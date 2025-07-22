Celebrity summer holidays of 2025 - including this 'idyllic' A-list approved destination

Our favourite celebrities are living it up this summer, jetting off to sunny climes from chic city escapes to Mediterranean hotspots.

A-listers including Hailey and Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner and Kate Hudson are currently soaking up the sun across Spain, Italy and Greece. If you’re dreaming of sharing a holiday hotspot with Hollywood’s finest this summer, then you know where to go…

Hailey and Justin Bieber – Mallorca and Italy © Instagram Hailey Bieber stunned in a yellow Pucci bikini during a recent trip to Mallorca, sipping drinks and embracing the Spanish summer vibe. © Instagram She also used the moment to promote her new Rhode Beauty summer collection. © Instagram It seems that despite breakup reports, she and Daisies hitmaker Justin are still going strong, and they were recently seen on a yacht sailing along the Italian coastline. Their romantic getaway in Italy shows they are thriving and still very much together.

Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick - Italy © Instagram Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her daughter Penelope’s 13th birthday with a dreamy holiday in Italy. © Instagram The celebration featured pink balloons, handwritten cards, fireworks and a nicely decorated birthday cake. © Instagram In a sweet video, Penelope blew out her candles as friends and family looked on. © Instagram Kourtney also shared scenic shots of their European escape, with picturesque balcony views. © Instagram

Kylie Jenner – Italy and Greece © Instagram Kylie Jenner is currently travelling through Europe with her children, Stormi and Aire, along with her close friends and sister Kendall. © Instagram She began in Venice, where she attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding. © Getty Since then, she has been spotted in Tuscany and on the Greek island of Paxos. © Instagram Kylie and Stormi have shared adorable moments together, from dancing on a yacht in matching bathrobes to lounging on a private boat. View post on TikTok Kylie has also been seen enjoying girl time with her best friends Anastasia Karanikolaou, Devon Carlson and Victoria Villarroel. © Instagram From fresh summer pedicures to sexy bikinis, The Kardashians star is embracing every moment of her luxury summer.

Kris Jenner, Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King – Mallorca Kris Jenner is proving that even on vacation, she remains in full work mode. © Instagram She was seen relaxing on a yacht off the coast of Mallorca with Oprah Winfrey and CBS Morning presenter Gayle King. © Instagram The trio were dressed in swimwear from the Skims x Roberto Cavalli collection, casually enjoying the weather and panoramic coastal views. © Instagram

Paris Hilton – Sardinia Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum travelled to the Italian island of Sardinia with their two children, Phoenix and London. © Instagram They were seen snorkelling and dining on board their yacht. "Vacation mode: activated! Making memories with my favorite people," she shared on Instagram. © Instagram Paris captured the entire experience online, tunring the trip into a digital memory book. © Instagram

Kate Hudson – Spain, Italy and Greece © Instagram Kate Hudson has been cruising through Europe with her best friend Sophie Lopez and daughter Rani. They have been spotted on yachts in Spain and Italy! © Instagram "Girl Trip," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of her vacation, adding the Spanish flag emoji. The How To Lose a Guy in Ten Days actress also shared sun-filled photos from Greece. © Instagram The Greek getaway images featured her extended family, including her younger half-sibling Wyatt Russell, her famous parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's son.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner – Amalfi Coast Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner were seen enjoying the sun in Amalfi, Italy. © Instagram The couple, who recently got engaged, looked loved-up as they relaxed by the sea and admired the coast. © Instagram The Levitating singer's trip was romantic, stylish and gave fans another reason to celebrate this new power couple. © Instagram

Want to vacation like a celeb?

Europe’s coastlines are the place to be this summer. From Mallorca to the Amalfi Coast, these celeb-loved spots offer sun, luxury and a chance to live like the A-list.

Whether you're lounging on a boat, exploring the city and admiring views… You just might cross paths with someone famous.

HELLO!'s Digital Travel Editor, Francesca Shillcock, explains why the celebs can’t get enough of Europe this summer. "If you ask us, idyllic Italy is always going to be the place to be," she says.

"The warm weather, incredible food and breathtaking surroundings means when it comes to popular places to vacation, it'll never go out of style. But there are other reasons why it's a hot place for celebrities this summer.

"Celebrities have the luxury of choice when it comes to vacationing, so they're likely going to choose a destination based on somewhere they perhaps haven't explored as much.

"It's known that the Kardashian-Jenner clan, for example, have vacationed extensively in places like Turks and Caicos, Mexico and Bora Bora, so it's possible Europe offers them a chance to explore places they haven't visited in a while. "