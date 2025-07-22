Pippa Middleton's £173k private getaway to 'bond' with famous sister-in-law

Choosing to live near her family home in Berkshire would suggest Pippa Middleton is somewhat of a homebody. However, that doesn't stop her from enjoying luxurious getaways to far-flung corners of the world, including her private getaway spot that she enjoys with her famous sister-in-law.

The parents of Pippa's husband James Matthews own the incredible Eden Rock resort on the beautiful Caribbean island of St Barths.

Here, the younger sister of the Princess of Wales has enjoyed time away from public view with Vogue Williams, model, host of My Therapist Ghosted Me, and wife of James' brother, former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews.

© Corbis via Getty Images Pippa Middleton jets off to Eden Rock

Pippa's private getaway

Eden Rock is the perfect retreat for the Middleton-Matthews family and has been since David and Jane Matthews purchased it in 1995.

© Getty The Middleton-Matthews family holiday in St. Barths

In 2019, Pippa and James arrived at the resort, which charges up to £173,000 per week for its 16,000 square-foot Rockstar suite, ready to enjoy a quiet New Year's getaway with Spencer and Vogue, as well as fellow members of the Middleton clan – parents Michael and Carole, as well as Pippa's brother James and sister-in-law Alizee Thevenet.

© GC Images Pippa Middleton and James Matthews enjoy R&R from their family's luxury resort

According to the Irish Independent, guests of the five-star spot "are given their own Mini Cooper or Harley Davidson motorcycle for travel around the island and while there, they can avail of a 24-hour butler and personal staff available to VIPs."

Family bonding time

© Instagram Spencer has been known to holiday with his brother James and sister-in-law Pippa

It is no surprise then that Eden Rock is the perfect spot for Pippa and Vogue to spend some quality time together.

"The Caribbean island drenched in sunshine is trendy, luxurious and discreet, meaning major celebrity names can flock there safe in the knowledge that they'll be shielded from prying eyes," says HELLO!'s Digital Travel Editor, Francesca Shillcock.

© Instagram Spencer and Vogue are right at home in St Barts

"It's become a hotspot for major A-list names such as Jennifer Lopez, Simon Cowell and Jennifer Aniston to spend the festive season there, because who doesn't want to spend Christmas on beach?

"In recent years, the gorgeous island has become synonymous with Eden Rock, the luxe hotel owned by the Matthews family. The Princess of Wales' sister, Pippa, and her husband James have, naturally, spent their vacations at the property that offers a five-star stay, but also a significant familial tie that makes it extra special."

© Instagram In March, Spencer and Vogue jetted off to St Barths with his mum Jane

Francesca adds: "James' brother, Spencer, and his wife, Vogue Williams, have also taken their three children along to the luxury resort. And thanks to the island and the resort ensuring high levels of privacy, it's the ideal spot for them to holiday and bond as a family unit without the presence of photographers or onlookers.

"While Vogue and Spencer have more of an online presence, in-laws Pippa and James are far more private, so naturally opt to head to the safety of their home-away-from-home that Eden Rock provides them."

Eden Rock's amenities

Situated on a cliff overlooking the Baie de Saint Jean, Eden Rock's amenities also add to its enduring appeal. The hotel site, which contains 32 rooms and suites and 2 villas, offers a private beach with complimentary water sports, as well as the Eden Spa, a gym, and a boutique.

Guess also has the opportunity to dine at either of the two on-site restaurants, The On The Rocks and The Sand Bar, which are headed up by chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.