The 7 most magical bluebell fields close to London

If you've been fortunate enough to admire a bluebell field at the turn of spring, you'll be all too familiar with how breathtaking it is.

There's nothing like wandering through a peaceful wood on a rambling walk, only to come across an endless sea of serene blues and violets lighting up the surroundings.

What's, of course, extra special about the native wildflower is that over half the world's population of bluebells (or Hyacinthoides non-scripta) are grown in the UK, meaning over the years they've become synonymous with the British countryside in the springtime.

© Getty Images Bluebells (Hyacinthoides non-scripta) bloom in April in May

So special are bluebells that they are protected by the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, making it illegal to deliberately pick or uproot the stunning flower.

Instead, many admire their wondrous beauty from afar. And fortunately, there are many places to do so.

If you're local to the capital, you might initially assume you'd need to travel miles away from the city to come across wild bluebells.

On the contrary. There are many places close by to London, and indeed within the capital borders, to observe the stunningly beautiful bluebell fields.

The trick is timing. They tend to bloom in April, but with a bit of luck, they can last until the end of May.

Click through the gallery to see seven lovely locations where you can find bluebell fields…

1/ 7 © Getty Images Wanstead Park, Redbridge For those unfamiliar, this leafy area of East London is a fabulous place to spot bluebells. Head to Chalet Wood to see the wildflowers in all their glory.

2/ 7 © Getty Images Oxleas Wood, Eltham Oxleas Wood in Greenwich is another London-centric spot where you can find bluebells. The London Wildlife Trust also runs bluebell walking tours, which is a great excuse for a scenic day out.

3/ 7 © Getty Images Chilterns, Buckinghamshire Another surrounding county of London, Buckinghamshire, has plenty of hidden gems where you can spot bluebells. The Chilterns spans for miles but specifically, one option is Dockey Wood within the Ashridge Estate, which spans an incredible 2,000 acres. You can get there from London in roughly one hour and 30 minutes by car.

4/ 7 © Getty Images Sevenoaks, Kent Outside London, meanwhile, there are several places you can head to see the beautiful flowers bloom. And you don't need to travel far, Sevenoaks in Kent is just one hour and 30 minutes by car, or you can get the train from London Bridge and be there in less than an hour. There are multiple spots in Kent to observe bluebells, with Riverhill Himalayan Gardens as one spectacular option.

5/ 7 © Getty Images Micheldever Woods, Hampshire Heading to Hampshire needn't be a bother when it's only one hour and 40 minutes by car from London. Micheldever Wood is said to be a fabulous spot where bluebells come alive.



6/ 7 © Getty Images Basildon Park, Reading Basildon Park is a stunning National Trust site located in Reading, which is easily accessible from London. Travellers can get there by train in less than an hour from Paddington, or by zooming down the M4 in the car for just over an hour. You'll be marvelling at the bluebells in no time.



7/ 7 © Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock Badbury Clump, Oxfordshire The final option is the furthest distance away, but judging by the pictures, it looks worth the journey. Head to Badbury Clump in Oxfordshire, another National Trust gem, where you could be lucky enough to spot a sea of lilac before your very eyes.



To read more about our favourite places to stay, eat, and explore in London, make sure you grab a copy of HELLO!'s ultimate London guide on sale now.