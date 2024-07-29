I hacked my stress levels with an all-inclusive luxury Maldives trip to Atmosphere Kanifushi

Think of the Maldives and images of brilliant white sand, cerulean sea and water villas lining a jetty immediately spring to mind. But as tourism has exploded across the chain of 26 atolls and 160 private resort islands, the dream destination is now synonymous with all-inclusive luxury as well as idyllic beaches.

British Airways Holidays data revealed that 41% of millennials planned to take an all-inclusive holiday in 2023. I decided I was firmly in the same camp and in need of some serious R&R. As someone plagued with insomnia and who struggles to focus on one task at a time, my trip of a lifetime couldn't have come at a better time.

© Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives Atmosphere Kanifushi, located in the Lhaviyani Atoll of the Maldives, has one of the best all-inclusive deals around

Atmosphere Kanifushi, located in the Lhaviyani Atoll of the Maldives, has one of the best all-inclusive deals around, promising the ultimate in rest and relaxation. The resort, which opened its doors to 2013, was Atmosphere Hotels and Resorts' first offering, targeting the growing interest in higher quality all-inclusive resorts.

Destressing without decision-making

A trip to Atmosphere Kanifushi turned out to be just what the doctor ordered. The resort promises a hassle-free, five star stay and I was certainly taken care of 24/7, with no request too much to ask for.

From the moment I was greeted on the jetty by the wonderfully friendly team following an exhilarating 35-minute seaplane ride from the International Airport in Malé, I knew my stay on the island was going to help me reach new levels of zen.

The premium all-encompassing HolidayPlan (which includes everything from drinks and meals to activities and spa sessions) helped me achieve my goal of destressing in record time.

© Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives My trip to Atmosphere Kanifushi turned out to be just what the doctor ordered

Island life operated at a leisurely pace and my biggest decision of the day was what time to leave my private villa in order to make it to breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The speed at which I was able to unwind surprised me. But why are all-inclusives so good for the soul?

Stress expert Anna Mathur explains, telling HELLO!: "I work with so many people who are experiencing decision fatigue. When I’ve experienced stressful periods in life, even simple decisions such as what to eat can feel overwhelming.

"The antidote to burnout is rest and recovery, and all-inclusive hotels enable you to get as much of this as possible."

Accommodation on Kanifushi

© Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives My beach villa was the ultimate in relaxation - so spacious with the most generous mini bar offering I've ever had

How could I not fail to calm my nervous system in the stunning beach villas? Upon opening the door to my grand one-bedroom accommodation, I was blown away. High wooden ceilings, a central four-poster bed, and a gargantuan outdoor bathroom with a rain shower and jacuzzi style freestanding tub provided the ultimate in rest and relaxation.

The all-inclusive luxury package added to how special it was, with chilled fizz and an array of beautifully presented pastries awaiting me. I've never seen such a generous mini bar offering and my only regret was not depleting it enough to enjoy the benefits of constant restocking.

There are two incredible infinity pools located on either side of the island, but I couldn't tear myself away from my stunning 42m² lap pool overlooking my private section of the beach.

Whether it was dipping my toes in the water as I enjoyed a good book before retiring to my private veranda swing and then cooling off on my day bed or sunbathing on my own personal section of the shore, the private villa was a level of luxury I've never experienced before.

My insomnia – which often sees me wake up in the middle of the night, unable to drift back off – was forgotten and I had some of the best nights' sleep I've had for years.

© Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives The view from my private pool and patio wasn't too bad either...

The magical beauty of my private surroundings and super soft king-sized bed made it ideal for switching off.

"Getting away from your daily routine is good for the soul. It helps to reset, relax and revive, following your body to ease into a place of comfort and peace," Nadia the Osteopath (aka Wellbeing’s Secret Weapon), tells me.

"Taking time off from work, being in new surroundings is not only good for the mind but also for the body as it allows you to rest and get yourself into a state of calm, which is so important for the nervous system."

Atmosphere Kanifushi's range of accommodation caters to everyone, from villas with no pools to huge family villas reminiscent of private accommodation, complete with chef and concierge services.

I was able to peek inside the Classic Water Villas on the west side of the island too, and was blown away by the incredible glass-bottomed bathroom floors and spectacular views out to sea.

© Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives The spacious bathroom was the perfect spot for a pre-dinner soak

Island activities

That's not to say I remained snoozing in my villa all day every day, however. The all-inclusive HolidayPlan includes excursions, sunset fishing, snorkelling and non-motorised watersports, so there were plenty of opportunities to take advantage of.

