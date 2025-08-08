Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Obsessed with My Oxford Year? How to recreate the Netflix romance on your next Oxford trip
"The Radcliffe Camera and All Souls College in Oxford, UK"© Getty Images

The hit Netflix movie starring Sofia Carson was filmed on location

Francesca Shillcock
Digital Travel Editor
2 minutes ago
Have you watched My Oxford Year on Netflix?

The popular Netflix romantic drama starring Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest, based on the novel by Julia Whelan, has made it to the top spot of trending movies on the streaming platform, so it's safe to say fans are loving it.

A scenic backdrop in a beautiful city is enough to pique my interest in a film or television show. What's more, living in the south of England, I've frequented Oxford a few times, and it never fails to wow me with its beautiful architecture.

HELLO!'s TV and Film Editor, Nicky Morris, explains why the film should be on everyone's watch list: "My Oxford Year has all the ingredients of a great romantic comedy-drama. 

"Not only is it based on a popular novel, but it's set against a stunning backdrop, with all the action taking place in the historic city of Oxford, and also boasts an incredible cast.

Sofia Carson as Anna in My Oxford Year© Chris Baker/Netflix
Sofia Carson as Anna in My Oxford Year

"Both Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest are two of Hollywood's hottest rising talents, and do a brilliant job of bringing the emotional story to life."

If you've watched the film and are keen to know where to go on your next trip to Oxford, click through the gallery to see seven must-visit places that feature in the movie, compiled by the city's newest luxury hotel, The Store

cloister of The Magdalen College University Of Oxford England© Shutterstock / ReoromART

Magdalen College Cloisters

Fun fact: not only were parts of the University of Oxford used for filming My Oxford Year, but they were also used in Harry Potter.

The beautifully peaceful landscape of the Cloisters at Magdalen College, however, was used to film scenes for the Netflix movie, specifically when Anna and Jamie first meet. 

The Cloisters are open to visitors, so you can walk freely through them and imagine you're in the movie.

Late afternoon sun flare heightens the Autumn colours over the empty punts floating in moorings on the River Cherwell © Getty Images

Punting from Magdalen Bridge

If you've been to Oxford before, you'll know that punting on the river is a tradition. 

You can hire a wooden punt with your pals and see the pretty sights while floating down the river.

Landscape View Of The Most Beautiful Botanic Garden© Shutterstock / Cristian M Balate

Oxford Botanic Garden

The Botanic Gardens are a real highlight and offer a peaceful landscape to stroll through. 

Fun fact number two: It's also the oldest Botanical Garden in the UK.

Aerial view of Historical Building in Oxford, UK© Getty Images

Radcliffe Square and the Bodleian Library

The square is the academic heart of the city and is jaw-droppingly beautiful. 

It'll look familiar to those who have watched the film as it pops up frequently throughout.

Corey Mylchreest as Jamie in My Oxford Year© Chris Baker/Netflix

Duke Humfrey's Library

This part of the Bodleian Library is only available to see through a tour; however, given its history and stunning wooden interiors, it's well worth it, particularly for fans of literature.

Exterior shot of Blackwell's Bookshop in Oxford© Shutterstock / Steve Heap

Blackwell's Bookshop

Another must-see for literature lovers is Blackwell's Bookshop. Not only does it appear in the film, but it's also a tourist hotspot. 

Blackwell's Oxford is a landmark institution that has been the city's staple since 1879. 

The underground Norrington Room is the world's largest single book-selling room.

New College Lane and the Bridge of Sighs© Shutterstock / agsaz

New College Lane and the Bridge of Sighs

The narrow lane leading under the bridge is iconic and is used in the film during one of the most romantic scenes.

Oxford's newest luxury hotel, The Store, is the perfect central base to stay as it's within walking distance to all of the iconic sights. 

"Housed in a former department store on Broad Street, it blends Oxford heritage with contemporary style and offers a rooftop bar with skyline views and a sensory spa for a post-punting wind-down." 

Melanie Macleod, HELLO!'s Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor, reviewed The Store in Oxford, describing it as "divine" and the ultimate stay for luxury.

"Every element of The Store has been carefully considered with luxury in mind, from the brushed rose gold fire extinguishers (so stylish!) to the plush beds, art-deco inspired decor, divine spa and rooftop bar with breathtaking views of the city and its famous spires. We spent more than a few hours basking on the rooftop and drinking in the views - and the rosé!

"The spa, nestled on the lowest level of the hotel, is cosy and cocooning - the perfect place to unwind after a day exploring Oxford's cobbled streets. 

"The rooms are gorgeous too, with velvet headboards, boucle chairs and warm lighting, plus there's a co-working space downstairs for anyone who can tear themselves away from the rooftop bar!"

