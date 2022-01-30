15 romantic things to do in London on Valentine's Day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

London might not officially be considered the City of Love, but it's easily one of the most romantic capitals in the world - making it the perfect place to spend your Valentine's Day.

SEE: Best Valentine's Day chocolate boxes and sweet treats for 2022

Its centuries-old architecture and cobbled streets hide hundreds of hidden romantic spots, while restaurants and bars offer the ultimate settings for a candlelit romance. Whether you're looking to wine and dine your loved one in a panoramic rooftop, stroll across to one of the city's stunning landmarks or impress your date with a fun activity, HELLO! writers have compiled a list of their favourite romantic things to do in the city on Valentine's Day and beyond.

MORE: 15 romantic hotels in the UK you'll want to take your Valentine to

DISCOVER: 6 best winter sun holidays to book in 2022

Most romantic restaurants in London

Spend Valentine's Day in the sky at Duck & Waffle

There's nothing quite as breathtaking than viewing London from the sky - and Duck & Waffle is the place to experience it. For a truly special occasion, treat your loved one to a romantic meal on the 39th floor of the icon Heron Tower this Valentine's Day, indulging in mouthwatering food as you dine above the clouds.

To mark the month of love, Duck & Waffle has created a special Valentine's Day menu of celebratory dishes. Along with a welcome plate of crispy polenta & truffle mayonnaise, the menu will include dishes such as Jersey rock oysters or mini lobster roll with spicy Marie-rose sauce for starters, the famous duck & waffle with mustard maple syrup or beef fillet with wild mushrooms, cauliflower puree & foie gras for main and for the evening, the ‘Golden Duck Egg’ dessert with Valrhona Opalys chocolate & orange will be available for the first time, promising a unique and memorable evening.

To book, visit duckandwaffle.com/reservations

Romantic dinner at Ivy Soho Brasserie

If you hadn't already fallen for The Ivy's exceptionally indulgent menu, romantic candlelit decor and elegant flair, you'll be quick to swoon over their Valentine's offering. The Ivy Soho Brasserie has joined forces with Letters of Note to give diners a gift to treasure forever this Valentine’s Day. Love is an exclusive book compiled by Shaun Usher, featuring a collection of the most passionate love letters written in history, reimagined by The Ivy Collection with a bespoke cover and foreword. The book will be offered to all guests who book a table in the restaurant on Monday, 14 February.

Inspired by love, a limited-edition cocktail menu designed to make even the cold-hearted blush will also be available for guests from Friday, 11 to Monday, 14 February, alongside Pillow Talk (£17.95), an indulgent sharing dessert featuring peach and raspberry parfait, white chocolate mousse, popping candy and a raspberry sauce.

To book, visit theivysohobrasserie.com/

Soak up London's skyline at Fenchurch Restaurant, Sky Garden

Top your Valentine's expectations in the clouds at Fenchurch on level 37 of Sky Garden. Choose from a delicious five-course lunch (£95pp) or seven-course dinner (£135pp) tasting menu complete with a glass of champagne. Exquisite dishes include roast scallop with Cornish crab beurre blanc, yeast, celeriac, and Granny Smith apple; Venison Wellington for two, served with garlic buttered greens and pomme purée; and the “Don’t Break My Heart” dessert of Yorkshire rhubarb, white chocolate, pistachio and rose.

Menus available from 12-14 February exclusively, including vegetarian with wine pairings at a supplementary charge.

To book, visit Design My Night

Go crazy for pizza at Crazy Pizza

There's no better place for date night than Crazy Pizza, with Valentine's Day festivities kicking off on 8 February at the eclectic restaurant chain. From incredible wine offers, to free desserts for each pizza purchased, from heart shaped Nutella Focaccia to Pizza Making classes for kids, Crazy Pizza has an activity for every taste.

Both venues will be topping off the week of celebrations with a special Valentine’s Day set menu on Monday 14 February. Normally closed on Mondays, Crazy Pizza will be opening its doors and inviting guests to share the love this Valentine’s Day with live music, cheeky cocktails and a special heart-shaped pizza dessert on the menu for one night only. The venues will also be offering special entertainment throughout the night, with singer, Hetty, taking to the stage again at Crazy Pizza Knightsbridge and a lively electric violinist at Crazy Pizza Marylebone.

The Valentine’s Day set menu will cost £65 per person and include a welcome glass of ‘Date Me’ cocktail with Bombay Bramble.

