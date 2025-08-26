Dreaming of the Maldives? Destination expert's 4 tips to save 'hundreds' on island adventure

When thinking about a bucket list holiday, it turns out that many share the same dream: an endless stretch of chalk-white sand and a crystal blue sparkling ocean, with palm trees dotted along the coastline bobbing away in a gentle, warm breeze. There are, of course, plenty of fantastic destinations across our planet that can provide admirers with this picturesque tableau, but for a large percentage of travel lovers and holidaymakers, the Maldives is the first that springs to mind in making that dream a reality.

But for lots of people, a trip to the South Asian island nestled in the Indian Ocean remains a pipedream, or a destination reserved only for splash-out trips like a honeymoon or big birthday holiday. However, if you're keen to explore the Maldives, travel experts have shared some insights on how to make it happen. Sheryl Drane, a travel expert at Travelbag, has shared her top tips to keep in mind when researching, planning and booking a holiday to the Maldives to make sure you get the most out of your trip and help stretch your money further.

© Getty Images Experts at Travelbag have revealed their tips on how you can make your Maldivian dream a reality

Sheryl Drane, Maldives Destination Expert, shares tips for travelling to the Maldives on a budget

Timing is everything

"Many travellers are surprised to learn just how much they can save with a bit of planning," says Sheryl. "From choosing the right time to travel to being flexible with transfers, there are plenty of ways to enjoy a premium Maldives experience on a more modest budget. Travelling during the off-season (May to October), when flight and hotel prices can drop by around 19 per cent, is one of the easiest ways to lower the overall cost. These months also offer ideal surfing conditions and fewer crowds, perfect for those seeking both adventure and tranquillity."

Cut costs on transfers

Sheryl also says that another quick method to bag your pennies when planning your holiday is to be meticulous with your transfer planning. "One of the easiest ways to save is on transport. While scenic, seaplane transfers can cost several hundred pounds," she notes. "Opting instead for shared speedboats offers a far more budget-friendly route between islands, without compromising the experience."

Book flights and resorts as a package

Not only is when you book your trip essential to saving as much cash as possible, but also how you book, says Sheryl. Many who are eyeing up the Maldives as their next holiday might have their favourite hotel in mind, but it's important to consider booking flights and accommodation in a bundle as it could save you money. "Many tour operators offer Maldives packages that bundle flights and accommodation. These often work out cheaper than booking separately, especially when booked in advance or during seasonal promotions. Another bonus is that packages sometimes include extras such as transfers or excursions," advises Sheryl.

© Getty Images Travelling out of season, booking early and considering your transfer options are all great ways to save 'hundreds' when booking your dream getaway

Sign up for travel alerts and priority programmes

Endlessly scrolling online can feel tiresome and like it's taking the magic away from the trip itself. Instead, Sheryl advises subscribing to price alerts for flights in the Maldives and also keep an eye on Black Friday, January sales and other promotions, so that when they come around, you're ready to pounce on a good deal and get excited about your trip.