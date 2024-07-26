Turkish Riviera: I holidayed in the same place as Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates… this is how it went down

Situated on the stunning shores of Fethiye, Turkey, Yazz Collective isn’t just any hotel—it’s a total retreat into luxury and relaxation. From the moment I arrived, I knew I was in for something special.

The journey there was an adventure in itself. After a smooth flight from London to Dalaman Airport, we enjoyed a scenic 45-minute drive to the port, where a private boat was waiting. This exclusive touch set the tone for our entire stay.

As we cruised over the crystal-clear waters of the Turkish Riviera, the excitement really started to build. When we finally arrived at Yazz Collective, a chic boutique resort nestled in a private bay with its stylish green design and eco-friendly vibe, we were welcomed by such a warm and inviting atmosphere. With only 16 rooms, a beach restaurant, and a bar, it felt like a super cozy and personalized getaway.

A blend of luxury and fun

Yazz Collective perfectly blends luxury with a sense of fun. The hotel boasts a relaxed Mediterranean-meets-Bali vibe, with stylish, comfortable accommodations designed for ultimate relaxation.

The 16 guest rooms capture the theme perfectly, with chestnut furniture, bamboo bathroom doors, and both outdoor and indoor showers. Floor-to-ceiling windows let in plenty of natural light, and the bedding is so plush that hitting the snooze button is too tempting. Each room comes with modern amenities and a minibar stocked with top-notch spirits. Plus, every room has its own private deck, perfect for relaxing, reading a book, or enjoying a morning meditation.

© Yazz Collective Mediterranean-meets-Bali vibe guestrooms

We had a wide range of daily activities to choose from, catering to every taste—whether you’re into yoga, water sports, or cocktail-making classes, there’s something for everyone. Evenings came alive with movie nights and vibrant weekend parties featuring DJs, ensuring there was never a dull moment.

On our second day, we had a private boat tour of the stunning Turkish Riviera. We swam in the Aegean Sea and watched the sunset with a champagne toast. Discovering secluded coves and hidden spots by boat was thrilling. The staff’s knowledge and energy added a special touch, making the whole experience truly unforgettable.

At Yazz Collective, you curate your own luxury hideaway. Whether you seek silent escapism or a fun and vibrant experience, our haven offers something for everyone. Escape into tranquility or enjoy vibrant excitement —it's your choice. Yazz Collective

A culinary journey worth traveling for

Beyond enjoying the sun-soaked beach, the highlight of my stay was undoubtedly the food. Each meal—breakfast, lunch, and dinner—featured a wide range of options, from light raw dishes to delicious fresh fish, seafood, and a variety of mouthwatering Turkish specialties.

© Yazz Collective The farm-to-table restaurant at Yazz Collective

We especially loved the fried zucchini starter, sea bass ceviche, steak tataki, and the pistachio tiramisu, which we ended up having every night!

The signature cocktails were exceptional, and the farm-to-table restaurant truly stands out with its Mediterranean-inspired dishes, making every meal a celebration of fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

© Andrea Alvarado Cocktail hour while watching the sunset at Yazz Collective

A sanctuary for the senses

The spa experience was a highlight of my stay. We treated ourselves to a Balinese massage, and it was as though we had been transported to a serene Balinese retreat. The skilled therapists worked their magic, dissolving all my stress and leaving me utterly refreshed.

© Yazz Collective Outdoor spa for Balinese massages

The soothing sounds of waves and birds provided the perfect natural soundtrack, enhancing the relaxation and making the experience even more unforgettable.

Fethiye: A playground for the elite

Fethiye is renowned as a glamorous destination for the world’s elite, including billionaires who frequently dock their luxurious yachts here.

This air of luxury adds to the exclusive charm of Yazz Collective, where even outside guests can join in. They come by boat or yacht to enjoy the restaurant and bar, or just to relax on the beach. This perfect mix of opulence and accessibility makes the Yazz Collective experience even more enchanting.

© Yazz Collective Outside guests are welcome to arrive by boat

Family and pet-friendly paradise

While Yazz Collective is ideal for couples seeking a romantic getaway, it’s also incredibly welcoming to families and pets. The staff’s genuine warmth towards children and dogs made it clear that this is a place where everyone, regardless of age or species, can feel at home.

Final thoughts

Yazz Collective is a dream destination that effortlessly combines luxury, fun, and relaxation. From the breathtaking location and intimate atmosphere to the exceptional food and service and unforgettable experiences, every aspect of my stay was meticulously crafted to provide an unparalleled getaway.

© Andrea Alvarado Sun-soaked bliss at Yazz Collective

Whether you're looking for a romantic escape, a family-friendly retreat, or just a place to unwind and recharge, Yazz Collective offers something for everyone. The welcoming staff, sustainable practices, and exquisite details make this hotel a true sanctuary along the Turkish Riviera. I can’t wait to return and relive the magic all over again.

Rooms from £530 a night. Book via booking.com, Mr & Mrs Smith, or direct at yazzcollective.com.

FYI, our travel journalism is written and edited by our expert writers to inspire readers. Hotel reviews have been independently reviewed by our expert writers who are usually hosted on a complimentary basis, but this never affects our review process.