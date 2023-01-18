Why celebrity-loved Hillside Beach Club is a honeymoon paradise The five-star resort in Fethiye, Turkey is the perfect location for your 2023 honeymoon

Choosing your honeymoon destination can feel like an impossible decision. The stakes were high to secure the perfect hotel providing relaxation, private beaches and a touch of luxury for my post-wedding getaway – but Hillside Beach Club in Turkey surpassed all my expectations.

Celebrity guests including Ronan Keating and his wife Storm flock to Hillside year after year, and it's not hard to see why after my own trip to the secluded oasis in Fethiye, southern Turkey. In need of burning off some serious stress, I was won over by the five-star reviews and promise of five-star luxury – and it definitely didn't disappoint.

Hillside Beach Club prides itself on a high number of returning guests

Here's everything you need to know about Hillside Beach Club, from the beaches to the restaurants and entertainment…

Why is Hillside Beach Club so popular with guests?

Located in Fethiye's privately owned Kalemya Bay, the exclusive resort prides itself on its high number of returning guests, including countless famous faces.

Most guests at Hillside are Turkish, making the resort a favourite with British stars who can go largely undetected. Boyzone star Ronan and his wife Storm are repeat visitors and Strictly's Claudia Winkleman happened to be there at the same time as us, much to my excitement. And it's not just a mecca for celebrities.

"Hillside Beach Club is the most magical place I have ever stayed!," my colleague enthused when I revealed I would be honeymooning there.

Serenity Beach is a tranquil haven for sunbathing

I left Hillside echoing the very same sentiment, while my husband boldly claimed it had changed his mind about all-inclusive holidays. The sprawling complex provided us with everything we needed, and we didn't once feel like we were missing out.

What are Hillside Beach Club's private beaches like?

The beaches were the highlight of my holiday. In fact, they pretty much were my holiday because I spent so much time on them. The resort boasts three beaches; family-friendly Main Beach, where all the activities take place (for those who want to be in the thick of things), and adults-only Serenity and Silent Beach.

We alternated between the last two, chasing the sun as the day went on. Located to the far left of the resort along a 10-minute clifftop path walk (or short boat ride), Senerity Beach provides a quiet and relaxing haven for morning sunbathing. It also has its very own bar and al fresco barbecue lunch restaurant serving up the most incredible coal-roasted salmon and steak with grilled vegetables.

On Silent Beach, meanwhile, phones and loud conversations are banned. This small oasis to the right of the resort catches the sun until late in the day and has the added benefit of two floating pontoons – prime spots for afternoon sunbathing and snorkelling. The beach also features a free mini library, which was a lovely touch.

Hillside Beach Club boasts three private beaches

We enjoyed an afternoon cocktail delivered straight to our loungers daily, and on our last night, we watched the technicolour sunset from one of the pontoons. It truly felt like we were experiencing a piece of private paradise as the beaches slowly emptied around us and darkness fell.

What are Hillside Beach Club's rooms like?

Hillside boasts 330 rooms nestled in amongst the pine trees around Kalemya Bays. The accommodation itself is surprisingly simple and decked out in neutral tones and classic furnishings.

Our sea-view Superior Room boasted a generous walk-in wardrobe and a spacious private balcony with a comfortable sofa, which provided the perfect spot for gazing out over the bay at night.

The bathroom was located just off the balcony, separated by a beaded curtain. While this took some getting used to, it created the illusion of being at one with nature and added to the exclusive feel of the room.

Hillside Beach Club's rooms are incredibly spacious

When I say I have never slept as well in my life, I am not exaggerating. Granted, it might have been the winddown after weeks of wedding stress, but the super king-sized bed in our ultra-private room was the height of luxury.

What are Hillside Beach Club's restaurants like?

Hillside provides guests with three gourmet dining options. The Main Restaurant is the hub of the resort; an airy, open-plan structure towering over the pool area where guests flock for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Despite not usually being buffet fans, the menu was like nothing we'd ever experienced, with wall-to-wall salad options, international cuisine choices and enough desserts to feed a small army. We feasted on everything from local Turkish specialities to family-friendly Italian options and the freshest grilled fish. Serving free wine and soft drinks, there was no need to go elsewhere to eat.

