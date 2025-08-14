Universal UK: All we know about mammoth new theme park under 2 hours from London bringing '£50 billion economic boost'

When I was 13 years old, I went on a family holiday to Orlando, Florida, and the theme parks well and truly blew my mind.

Anyone who's set foot in Busch Gardens or Walt Disney World will know how great they are.

But the undoubted favourite among my brothers, cousins, and me was Universal Studios. The incredible rides and experiences that immerse you in the world of film were something special.

When it was announced that there was a Universal theme park coming to the UK in the future, many other attraction-lovers up and down the country were thrilled.

© Shutterstock / Christopher Chambers Universal is coming to the UK!

Universal Destinations and Experiences has dubbed it the only European hub for their roster of attraction hubs, thanks to other locations being covered in the States, China, Singapore and Japan already.

The good news is going to be in a location which is just under two hours from London.

So what is there to know about the shiny new theme park? Here's everything we know about the 'what, where and when'...

When will Universal UK be open?

The all-important question above is 'When can we go?' Universal UK is working towards a 2031 deadline, with construction officially beginning in 2026. The theme park is set to sit on a mammoth 476 acres of land.

Page Thompson, president of new ventures at Universal Destinations & Experiences, told the BBC: "We look at these projects as really long-term projects. We try to think about the next 100 years."

By the time it opens, the US-based firm is estimating that it will be drawing 8.5 million annual visitors.

But like most major theme parks, it will be created in phases and will likely be in consistent development even after officially opening its doors.

Start your countdown, folks!

© Shutterstock / VIAVAL TOURS Universal Studios UK will be the studio's only European destination

Where in the country will Universal UK be?

Universal UK will be in Bedford, which, for those in London, is not too far to travel.

Page described Bedford as the "perfect" location for their site, thanks to the direct travel links to London airports, as well as Oxford via East West Rail.

© Getty Images Universal Studios plan to build their first UK theme park on a former Brickworks in Kempston Hardwick, South of Bedford, England

"It's just a fantastic location, and the site was flat and already slated for development, and we knew from the very beginning we had incredibly strong support from the people in Bedford," he said.

Phase one will also include a 500-room hotel, meaning those who travel from further afield will have somewhere to lay their head after a busy day on thrill-seeking rollercoasters.

What attractions will be at the theme park?

A lot is being kept under wraps for an element of surprise to theme park fans, but there is lots of speculation online about what might be included, which, Page says, delights the bosses due to the buzz and excitement growing continuously.

"We think it's very entertaining to see what people would like to see and what they expect to see in the park. But we won't comment on the specific properties or lands in the park until we get a lot closer to opening."

© Shutterstock / Kamira Universal Studios in Florida, USA

To give fans a flavour of what might be coming up in the UK destination, attractions at the Florida site include: the Wizarding World of Harry potter, E.T. Adventure, Revenge of the Mummy, and countless other rides and experiences based on major motion pictures like Jaw, Back to the Future, Men in Black, Despicable Me and many, many more.

Universal UK's boost to the economy

Universal UK is estimated to boost the UK economy by £50 billion. In tandem, it will create between 2,000 and 5,000 local jobs on site, and potentially 28,000 jobs in the lead-up to its completion, bringing prosperity to the Bedford area and beyond.