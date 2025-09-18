7 prettiest cathedral cities in the UK that are bursting with history

With many choosing to explore the great outdoors that sits right on our doorstep rather than hopping on a plane to go abroad, the UK is not short of fantastic areas to roam about, either for a romantic weekend getaway or a short staycation with pals. For those who are perhaps visiting the UK for the first time, the obvious choice might be to head to London, but there are endless places to visit beyond the capital that offer history, culture and staggeringly beautiful architecture. And if there's one thing that the UK gets right on the architecture front, it's our cathedrals.

While there is a long list of cathedral cities in the United Kingdom (over 40 to be precise), there are a few that come out on top as the most popular. So if you're looking for some options to get started on your expedition across the cathedral cities of the UK, these pretty ones are a must-visit to add to your list.

© Getty Images York Minster Whether you consider yourself religious or not, cathedrals can be jaw-droppingly beautiful to look at and explore, even from an architectural and historical point of view. York Minster appears on any list of cathedrals that needs to be seen to be believed. York Minster dates back to the seventh century and is the official seat of the archbishop of York. Inside, visitors can see the famous Rose Window, produced in 1515. According to History Hit, the cathedral features approximately 128 stained glass windows, each made from more than 2 million separate glass pieces.



© Getty Images Winchester If you're heading to Hampshire for a weekend break, Winchester Cathedral is not to be missed. Having visited myself, I can vouch for how stunning and intricate the architecture is, and the city itself is pretty, buzzy and full of things to do and lovely places to eat. I also have friends who studied at university here who love nothing more than returning. Winchester Cathedral was built between 1079 and 1420 and, according to Britannica.com, it is the world's longest intact medieval cathedral.



© Getty Images Durham Durham is a cathedral city south of Newcastle, nestled along the River Wear and is often dubbed the 'prettiest' cathedral city in travel blogs and online tourism articles. It's a Grade-1 listed building that dates back to 1093. It is also part of Durham Castle and its surroundings are so significant and beautiful that it was officially designated as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in the 1980s.



© Getty Images Canterbury There are two cathedral cities in Kent, Rochester and Canterbury, the latter of which is perhaps the one that comes up most frequently. The cathedral was founded in 597 AD and is one of the most visited sites in the whole of the UK, according to the Cathedral's official website. Their website also refers to it as 'England's First Cathedral' and states that it has the name 'England in stone'. It's also, perhaps obviously, the seat of the Archbishop of Canterbury, and is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, making it worthy of a visit.



© Getty Images Belfast A trip over the Irish Sea into Northern Ireland and you could find yourself marvelling at the beautiful St Anne's Church of Ireland Cathedral, Belfast, at the heart of this historic and important port city. It is the focal point of Belfast's Cathedral Quarter, and architects began working on the project to build the stunning place of worship in 1895.



© Getty Images Liverpool Heading back over the Irish Sea and up the River Mersey, you'll soon find yourself in Liverpool, known for many great things from its maritime history to The Beatles. But the cathedral is equally marvellous. It's known as the largest cathedral in Britain and even offers panoramic views of the city from its tower, which is 500 feet above sea level.

