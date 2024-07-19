Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside Prince George's most luxurious birthday celebration on private island - details
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Prince George in front of Mustique© Getty

Inside Prince George's most luxurious birthday celebration on private island

The Prince and Princess of Wales's son turns 11 on 22 July

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Prince and Princess of Wales's son, Prince George, turns 11 on Monday 22 July and over the years, the youngster has celebrated his birthday in true royal style.

While Prince William and Kate have thrown parties for their eldest child and their closest family and friends at their residences, George got an extra special birthday treat in 2019.

The Prince truly celebrated turning six in opulent style when his birthday coincided with the family's holiday.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Where the royals love to holiday

While William, Kate and their three children have enjoyed staycations on the Isles of Scilly off the Cornish coast and Jordan in the Middle East, the Waleses used to frequently holiday on the Caribbean island of Mustique.

The royals reportedly stayed in a £27,000-a-week luxury villa in 2019 where George marked his sixth birthday - with William and Kate releasing a snap of the young Prince on their holiday as an official image.

View post on Instagram
 

The stunning four-bedroom property, Villa Antilles, owned by William's friend, Andrew Dunn, boasts a 60ft infinity pool, a jacuzzi, private staff and incredible sea views out to the neighbouring islands of Bequia and Saint Vincent.

A children's room comes complete with two bunk beds set amongst nautical décor, including whale murals on the wall.

The island has a strict no-fly zone, affording guests and residents complete privacy.

William and Kate were also joined by the Princess's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, for their family getaway.

Princess Margaret's love of Mustique

It's no surprise that the couple love Mustique, given the royal family's connection to the island.

Princess Margaret in Mustique with Lady and Lord Glenconner© Getty
Princess Margaret in Mustique with Lord and Lady Glenconner in 1977

Queen Elizabeth II's sister, the late Princess Margaret, was a regular visitor. Her lady-in-waiting Lady Anne Glenconner's husband, Lord Glenconner, gifted Margaret a plot of land on Mustique, where she had a five-bedroom villa built, christened Les Jolies Eaux (Beautiful Waters).

After Margaret's marriage to photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones broke down, Mustique became the royal's refuge and was her sanctuary away from a life in the limelight.  

group of people standing in front of white van © Getty Images
Princess Margaret adored spending time in Mustique

In 1996, the Princess gave the property to her son, David Linley, now 2nd Earl Snowdon, as a wedding present. He later sold the villa in 1999 for £2.4 million to American businessman, Jim Murray.

The five-bedroom villa, located on the southern tip of Mustique, overlooking the Caribbean Sea, can now be rented out for around £25,500-a-week.

LISTEN: The royals' love of sport

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More