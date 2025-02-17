Prince William and Princess Kate break royal protocol with second family holiday

The Prince and Princess of Wales are enjoying some winter sunshine on a family break to the private Caribbean island of Mustique with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Aside from surprising fans with their BAFTAs snub – with President of the British Academy of Film and Television William missing the event for the first time in three years – the royals also appear to have broken royal protocol with their second family holiday in 2025.

© Getty Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined their parents in Mustique

The Mail on Sunday reported they caught a British Airways flight from London to Saint Lucia, before taking a private flight to Mustique. But did they get permission from King Charles?

It has long been reported that royal heirs are banned from travelling on the same plane on the small chance they're involved in an accident.

In the past, King Charles has had to ask his late mother Queen Elizabeth II before he travelled with his young son Prince William – a rule that has likely continued now Charles is monarch.

Royal rule

© Getty Images Prince William and Prince George are not meant to fly on the same plane

On a 2024 episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, former royal pilot Graham Laurie explained that the rules changed for William when he turned 12.

"But interestingly, we flew all four: the Prince, the Princess, Prince William and Prince Harry, up until when Prince William was 12 years old.

"After that, he had to have a separate aircraft and we could only fly all four together when they were young with the written permission of Her Majesty. Nowadays, for instance, the King can't fly with the Prince of Wales."

© Getty Prince William and Princess Kate departing a plane with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

William reportedly asked permission from the late Queen for George to accompany him and Kate on their visit to Australia and New Zealand in 2014. With their eldest son and future King set to turn 12 in July, they could only have months left of family flights.

Royally-loved destination

© Getty The royals missed the BAFTAs for their second family holiday in 2025 (pictured in the Isles Of Scilly in 2016)

The jet-setting Wales family have been on several other family trips in the past, from holidays to the Isle of Scilly and Jordan to royal tours of Germany and Poland.

In 2019, Kate and William reportedly stayed in a £27,000-a-week luxury villa in Mustique known as Villa Antilles, complete with four bedrooms, a 60ft infinity pool, a jacuzzi, private staff and incredible sea views.

© Getty Princess Margaret also loved to holiday in Mustique

They were joined by Carole and Michael Middleton, with the family celebrating Prince George's sixth birthday at the holiday destination loved by the late Princess Margaret.

