Inside Prince George's most luxurious birthday celebration on private island

The Prince and Princess of Wales's son, Prince George, turns 11 on Monday 22 July and over the years, the youngster has celebrated his birthday in true royal style.

While Prince William and Kate have thrown parties for their eldest child and their closest family and friends at their residences, George got an extra special birthday treat in 2019.

The Prince truly celebrated turning six in opulent style when his birthday coincided with the family's holiday.

While William, Kate and their three children have enjoyed staycations on the Isles of Scilly off the Cornish coast and Jordan in the Middle East, the Waleses used to frequently holiday on the Caribbean island of Mustique.

The royals reportedly stayed in a £27,000-a-week luxury villa in 2019 where George marked his sixth birthday - with William and Kate releasing a snap of the young Prince on their holiday as an official image.

The stunning four-bedroom property, Villa Antilles, owned by William's friend, Andrew Dunn, boasts a 60ft infinity pool, a jacuzzi, private staff and incredible sea views out to the neighbouring islands of Bequia and Saint Vincent.

A children's room comes complete with two bunk beds set amongst nautical décor, including whale murals on the wall.

The island has a strict no-fly zone, affording guests and residents complete privacy.

William and Kate were also joined by the Princess's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, for their family getaway.

Princess Margaret's love of Mustique

It's no surprise that the couple love Mustique, given the royal family's connection to the island.

© Getty Princess Margaret in Mustique with Lord and Lady Glenconner in 1977

Queen Elizabeth II's sister, the late Princess Margaret, was a regular visitor. Her lady-in-waiting Lady Anne Glenconner's husband, Lord Glenconner, gifted Margaret a plot of land on Mustique, where she had a five-bedroom villa built, christened Les Jolies Eaux (Beautiful Waters).

After Margaret's marriage to photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones broke down, Mustique became the royal's refuge and was her sanctuary away from a life in the limelight.

© Getty Images Princess Margaret adored spending time in Mustique

In 1996, the Princess gave the property to her son, David Linley, now 2nd Earl Snowdon, as a wedding present. He later sold the villa in 1999 for £2.4 million to American businessman, Jim Murray.

The five-bedroom villa, located on the southern tip of Mustique, overlooking the Caribbean Sea, can now be rented out for around £25,500-a-week.

