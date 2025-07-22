Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Celebrity summer holidays 2025: Hailey and Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner and more
Subscribe
Celebrity summer holidays 2025: Hailey and Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner and more
Photo Collage of Paris Hilton, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Separately On Holiday

Celebrity summer holidays of 2025 - including this 'idyllic' A-list approved destination

Find out where the stars are holidaying in Europe this summer, from Kris Jenner to Kate Hudson

By: Grace Rockyatou-Sy
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Our favourite celebrities are living it up this summer, jetting off to sunny climes from chic city escapes to Mediterranean hotspots.

A-listers including Hailey and Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner and Kate Hudson are currently soaking up the sun across Spain, Italy and Greece. If you’re dreaming of sharing a holiday hotspot with Hollywood’s finest this summer, then you know where to go…

Hailey and Justin Bieber  Mallorca and Italy

Hailey Bieber Wearing Yellow and White Two Piece Pucci Outfit © Instagram

Hailey Bieber stunned in a yellow Pucci bikini during a recent trip to Mallorca, sipping drinks and embracing the Spanish summer vibe.

Hailey Bieber On A Yacht Wearing Yellow And White Bikini © Instagram

She also used the moment to promote her new Rhode Beauty summer collection.

Hailey And Justin Bieber Taking Selfie on a Yacht© Instagram

It seems that despite breakup reports, she and Daisies hitmaker Justin are still going strong, and they were recently seen on a yacht sailing along the Italian coastline. Their romantic getaway in Italy shows they are thriving and still very much together.

Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick - Italy

Penelope Disick Wearing A Chic Yellow Two Piece © Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her daughter Penelope’s 13th birthday with a dreamy holiday in Italy.

Pink Thirteen Birthday Balloons For Penelope Disick's Birthday© Instagram

The celebration featured pink balloons, handwritten cards, fireworks and a nicely decorated birthday cake.

Happy Birthday Penelope Birthday Cake© Instagram

In a sweet video, Penelope blew out her candles as friends and family looked on.  

Penelope Disick Blowing Her Birthday Cake© Instagram

Kourtney also shared scenic shots of their European escape, with picturesque balcony views.

View Of Kourtney Kardashian's Italian Holiday Balcony© Instagram

Kylie Jenner – Italy and Greece

Kylie Jenner and Her Two Children On A Boat Stormi And Aire© Instagram

Kylie Jenner is currently travelling through Europe with her children, Stormi and Aire, along with her close friends and sister Kendall. 

Kylie Jenner And Kendall Jenner Drinking© Instagram

She began in Venice, where she attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding.

Media Image© Getty

Since then, she has been spotted in Tuscany and on the Greek island of Paxos.  

Kylie Jenner Wearing Bikini and On A Yacht© Instagram

Kylie and Stormi have shared adorable moments together, from dancing on a yacht in matching bathrobes to lounging on a private boat. 

View post on TikTok

Kylie has also been seen enjoying girl time with her best friends Anastasia Karanikolaou, Devon Carlson and Victoria Villarroel. 

Kendall and Kylie Jenner On Holiday With Friends© Instagram

From fresh summer pedicures to sexy bikinis, The Kardashians star is embracing every moment of her luxury summer.  

Kris Jenner, Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King – Mallorca

Kris Jenner is proving that even on vacation, she remains in full work mode. 

Kris Jenner, Oprah and Gayle King on Holiday Together© Instagram

She was seen relaxing on a yacht off the coast of Mallorca with Oprah Winfrey and CBS Morning presenter Gayle King.

Kris Jenner, Oprah and Gayle on Holiday © Instagram

The trio were dressed in swimwear from the Skims x Roberto Cavalli collection, casually enjoying the weather and panoramic coastal views. 

Kris Jenner, Oprah and Gayle King on Holiday Together© Instagram

Paris Hilton – Sardinia

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum travelled to the Italian island of Sardinia with their two children, Phoenix and London.

Paris Hilton Kissing Her Husband On Holiday Vacation© Instagram

They were seen snorkelling and dining on board their yacht. "Vacation mode: activated! Making memories with my favorite people," she shared on Instagram.

Paris Hilton and Husband Under The Sea© Instagram

Paris captured the entire experience online, tunring the trip into a digital memory book.

Paris Hilton on Holiday With Phoenix and London© Instagram

Kate Hudson – Spain, Italy and Greece

Kate Hudson cruising through Europe with her best friend Sophie Lopez and daughter Rani.© Instagram

Kate Hudson has been cruising through Europe with her best friend Sophie Lopez and daughter Rani. They have been spotted on yachts in Spain and Italy!  

Kate Hudson and Daughter Rani At The Beach© Instagram

"Girl Trip," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of her vacation, adding the Spanish flag emoji. The How To Lose a Guy in Ten Days actress  also shared sun-filled photos from Greece.

Kate Hudson Taking Selfie With Sophie Lopez© Instagram

The Greek getaway images featured her extended family, including her younger half-sibling Wyatt Russell, her famous parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's son.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner – Amalfi Coast

Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner were seen enjoying the sun in Amalfi, Italy.

Dua Lipa poses in a black studded bikini© Instagram

The couple, who recently got engaged, looked loved-up as they relaxed by the sea and admired the coast. 

Dua Lipa And Callum Turner Taking A Selfie On Holiday © Instagram

The Levitating singer's trip was romantic, stylish and gave fans another reason to celebrate this new power couple.

Dua Lipa Laying On Beach Chair Smiling © Instagram

Want to vacation like a celeb?

Europe’s coastlines are the place to be this summer. From Mallorca to the Amalfi Coast, these celeb-loved spots offer sun, luxury and a chance to live like the A-list.

Whether you're lounging on a boat, exploring the city and admiring views… You just might cross paths with someone famous.

HELLO!'s Digital Travel Editor, Francesca Shillcock, explains why the celebs can’t get enough of Europe this summer. "If you ask us, idyllic Italy is always going to be the place to be," she says. 

"The warm weather, incredible food and breathtaking surroundings means when it comes to popular places to vacation, it'll never go out of style. But there are other reasons why it's a hot place for celebrities this summer. 

"Celebrities have the luxury of choice when it comes to vacationing, so they're likely going to choose a destination based on somewhere they perhaps haven't explored as much.

"It's known that the Kardashian-Jenner clan, for example, have vacationed extensively in places like Turks and Caicos, Mexico and Bora Bora, so it's possible Europe offers them a chance to explore places they haven't visited in a while. "

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Travel
See more
Read More