A sunset boat trip saw me shark spotting as the sun dipped beneath the horizon. The following day I witnessed a sting ray and a giant turtle drifting past me during group snorkelling trip off the coast. I'd never seen such beautiful, rainbow-hued fish up close before and revelled in exploring the incredible wildlife beneath the waves.

For those who are more sports-minded, Atmosphere Kanifushi boasts a state-of-the-art gym, tennis courts, a social area for gaming (both virtually and IRL) and an amazing kids' club to keep little ones busy all day.

By night, the Liquid pool bar was a hub of activity. Cocktails were flowing, the music was buzzing and there was entertainment in the form of a fire-breather and karaoke.

© Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives It was hard to tear myself away from the villa - but the island has so much to offer

If it's pampering that you're after, the Akiri Spa by Mandara is a temple of zen, offering a 45-minute treatment of your choice for everyone booked for a four to seven nights' stay, and two for any trip over eight. The dreamy massage sent me into a state of bliss and I was so switched off that I sadly forgot about wearing suncream for an afternoon.

The ultimate in all-inclusive luxury had to be the island transport. Kanifushi is one of the biggest resorts in the Maldives, spanning two km in length and 90 meters in length. The solution? Electric buggies are on hand to transport guests from one side of the island to the next.

There's even a clever app that allows you to track where the buggies are in order to perfectly time your exit. Anything that allows me to have an extra cocktail is a winner.

Another perk was the rental bike parked outside my villa, allowing me to conveniently and quickly cycle from spot to spot and see the island in a whole new light.

Dining at Atmosphere Kanifushi

© Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives All of the dining options were exceptional

All-inclusive buffets may put some travellers off, but Kanifushi Maldives' offering lived up to its five-star rating. Every meal was a multi-course affair with international dishes and local classics, including the most incredible fresh curries I've had, mopped up with fluffy dosas made to order.

Since my palette is akin to a small child's, I made a beeline for the Italian station where fresh pasta and pizza was prepared for me daily, featuring any toppings I wanted. Tuna steaks grilled exactly to my liking also found their way onto my plate nightly, alongside an array of greens and fresh cheeses.

I typically gravitate towards meat options, but was seriously impressed by the Just Veg menu and vegetarian noodle dish during a poolside lunch one afternoon.

Not included in the all-inclusive plan is Pier Six, where I had a wonderful breakfast of fluffy pancakes after an early morning dive. The windswept jetty venue specialises in seafood and served up a mouthwatering medley for dinner, including endless fluffy dim sum appetisers and incredible lobster.

I came back to try their counter-based Teppanyaki Grill at the Pier Six experience, sipping fruity cocktails as the chef put on an incredible show rustling up sushi platters and egg fried noodle and rice dishes. The meal was well worth the extra cost for both the wow factor and the taste; a real showstopper for a special occasion.

© ISMAIL NIYAZ The Teppanyaki Grill experience at Pier Six was the most memorable night of my stay

However, my favourite dining spot had to be Ceylon Bliss, a hidden gem I had cycled past daily, but only tried at the end of my stay. I sampled incredible trays of Sri Lankan street food while watching hundreds of hermit crabs crawl along the beach in the tree-lined venue, perched on rustic wooden benches.

After a wonderful few days, my time on the island was up. I typically feel anxious before travelling, buzzing with energy as I incessantly check my flight details, but found myself calmer than usual, confident that the Atmosphere Kanifushi team had planned my exit perfectly.

Nadia the Osteopath explains why I felt so at ease. "When you throw in the luxury and all-inclusive it can mean you don't have the daily chores of making your bed or thinking of what's for breakfast, lunch and dinner, this is allowing rest and time to revive your body and mind which can kick start your healing mentally and physically.

"Having your meals prepared is such a treat, better still in a luxury surrounding where you can unwind knowing you are in the best of care with nutritious meals you aren't having to put together."

© Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives Ceylon Bliss serves up authentic dishes in the most relaxing setting

When it comes to all-inclusive luxury, Atmosphere Kanifushi proved it's top of its game – and my next trip will certainly have a lot to live up to.

Guests can travel to Atmosphere Kanifushi for 7-nights from £4,571.00 per person including flights with Kenwood Travel. Includes transfers, staying in a Sunset Beach Villa and with all the benefits of the KANIFUSHI Plan. Departing 02 March 2025. Package price correct at the time of pitching and is subject to availability. Package is ABTA protected.