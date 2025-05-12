Why the Maldives is the perfect solo retreat – and not just for honeymooners

When you think of the Maldives, chances are that white sand beaches, palm trees and honeymoons come to mind. Less associated: solo getaways, or group holidays with friends.

Ifuru Island combines all the traditional offerings of the Maldives with a twist

I went to Ifuru Island Maldives with all these pre-conceived notions firmly intact. And yet, I was making the trip to a resort which prioritises socialising – yes, even with people you might not know.

The trip completely changed my mind about what the Maldives has to offer. Every day waking up to the azure waters and balmy climate felt like an amazing dream, and it really didn't matter that I was by myself: the location was everything I needed.

Ifuru Island is set up so well, with secluded villas for couples, and friends and family villas for larger groups which means that it's the ideal destination for all needs.

The rooms are very spacious

I could definitely envisage myself returning to enjoy a week of relaxation with friends on a 'buddymoon', or taking some me-time to holiday alone.

Smooth from start to finish

A real bonus of visiting Ifuru was the ease of the journey there. I couldn't recommend travelling with Virgin Atlantic more if you're looking for direct flights to the Maldives. The flight took around ten hours from London Heathrow to Male and the staff were so kind and helpful. Two meals were included as well as drinks and snacks, so I had plenty to eat, and even managed to sleep on the flight which doesn't always happen! There was plenty of legroom and three tiers of comfort if you want to travel in style.

What's more, Ifuru Island is something of a rarity because it has its own runway. Once we arrived in the bustling hub of Male we took a small plane with Manta Air directly from Male to Ifuru, stepped out of the plane and were greeted at the tiny airport by the team at the hotel. It's not every day you land at an airport and set foot in the resort moments later!

The island itself is located in a secluded part of the beautiful Raa Atoll and only opened in 2023, so everything about the resort is fresh and new. A 'buddy' system is in place so that each guest is assigned their very own member of staff who can book reservations and activities throughout their stay.

The villas have an amazing view of the sea

Things to do at the Ifuru Island resort

Ifuru Island resort focuses on four main pillars: social, fun, lifestyle, and value, and it's safe to say each of these areas were catered to.

Everything in the resort centres around the main pool and dining area where guests can choose between relaxing by the pool or on the white sand beach in the warm sun. The open nature of the space means that it's really easy to talk to other guests, and I found I'd made a few friends from all over the world by the end of my stay.

The Social House is the main hub of activity

Every afternoon, fun events are held in the area by the pool, including an ice bath challenge (which I'm proud to say I completed) and sunset yoga (also completed, but with much less shivering).

The Xanadu spa provides plenty of options to unwind, including massage and beauty treatments, a sauna and plunge pool, and sound healing with one of the many experts on-hand. If you're looking to completely unwind, it's definitely worth a visit, but some of the treatments are on the pricier side.

Sound healing is an unusual but fun way to unwind

To really take in the beauty of the Maldives, a boat trip is a must. I went in a group on a catamaran from the island to a snorkelling spot right next to a white sand island that can't have been more than a few metres across. It was such a pinch-me moment, that places like the Maldives can exist at the same time as London or Europe.

I got stuck in and jumped into the Indian Ocean, which feels like swimming in a bath, and was amazed at the variety of fish and the colour of some of the coral, although some was sadly bleached. We even spotted a majestic eagle ray. Seeing a creature like that in the wild took my breath away. There's nothing that can replicate the feeling, so this was a must for me – but don't forget suncream!

A trip to the Maldives would be incomplete without a boat trip

The wildlife came to us too when we returned to the island, as reef sharks are attracted to the lights in the evening, and little fish sometimes swim by the shoreline.

You can tailor your package depending on which of these activities takes your fancy, and food is included so there's also a great variety of dining options for guests to enjoy both day and night. The resort even boasts a secret beachside location for couples to renew vows or marry under a romantic white arch with the sea behind making it the perfect spot for a romantic sunset moment.

There are plenty of secluded spots

Spoilt for choice

At the centre of everything is the Social House, a buffet-style restaurant where guests can enjoy open-air dining and cuisines from all around the world in the morning and evening. It neighbours Hubba Hubba, which serves delicious cocktails, soft drinks and bar snacks both day and night, including floating canapes for an Instagram-perfect moment in the pool. The Beach Club is also a great place to unwind with a pina colada, or there's a Barbie-inspired ice cream hut which serves kids and adults alike.

The resort has an eye-catching ice cream tower

One of my favourite foodie moments was the pizza oven right on the beach, where fresh pizza is cooked all afternoon. There is nothing quite like the feeling of tucking into a warm slice of pizza on the beach, and I'd like to think the pizza chef and I became firm friends by the end of the stay.

For couples or groups of friends, there's the option to have a specially arranged private dinner on the beach under the stars, or you can head to The Waterfront – worth a visit during the day for the incredible view and lunchtime menu and at night to watch the chefs prepare the delicious food in the open kitchen.

There are plenty of delicious food options

For me, the best meal of the trip definitely came from the Palm Grill, a rustic steakhouse which serves locally caught fresh fish and (less local but nonetheless delicious) beef as well as vegetarian alternatives. The food was melt-in-the-mouth scrumptious, and eating al fresco is a simple plus.

Inner peace secured

I came away from Ifuru Island so rested. It really felt like a total nervous system reset to lie on the beach and listen to the sound of the waves coming into the shore. I made friends, enjoyed quality time alone and felt really taken care of from start to finish. If you're looking to book a trip to the Maldives and fancy doing something a little different with friends or family, then Ifuru is the place for you.

Ifuru Island really did feel like a paradise

Nightly rates start from $600 for a Sunset Sky Suite on a double occupancy all-inclusive basis. Book via booking.com or Expedia. See more photos on ifuruisland.com.

Virgin Atlantic flies direct between London Heathrow and Malé with return fares from £735 per person, including complimentary food, drink, inflight entertainment and taxes. For further information visit https://www.virginatlantic.com/ or call 0344 8747 747. This fare is available for departure on 07 December 2025 and is for 8 nights. Prices given are correct as of 02 May 2025 and are subject to change.