Double the thrills: Paultons Park unleashes Ghostly Manor and announces Viking Voyage

Paultons Park, the award-winning family-run theme park nestled in Hampshire, has sent shivers down spines and ignited anticipation for new adventures.

In a thrilling double announcement, the park simultaneously opened its brand-new £3.5 million dark ride, Ghostly Manor, and unveiled ambitious plans for Valgard – Realm of the Vikings, a colossal £12 million themed world set to launch in spring 2026.

Ghostly Manor opens its haunted doors

© Paulton's Park Ghostly Manor is Paulton's newest ride

Families visiting Paultons Park over the May 17 weekend were among the first to brave the eerie delights of Ghostly Manor — and HELLO! got a sneak peek at the ride ahead of its opening.

This state-of-the-art indoor attraction plunges guests aged five and above (unaccompanied from eight) into a family-friendly supernatural world. From the moment they step into the queue, visitors are immersed in the haunted home of paranormal investigator Dr. Kinley, encountering spooky apparitions and mysterious artefacts.

© Paulton's Park There's something for everyone

Armed with their own Phantom Phaser, riders board four-seater carriages to embark on a five-minute interactive adventure through eight themed and digital scenes. The mission? To capture mischievous ghosts and misbehaving spirits using innovative haptic technology and LED-equipped Phasers. At the ride's conclusion, each ghost hunter receives a score, adding a competitive edge to the spectral showdown.

Speaking about the new attraction, James Mancey, deputy managing director at Paultons Park, commented: "We have worked with the very best technical and theming experts in the attractions business to create Ghostly Manor. It really does look like it's always been part of Paultons Park, and I'm sure it's going to be an enormous hit with our guests!"

Valgard – Realm of the Vikings in 2026

© Paultons Park The map for the new Valgard world

Not content with just one major launch, Paultons Park has also revealed its largest investment to date: Valgard – Realm of the Vikings. This £12 million themed world, aimed at families with older children and teenagers, is set to open in spring 2026 and promises an immersive and thrilling Viking experience.

The centerpiece of Valgard will be Drakon, Paultons Park’s first-ever inverting rollercoaster. This formidable ride is set to become the park's most thrilling attraction, boasting a vertical lift hill and two inversions that will send riders soaring upside down.

Adding to the adrenaline-pumping line-up is the Vild Swing, a brand-new swinging ride that will whirl thrill-seekers 12 metres into the air. Paultons Park is proud to be the first UK theme park to install this exhilarating swing from ART Engineering.

The park is great for thrillseekers

But Valgard isn't just about new thrills. A familiar favourite, the Cobra bobsled ride, will be re-themed into Raven, a bobsled adventure that perfectly complements the Viking village atmosphere.

The new themed world will also cater to the whole family, featuring a high-capacity restaurant and a new playground for younger visitors to enjoy while the older ones brave the Viking adventures.

More thrills in 2027

Rain or shine the park is magical

Adding another layer of excitement, Paultons Park teased that another major thrill ride is slated to join Valgard in 2027, hinting at a water-related experience. This future addition further underscores the park's commitment to continuous growth and providing unforgettable experiences for its visitors.

James Mancey emphasised the park's dedication to its guests: "As an independent, family-owned theme park, we’re incredibly proud of the investments we make to deliver the very best guest experience. Valgard promises an immersive, atmospheric, and action-packed experience for families and has been specifically designed to grow with our fans."

A destination for all ages

Paultons is also home to Peppa Pig World

The arrival of Ghostly Manor and the announcement of Valgard further solidify Paultons Park's reputation as a top UK attraction for the entire family. Joining existing themed worlds like the dinosaur-filled Lost Kingdom and the Midwestern America-inspired Tornado Springs (home to the thrilling Cyclonator and Storm Chaser), Valgard will bring the park's total ride and attraction count to over 80.

With the UK exclusive Peppa Pig World also calling Paultons Park home, along with free parking, free entry for children under 1 metre, and famously low queue times, the park continues to offer exceptional value and unforgettable memories for visitors of all ages.

Ghostly Manor is now open at Paultons Park, inviting brave families to test their ghost-hunting skills. The future looks bright and full of Viking adventures as Paultons Park continues to invest in creating thrilling experiences for generations to come.

To book tickets and find out more, visit: paultonspark.co.uk