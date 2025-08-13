BBC Sort Your Life Out star reveals 9 holiday packing hacks that save space, stress and spend

Getting organised at home is a big task for many people. And it's one reason why BBC's show, Sort Your Life Out, starring Stacey Solomon, has become a favourite among TV fans.

But getting organised when heading abroad for a family holiday can be just as daunting and stressful, so it requires almost as much planning and meticulous sorting.

However, it needn't be a headache, especially not if you incorporate these handy tips from one of the show's stars, Iwan Carrington, who offers nine expert tips on how to 'sort your life out' when it comes to planning for your big trip of the year.

The expert teamed up with Discover Ferries to offer his thoughts on how to pack a fully loaded car boot for a fabulous ferry holiday, but the tips are gold dust for any car-based holiday for the whole family.

It'll mean you can holiday in peace without overspending on items and swerve that pre-holiday stress.

© Carlos Barquero Ditch the suitcase It sounds strange to go on holiday without a case, but bulky suitcases take up more room than necessary. If you have a roomy car, that's your suitcase built in for you. Iwan says: "Packing cubes make packing, unpacking and managing holiday laundry a breeze, but they're also remarkable space savers. "Swap rigid suitcases for soft canvas bags and flexible packing cubes; these can be squeezed into the tightest spots, leaving more room for other items."

© Getty Images Pack in the right order There's nothing more stressful than looking into a fully packed car boot and realising you need to fetch something that's buried underneath about 50 bags. Iwan advises a nifty way to avoid this. "Colour code or label bags so it's easy to find the things you need quickly. Make must-reach items easy to access while putting the things you don’t need until you arrive at your destination deeper into the car. "When travelling by ferry, remember to have a bag ready to take on board as you'll leave your car for the journey. Think about a book, phone charger, games and binoculars to help spot seals, whales and dolphins during the crossing."

© Getty Images Stashing buggies and bulky items "If pushchairs won't fit in the boot, consider using the passenger footwell and use softer objects like blankets or towels to fill in gaps around them. One of the most overlooked storage spots is underneath seats. This is a great place for stowing footwear. Planning to cycle? "Investing in a good bike carrier could save costs on expensive bike hire at your destination," said Iwan.



© Getty Images Reconfigure the back seat Another overlooked place is the back seat, which can offer handy storage methods. "Hang a shoe storage system on the back of the front seats. "This isn't just for flip flops but can double as an activity station filled with snacks, games and crayons for children or an organiser to keep travel documents, charging cables, water bottles and a first aid kit close to hand."



© Getty Images Save on self-catering This is a great idea, if you have a cupboard full of snacks and a fridge full of fruit – take it with you! Save on purchasing often expensive food items on the go while also preventing food waste. "Pack essentials like tea, coffee, tins and condiments in a cleaning caddy to prevent spills and keep everything together – it also makes it easy to unpack on arrival. "If you're travelling outside the UK, save enough space in the boot for duty-free wine, beers, spirits and cosmetics – this can save pounds on your holiday bar bill."

© Getty Images Protect skin and wallet It's tempting to purchase suncream once you've reached your destination to avoid packing it among your luggage, but if you make room for it, your bank balance will thank you. "Avoid spending a fortune on sun cream abroad! Purchase it from bargain stores at home, keeping an eye out for containers marked with UV star ratings for protection against harmful rays." This is especially worth it if you're holiday travel is by car and not plane, as there won't be liquid restrictions.

© Getty Be beach ready "Keep a beach bag packed with pool inflatables, sea shoes, and towels in the car. "This way, you are always ready for an impromptu paddle or a full day of fun in the sun," he said. Solid advice, Iwan.



© Getty Images Embrace the picnic It's nice to try out new restaurants, but you'll get more bang for your buck if you're open to embracing the humble picnic. This is, in fact, a core memory of mine from my childhood. A car boot picnic with my grandparents by the Norfolk coast was a regular occurrence. It might not sound glam, but the heartfelt memories last forever.

