accident. I'm back."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.