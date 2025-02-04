7 fabulous things to do in London in February 2025

Love is in the air, or is that just London calling? Regardless of whether you have a special someone to celebrate Valentine's Day with or not, the city is the perfect place to start for all your February social plans.

From cosy romantic night spots to the most luxurious places for a solo date, things to do with your family and the perfect haunts to break up with your Dry January streak, the HELLO! team has compiled their must-do things in London this month, tried and tested.

Best things to do in London in February 2025

From family fun to bookmark for half term, to art exhibitions for your inner critic, discover the things HELLO! has been loving in London this month...

Experience a taste of Hollywood at 45 Park Lane hotel View post on Instagram Perfect for fans of old Hollywood and a byegone era of film stars, the newest exhibition at the illustrious 45 Park Lane hotel is well worth a visit. Just a short walk from Hyde Park Corner tube station, I wandered into the lobby and was greeted by some of the most iconic celebrity photographs of the 20th and 21st centuries.Works by Greg Brennan, Eve Arnold, Kevin Cummins, Eva Sereny, Milton H. Greene, and Richard Corman decorate the lobby and bar of the hotel, featuring well-known portraits of stars including Jack Nicholson, Audrey Hepburn, Clint Eastwood, and Marilyn Monroe. My personal favourite was a shot taken by Dafydd Jones, of shoe boxes stacked on top of each other, custom-made for celebrities. A close second is Greg Brennan's shot of Lady Gaga, waving to the camera as she is surrounded by fans. He told me that she ordered pizza, tea and biscuits sent out to everyone waiting to catch a glimpse of her. Icons of the Silver Screen: Legends, Moments, and Memories is on display at 45 Park Lane until 20 April 2025. Reviewed by Millie Jackson, Content Managing Editor

A unique Valentine's Day experience If candlelit dinners aren’t your thing and you prefer exciting experiences or unique nights out, the Paradox Museum should be at the top of your list. Having visited many pop-ups over the years, I can confidently say this one is my favourite.With 50 immersive exhibits, each as fun and mind-bending as the next, the museum offers an unforgettable experience - and the best part? It’s never overcrowded. For this Valentine’s Day (13th and 14th February) they are offering a special package for two featuring a glass of bubbles each (or a non-alcoholic option), Pick ‘n’ Mix, a 360 photobooth and an added live music experience at £65 and £75. Love will quite literally be 'in the air', with the museum decked out in romantic Valentine’s-themed décor. For more information or to book tickets, visit here. Reviewed by Andrea Caamano, Website Editor

Best restaurants to visit in London in February 2025

From sky-high restaurants to pop-up delights, discover where HELLO! has been dining - and loving - this February.

Elevate your pizza game at Sodo As a self-proclaimed lover of Italian cuisine, there are few cult-status pizzas I haven't tried in London. From the Instagram-popular pies topped with creamy burrata to sharing pizzas big enough to cover the entire table and dough spun by chefs at the table - I've seen it all. You could say, therefore, that there are few occasions nowadays where I am truly impressed by one of London's pizza restaurants, but Sodo easily takes one of the top spots. This charming, locally-loved spot in Deptford (with restaurants in Bethnal Green, Clapton, Walthamstow and more) was full to the brim when I dined on a Saturday evening, and it's easy to see why. The stripped-back, simple menu allows the seasonal, sustainable produce and utterly moreish sourdough base to shine. I tucked into the 'Wicker Man' pizza, topped with tomato, mozzarella, pepperoni, nduja, mascarpone, and chilli honey, whilst my partner enjoyed the 'Jon Bon Chovy', a pizza with tomato, mozzarella, anchovy, capers, olives, chilli, parsley. A highlight on the menu is the fragrant, buttery natural wine, and the service was equally exceptional. To book, visit sodopizza.co.uk Reviewed by Georgia Brown, Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer

Pre-theatre dining at Drury Lane Theatre The grand saloon at the iconic Drury Lane Theatre is home to an exquisite afternoon tea, and now for the first time, theatregoers can tuck into a pre-theatre dining menu there too. One blustery winter's evening, we were welcomed inside for a meal to remember… From the moment you step into the grand building just off Covent Garden, you'll feel like you’re in for an extra special evening. The glitz of the chandeliers and the delicate piano sounds set the scene beautifully in their incredible grand saloon. The new pre-theatre menu includes hero dishes like a fresh smoked salmon starter and a warming artichoke risotto main. The Ox cheek bourguignon was melt-in-the-mouth level of deliciousness and the classic sticky toffee dessert was the perfect balance between rich and morish. The swift, attentive service means you'll be done in time to enjoy the show. It's the hottest ticket in town! Three-course pre-theatre menu, £49.50 per person. To book, visit thelane.co.uk Reviewed by Rachel Avery, Online Homes Editor

Slurp Noodles in Spitalfields If you're anything like me and love spicy food then head to Slurp Noodles in Spitalfields. With its buzzy atmosphere, welcoming staff and dishes that pack a punch, it's no wonder this spot has become a hotspot for both locals and visitors seeking authentic flavours from Southeast Asia. We started with the vegetable Hong Kong Dumplings, which arrived with a drizzle of homemade sweet soy sauce. Next up were the Zaab Chicken Wings, and these were a showstopper. Perfectly fried, the wings were irresistibly spicy and salty, with a zing of lime. If you like a bold punch of flavour, these are a must-try. For mains, we dived into two noodle dishes. First up was the Kuaitiao Khua Kai, a stir fry of flat rice noodles with chicken and egg. Don't be fooled by its understated appearance - the accompanying chilli sauce brought just the right amount of heat. We also tried the Pad Mama, a dry-fried noodle dish in a spicy tom yum base. This dish was pure comfort food. Then to finish off, you can head downstairs to Dang's. Located in the basement of Slurp is the beautiful late-night drinking spot with a distinct circular bar, surrounded by deep red and orange furnishings, serving up cocktails, sake and Thai fried chicken, late into the night. Reviewed by Sharnaz Shahid, Deputy Online Editor

Get lucky in love at Burger & Lobster this Valentine's Day Looking for a Valentine's Day date night spot? Burger & Lobster instantly sets the romantic scene with their mouth-watering menu. For starters, we indulged in juicy calamari dipped in aioli and crunchy croquettes filled with marbled wagyu beef, which were rich in buttery flavor with a hint of sweetness. For the main, I feasted on grilled lobster with a side of skinny fries and salad, perfectly paired with a glass of Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2023, Rapaura Springs, balancing flavours of tropical fruits, citrus and passion fruit. For an extra dose of flavour, the lemon and garlic butter was the perfect topper, followed by the unmissable hazelnut crème brûlée and cranberry biscotti. If you choose to dine on 14 February, Burger & Lobster is offering guests a chance to get lucky in lobster this Valentine's Day - one lucky table, seated at the mysterious 'Love Seat' at an undisclosed time, will receive their whole meal for free, plus a bottle of Taittinger champagne to celebrate. Reviewed by Celine Ponio Bagtas, Video Editor