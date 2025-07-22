Celebrity summer holidays of 2025 - including this 'idyllic' A-list approved destination
Find out where the stars are holidaying in Europe this summer, from Kris Jenner to Kate Hudson
By: Grace Rockyatou-Sy
2 minutes ago
Our favourite celebrities are living it up this summer, jetting off to sunny climes from chic city escapes to Mediterranean hotspots.
A-listers including Hailey and Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner and Kate Hudson are currently soaking up the sun across Spain, Italy and Greece. If you’re dreaming of sharing a holiday hotspot with Hollywood’s finest this summer, then you know where to go…
Hailey and Justin Bieber – Mallorca and Italy
Hailey Bieber stunned in a yellow Pucci bikini during a recent trip to Mallorca, sipping drinks and embracing the Spanish summer vibe.
She also used the moment to promote her new Rhode Beauty summer collection.
It seems that despite breakup reports, she and Daisies hitmaker Justin are still going strong, and they were recently seen on a yacht sailing along the Italian coastline. Their romantic getaway in Italy shows they are thriving and still very much together.
Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick - Italy
Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her daughter Penelope’s 13th birthday with a dreamy holiday in Italy.
The celebration featured pink balloons, handwritten cards, fireworks and a nicely decorated birthday cake.
In a sweet video, Penelope blew out her candles as friends and family looked on.
Kourtney also shared scenic shots of their European escape, with picturesque balcony views.
Kylie Jenner – Italy and Greece
Kylie Jenner is currently travelling through Europe with her children, Stormi and Aire, along with her close friends and sister Kendall.
Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner were seen enjoying the sun in Amalfi, Italy.
The couple, who recently got engaged, looked loved-up as they relaxed by the sea and admired the coast.
The Levitating singer's trip was romantic, stylish and gave fans another reason to celebrate this new power couple.
Want to vacation like a celeb?
Europe’s coastlines are the place to be this summer. From Mallorca to the Amalfi Coast, these celeb-loved spots offer sun, luxury and a chance to live like the A-list.
Whether you're lounging on a boat, exploring the city and admiring views… You just might cross paths with someone famous.
HELLO!'s Digital Travel Editor, Francesca Shillcock, explains why the celebs can’t get enough of Europe this summer. "If you ask us, idyllic Italy is always going to be the place to be," she says.
"The warm weather, incredible food and breathtaking surroundings means when it comes to popular places to vacation, it'll never go out of style. But there are other reasons why it's a hot place for celebrities this summer.
"Celebrities have the luxury of choice when it comes to vacationing, so they're likely going to choose a destination based on somewhere they perhaps haven't explored as much.
"It's known that the Kardashian-Jenner clan, for example, have vacationed extensively in places like Turks and Caicos, Mexico and Bora Bora, so it's possible Europe offers them a chance to explore places they haven't visited in a while. "
