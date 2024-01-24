I spent a day with a Mountain Rescue team in the Highlands - and realised how woefully unprepared I was for the great outdoors

"You look like a ninja and yes, you look cool. But finding someone dressed all in black makes it a hell of a lot more challenging for us to find you." This was the reaction from Gavin, one of the Arrochar mountain rescue team, as he first laid his eyes on me. I thought I looked resplendent in all-black waterproof hiking gear but as the blood visibly drained my face in mortal embarrassment, I hoped this was my first and only mistake hiking into the stunning Scottish Highlands.

© Ed Smith All black waterproofs - always add some colour

Getting back out into nature

I’ve always considered myself an outdoors person with some semblance of an idea of what they are doing when venturing into nature. This experience made me quickly realise that I was perhaps a little egotistical in thinking I knew what I was doing. Being accompanied by the inspiring Anton, Kevin and Antwon from the non-profit aptly named AKA also helped me understand how prepared you need to be for any eventuality. As Kevin Spriggs, Co-founder of AKA, told me when I asked him if he’d ever been "caught out" by the weather: "We've had our share of surprises - soles coming off boots, rain coming at us sideways, and darkness creeping in. We had good advice early from our late mentor who used to tell us there’s, 'no bad weather, just bad clothing.' Extra jackets, head torches, and even duct tape have saved the day." Considering AKA specialise in taking large groups of disadvantaged and socially isolated people on outdoor adventures, this was another moment where cold realisation struck. My preparedness in these situations was completely lacking.

© Ed Smith Antwon, Anton and Kevin - A.K.A

The storm moves in

Arrochar in the Highlands is enclosed between rising hills and frothing lochs and a gateway to the Argyll Forest parks. Stunning vistas give way to some of the best climbs in the Highlands with some hills towering over three thousand feet. You need to be experienced when tackling these, but it is essential even for the most relaxing of hikes that you have the kit for any eventuality. The weather can change instantly and it often does without warning. We discovered this as our morning hike was cancelled abruptly due to dark ominous clouds suddenly developing overhead, a heavy howling wind whipping around us and sharp spears of rain burrowing relentlessly into our cold and exposed faces.

WATCH: Staying safe with Arrochar Mountain Rescue Courtesy: Kirk Watson, Perfect View Productions

The barriers to getting outdoors

My aim here is not to make people shy away from getting out there, far from it; the UK possesses some of the most beautiful outdoor spaces in the world. Sadly, recent research from outdoor clothing company Helly Hansen revealed that 46% of the British public state that ‘lack of knowledge’ is preventing them from getting outdoors and that three in ten of the population (29%) have not participated in any outdoor activities in the past year. When you consider the potential costs and organisation of leaving home to pursue an outdoor activity if you are city-bound, we could argue this is unsurprising. However, going on a regular hike or trail run could be considered a better alternative to the ubiquitous gym membership which will keep you indoors. The health benefits of getting out in nature have been well documented, but for me, nothing can beat the uplifting feeling you only get when fresh air is coupled with exercise.

© Ed Smith Arrochar Mountain Rescue

Layers, layers and more layers

Upon speaking with the mountain team further, it was highlighted that some people have been known to just rock up to the mountains with no map, no waterproof clothes and sadly, no idea. This is not only unprepared but also downright dangerous. As we discovered, the weather can disrupt your plans (or lack of them) instantaneously. Whilst we all huddled in the Mountain Rescue Centre waiting for the remnants of the storm to dissipate, Kevin and I also discussed good preparation and his advice was: "Always check the weather and be ready for it. Plan your route, tell someone about it, and arrange check-ins. Use apps like OS maps to help navigate, and don’t forget a spare battery pack." I was very glad to be wearing hiking socks, hiking boots, waterproof trousers, and a breathable folded-up jacket. However, as the temperature rapidly dropped I also donned my gloves, beanie, and lightweight insulated jacket which I was eternally grateful for.

Safety advice is often simple, such as checking the weather, telling someone where you are going and when you are expected home, and ensuring you have appropriate clothing and footwear on. Mike Park, Chief Executive Officer for Mountain Rescue England and Wales

Saving Lives

Luckily for those who are ill-prepared or for those who sadly succumb to injury, we are fortunate to have rescue teams who are volunteers and will jump at a moment's notice to head out and save lives. Mike Park, Chief Executive Officer for Mountain Rescue England and Wales, stated, "Safety advice is often simple, such as checking the weather, telling someone where you are going and when you are expected home, and ensuring you have appropriate clothing and footwear on. If you do find yourself in trouble, we are always here to help – just dial 999, ask for the police and then mountain rescue." As I participated in a scaled-down hike, we were trained on the inordinate difficulty of rescuing someone on a mountain in a stretcher. This was a moment where I felt huge gratitude that there are experienced people out there, willing to risk their own lives to save others. We can all play our part however by ensuring we are all just that little bit more prepared.

Leave your worries at home

As my day concluded at the bleak base of a hill in Arrochar, luckily still dry and warm thanks to my gear (albeit in the wrong colour) it made me more determined to get out more regularly. Even with the poor weather and a little added humility, the endorphins were certainly rushing alongside the joy of imbibing a hot cup of tea. Those previous statistics can be considered disheartening but I hope that with just a little bit more preparation and desire we can all benefit mentally and physically from being outside more, we just have to be prepared. As we packed up to leave, Kevin had some final words for me: "Just enjoy nature" he said, "it’s where you’re meant to be. Leave your worries at home!"

Helly Hansen and Mountain Rescue England and Wales have been partners since 2021 and are committed to making the outdoors inclusive for all. For more information on how to remain safe, please visit the Mountain Rescue England and Wales website, www.mountain.rescue.org.uk/safety.

To learn more about the work AKA are doing, please visit: www.akahwo.com

To learn more about Helly Hansen’s Open Mountain Month in January and June, please visit www.hellyhansen.com/open-mountain