For those seeking a little something extra, however, there are two additional restaurants requiring reservations in advance. The adults-only Pasha on the Bay Restaurant is perfect for a late-night treat and serves à la carte Mediterranean cuisine. We sampled Turkish salads and fresh seafood, enjoying an intimate meal in the quietest part of the resort.

The view from the Beach Bar & Restaurant at sunset is unbelievable

My favourite was undoubtedly the Beach Bar & Restaurant. Offering snacks by day, the seafront venue turns into a romantic Italian eatery by night. As night fell and the waves lapped at our feet, we were treated to a seven-course candlelit dinner including beef carpaccio, hearty tagliatelle and creamy tiramisu. The memory of the picture-perfect setting has stayed with me since - it was the ultimate honeymoon experience.

What are Hillside Beach Club's entertainment and activities like?

Hillside isn't just for couples looking for a relaxing and intimate stay. From hiking to biking and climbing, as well as beach volleyball, knee boarding and sky-skiing, we were surprised by just how much was on offer for guests.

There is a dedicated Watersports Centre where friendly staff are happy to show you the ropes, from learning to wakeboard to perfecting your sailing skills. I'm told sunrise yoga is also a popular activity… but sadly, I can't say I woke up in time for this.

My definite must-book activity is the Sunset Boat Tour, a two-hour voyage around the bay with a 30-minute stop off for a swim. We were welcomed on board with a glass of fizz and a chilled beer, as well as a tower of cheese, cakes and fruit. The atmosphere on board the boat was so friendly and it really did tick all the honeymoon bucket list boxes, plus the trip provided us with epic sunset photos.

For those worried about keeping their little ones busy, there are two kids' clubs, Kidside (for four to 10 year olds) and the Activity Centre (for eight to 15 year olds), offering everything from robot building to football competitions and DJ masterclasses.

Activities are plentiful at Hillside Beach Club

Nightly entertainment is provided in the form of shows, which drew huge crowds, and fun-filled discos for older teens and young adults. This 30-something-year-old also joined in one night (much to my husband's dismay)!

One thing to note – it is loud at first. We were surprised by the party vibe around the pool at night, but the fun all wrapped up by midnight and you’re able to dip in and out as you choose.

What are Hillside Beach Club's spa facilities like?

It wouldn’t be a honeymoon without a couples' massage. Hidden in amongst the trees by Silent Beach, we headed to the secluded Sanda Nature Spa for a relaxing pampering session. The Balinese masseuses were incredible and really listened to personal preferences and sensitivities, meaning you're guaranteed to leave your treatment feeling rested and revived.

Of course, Turkey is synonymous with Turkish massages, so I had to give one a whirl at the Sanda Day Spa. I must say, I wasn't expecting to be lying on a stone block as a masseuse lathered me up with suds, poured buckets of water over me and massaged my breasts during my own honeymoon, but it was an experience I definitely won't forget.

There are two spas onsite for the ultimate zen experience

I was amazed by the layers upon layers of skin shed during the 60-minute process, which also included being buried in ice shavings. Aside from its treatment rooms, the Sanda Day Spa also plays host to a hammam, sauna, jacuzzi and snow fountain – pure bliss.

How do you get to Hillside Beach Club?

Hillside is just over an hour's drive from Dalaman airport following a 4h10 flight from London. Travel is seamless and painless, with the hotel organising a private transfer to and from the airport.

We only wish we had been able to spend more time enjoying the local sights of Fethiye, a bustling market city with endless dining options. Excursions leave Hillside for Fethiye daily, so make sure to sign up if you're going to be staying for longer.

In terms of logistics on site, Hillside Beach Club makes everything easy thanks to its dedicated app. This unlocks everything from the gates to the adults-only beaches, displays daily activity timetables and (most importantly), gives you the power to order cocktails to your sun loungers. You can also track your extra spending on the app should you go over your all-inclusive options.

Nightly rates at Hillside Beach Club start from £192. Rates based on two people sharing a standard room on a full board plus* basis. Hillside Beach Club reopens for the season in April.