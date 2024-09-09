Gemma Atkinson reveals exciting new venture with Disney On Ice

Former Strictly star, radio host and TV personality Gemma Atkinson has many strings to her bow – and in an exciting new career move, she’ll soon be taking to the studio to become a podcast host for Activity Quest with Disney On Ice.

In anticipation of the new tour Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures, a very special podcast has been created to keep families entertained whether back en route to school this September, weekend activities or trips away, in keeping with the tour’s travelling motif.

Launching on 9 September, Activity Quest with Disney On Ice will be available to listen to on all major streaming platforms ahead of the Road Trip Adventures tour which sees much-loved Disney characters – alongside some new faces – taking to the ice in a brand new show, debuting for the first time in Europe.

Join Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy as they journey through your favourite iconic Disney and Pixar movies

Delivering up to twelve shows a week, the Disney On Ice team are dedicated to putting on phenomenal performances – into which the Activity Quest podcast will take a deep dive.

Listeners can discover the Disney magic behind the enchanting skating shows as well as play along with in games, Disney trivia and discover exclusive Disney On Ice tour facts.

The new show includes characters from Toy Story, Mary Poppins Returns, Aladdin and many more

From the intricate rehearsal process to creating the dazzling costumes, Activity Quest with Disney On Ice will see Gemma and others interviewing cast members and backstage crew of the new tour over the fun-filled three-part series – as well as learning to skate as a beginner with professional Sean-Isaac Parry.

Made in partnership with children’s podcasting platform Fun Kids, listeners can also participate in accompanying interactive activities on the Fun Kids website.

Gemma Atkinson with professional ice skater Sean Isaac-Parry

The incredible Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures tour boasts a huge team of choreographers as well as set and costume designers who create 103 different props and 275 costumes for the extensive production.

It takes 17 trucks to take the production from city to city and approximately 14 hours to set up once at the location, all of which Gemma explores further on the podcast.

Centred around the theme of adventure, the plot of the new Road Trip Adventures show is very different to the previous Disney On Ice tours.

Hosted by classic characters Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy, you can expect an interactive journey through iconic destinations, recognisable from your favourite Disney and Pixar films – including Mary Poppins Returns, Toy Story 4, Incredibles 2, The Lion King, Aladdin, Moana, Frozen and many more.

From bigger stunts like bikers and flying through the air, there will be even more audience interaction and additional stories from the live action movies.

Audience members can take part in the show's new interactive elements

Fun for all the family, Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures will be touring through the UK from 30 October 2024 to 5 January 2025 – at major cities including Birmingham, Nottingham, Newcastle, Belfast, Manchester, Sheffield and London this winter.

Tickets are available to buy now. And if you’re looking for the ultimate Disney fix for your family in the meantime be sure to check out the Activity Quest with Disney On Ice podcast, hosted by Gemma Atkinson.

Listen to Activity Quest with Disney on Ice wherever you get your podcasts. Visit the Disney On Ice website for tickets to the Road Trip Adventures tour.