To book, visit crazypizza.com

Most romantic bars in London

Sip on romantic cocktails at PocketSquare

Nothing says 'I love you' quite like rooftop cocktails. PocketSqaure, a quirky bar in east London is the perfect destination to swoon your special someone amid the epic London skyline - all while sipping on specially created Valentine’s Day cocktails.

For an eclectic evening, Yin and Yang cocktails are on offer from 10-19 February. Yin is a soft and delicate Gin based cocktail with fruity and floral elements accompanied by a sweet strawberry edible lip balm. In contrast Yang is a sweet and strong Bourbon based cocktail with a spicy subtle kick of chilli. A slice of orange dipped in dark chocolate adds a cheeky touch of aphrodisiac.

Guests can also indulge in a Yin-Yang sharing dessert; a celebration of chocolate and strawberry mouse complete with flowerpot roses and rose essence gold dust.

To book, visit pocketsquare.london

Romantic activities to do in London

Declare your love in the sky at The Shard

With an offer combining incomparable views of the capital and three exquisite courses of top-quality cuisine, this sky-high experience makes for the perfect Valentine's Day treat (or engagement spot, if you're looking).

Enjoy London's spectacular skyline at The View from The Shard, with three-course dining at Marco Pierre White’s London Steakhouse Co. and a cocktail each. This unforgettable experience is currently on offer for less than £100 – don't miss it!

To book, visit wowcher.co.uk

Indulge in an afternoon tea at Caffé Concerto

With luxuriously decorated contemporary dining rooms across several gorgeous London locations, Caffé Concerto offers Londoners the perfect surroundings in which to enjoy an indulgent treat. Each branch of this opulent eatery has a relaxing atmosphere and gentle buzz awaiting you and your favourite plus one. You'll be served a luxury afternoon tea, complete with tiers of tempting sweet and savoury delights. And if you feel like adding an extra special touch, then why not upgrade and sip on a glass of Prosecco each - cheers!

Wowcher is currently offering an incredible deal, with afternoon tea for two available for just £29.95.

To book, visit wowcher.co.uk

Dine at Harrods' iconic Caviar House

A romantic dinner date is a classic way to indulge with your loved one, and Harrods is easily the most luxurious way to do so. Head to the Caviar House & Prunier at Harrods, the central hub of the Dining Hall, and soak up the experience of this truly atmospheric room.

Take a seat beneath the Grade II*-listed tiles and indulge in the world’s finest seafood, from Norwegian Balik smoked salmon and beluga caviar to English rock oysters. Complement your palate with a round-the-world wine list compiled by our buyers, including more than 100 cuvées that can be sampled by the glass, with a further 1,200 bottles available via Fine Wines & Spirits on the Lower Ground Floor.

To book, visit harrods.com

Valentine's Cocktails at the Bombay Sapphire Distillery

For the ultimate date day, gin lovers will delight at Bombay Sapphire Distillery's valentine’s day themed activities and cocktail masterclass. Tickets include access to the Thomas Heatherwick designed Botanical glasshouses, a private session with Bombay Sapphire’s gin experts creating three Gin cocktails with nibbles included.

This year, the distillery has two slots running from Friday 11 February from 5pm or 8pm for 1hr 30 minutes.

To book, visit www.bombaysapphire.com

Get V-day ready with a new blow-dry

Celebrating the day with your loved one can be a stressful affair, so why not head to Blush & Blow for the ultimate treat and pampering experience. Spoil yourself with a fancy blow-dry to get you ready for your date. A cut and blow-dry will only set you back £75 - and it will be worth it!

Book an appointment here blushandblowlondon.com

Take a romantic trip to Paris without leaving London

Find the style, amour and romance of Paris without having to cross the Channel at luxury tea emporium and salon de thé, Mariage Frères in Covent Garden. With suitably romantic menus and an array of tea-inspired gifts, Mariage Frères has you covered this Valentine’s Day.

To book, visit www.mariagefreres.com

Treat your loved one to the most heavenly bouquet

The Dorchester is one of the most beautiful hotels in London, and they’ve now created THE most beautiful ‘Dorchester Rose’, which is available to buy. Seven years in the making, the rose is blousy in composition and has a pale blush colouring, with the pink tones developing as the rose opens. It’s seriously romantic and we can’t think of anything prettier to buy for your Valentine.

Costs £65 and available at the Florist at The Dorchester or on dorchestercollection.com

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.