The London Luxe List: March 2025

Looking for luxurious experiences in London this month? Whether you're planning something special for Mother's Day, seeking out the city's most exciting new hotspots, or simply in the mood to indulge, there’s so much on offer in the capital. From the most sought-after dining destinations to designer fashion takeovers, we've curated a list of editor-approved recommendations.

JOIA

Battersea

This Mother's Day, JOIA is offering an Afternoon Tea experience with a selection of premium teas, classic finger sandwiches (think salted beef, horseradish & watercress and egg & dijon mustard mayonnaise), decadent cakes and scones. Taking place in the glamorous jewel-toned restaurant on Sunday 30 March, guests can also choose to celebrate with a glass of champagne.

Visit joiabattersea.co.uk

House of Vinted

South Kensington

The House of Vinted will open its doors in South Kensington on Saturday 22 March, showcasing some of the designer pieces available on the resale app in a beautiful townhouse hotel. Vinted members are invited to explore themed rooms with wardrobes curated by the likes of Victoria Magrath, Susie Lau, and Simran Randhawa. From Art Deco Déjà Vu to Modern Eclectic’s Encore, you'll find fashion pieces and accessories either sourced through Vinted or from the creators’ own personal wardrobes, with brands including Gucci, Prada, The Row, and Jacquemus.

The pop-up will also include workshops from leather embossing to professional styling advice, as well as a Vinted café, which will serve cold-pressed juices and a selection of sweet and savoury treats. Vinted members should look out for an invite in their inbox.

Visit vinted.co.uk

Milk Beach

Soho

Aussie export Milk Beach Soho has partnered with Yangarra Winery on Toast Australia, an evening hosted by Wilem Powell, former Head Sommelier at Sydney’s world-renowned Quay restaurant. The intimate event has just 20 seats available, and guests will be treated to premium Australian wines paired with a bespoke three-course sharing menu, created by Executive Chef, Leonard Swan. You'll also learn about the wines and the stories behind them. Taking place on 25 March, more are planned for throughout the year.

Visit milkbeach.com

Bob Bob Ricard

Soho

This month, renowned Soho restaurant Bob Bob Ricard has launched an intimate Jazz Evening in their Red Room. Every other Tuesday, guests can indulge in signature Franco-British dishes like Beef Wellington and Chicken & Champagne Pie, paired with exceptional wines, all while watching the acclaimed Harry Brunt Trio play their soulful melodies. The Art Deco-style venue is a must-visit for its timeless glamour, and the iconic 'Press for Champagne.'

Visit bobbobricard.com

The Kensington

South Kensington

The Kensington is famous for its lavish afternoon tea and will celebrate Mother's Day this year with the second instalment of its Live Illustrator series. Renowned artist Niki Groom will be creating bespoke, hand-drawn portraits of guests dining on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 March, offering them as complimentary keepsakes. The decadent menu includes champagne, cocktails, sandwiches, scones, and of course, a selection of premium teas.

Visit doylecollection.com

© Milo Brown

Sky Garden

To celebrate its 10 year anniversary, Sky Garden is hosting a one-night-only dinner party in collaboration with Moët Hennessy on 20 March. Guests will enjoy a fusion of Caribbean food made with the finest British ingredients, all expertly paired with a selection of champagnes.

Moët Hennessy experts and Fenchurch’s Head Sommelier, Alexandru Pastrav, will be offering their inside knowledge of the art of Champagne pairing, and of course, there will be stunning views of the city skyline.

Visit skygarden.london