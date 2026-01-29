Disney On Ice is back! Why the immersive show is a magical experience for all the family

Setting sail on a high-sea adventure with Moana, learning how to be fearless from Beauty and the Beast’s Belle and journeying into the mystical Land of the Dead with Miguel as seen in Coco are just a few of the stories you’re invited to step into in Disney On Ice’s upcoming show. The iconic production, which brings family favourite films to life on an ice rink, is back for 2026 with Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic.

Disney On Ice has spent more than 40 years perfecting the art of the arena spectacle, blending elite ice skating with the stories we all grew up with. This spring's tour doesn't hold back on the details, either. Between the 213 dazzling costumes, 180 props and the 12-hour setup required for the sets, it's a technical feat designed to make you feel like you've stepped right into a film.

Disney On Ice's upcoming show is a mix of new hits and all-time classics

At Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will lead audiences on an expedition across raging seas and snow covered mountains. It’s a fast-paced mix of new hits and classics (think Frozen, Tangled and Cinderella) packed into one of those nights the kids – and you – will talk about the whole way home.

5 reasons why Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic makes a magical experience for all the family…

With a mix of the newest hits and the all-time classics, the show will keep every generation of the family entertained;

The production uses more than 1,200 yards of fabric for a mesmerisingly colourful experience. To put that in perspective, it’s enough material to cover 12 football fields;

The ice floor transforms into a vast oceanic scape as Moana and Maui set sail – a standout moment that looks just as good as the film;

The ice skating cast is world-class, with every routine emerging from over 550 hours of rehearsal;

It highlights the unique talents of beloved Disney heroes – including Frozen’s Anna and Elsa – to help children see that they have those same qualities in themselves.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse lead audiences on a Disney expedition

HELLO!’s Digital Content Director Andrea Caamano attended Disney On Ice’s winter show at The O2, London in December with her two sons.

She reviewed: “It was the perfect day out with the kids, fun from the first minute to the last. They talked about it for days, and of course, the first thing we did when we got home was watch Tangled. Pure fun for the whole family!”

For the spring show of Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic, which has already visited the USA and is currently touring in Europe, showgoers on social media have reviewed that it was “the best” Disney On Ice production they have “ever seen”. One penned on Instagram: “Loved every second of the show. It made my inner-child so happy.”

Where can I see the Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic?

The Into The Magic show is travelling around the UK throughout February and March, appearing at select arenas on the following dates:

Liverpool : M&S Bank Arena: 26 February - 1 March 2026

: M&S Bank Arena: 26 February - 1 March 2026 Leeds : First Direct Arena: 5 - 8 March 2026

: First Direct Arena: 5 - 8 March 2026 Cardiff : Motorpoint Arena: 12-15 March 2026

: Motorpoint Arena: 12-15 March 2026 Glasgow : OVO Hydro: 19-22 March 2026

: OVO Hydro: 19-22 March 2026 London: OVO Arena Wembley: 25-29 March 2026

Whether you’re heading out with friends, planning a date night or treating the kids to something they’ll remember for years to come, Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic is one those rare productions that works for everyone.

How to get tickets for Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic?

Tickets for Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic are available to purchase three ways – through the venue’s website, Ticketmaster and Disney Tickets.

Learn more about the show and book tickets here.