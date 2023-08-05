5 hidden beaches to visit in the UK

From Cornwall to Dorset, West Sussex and beyond, discover the most beautiful secluded spots to get your seaside fix this summer

While the Met Office's long range forecast for August doesn't bode well for those hoping for Mediterranean temperatures in the UK this summer, that doesn't mean the endless offering of beautiful British beaches need be neglected.

For days when the sun shines, HELLO! has compiled a list of 5 of the best hidden beaches in the UK for you to explore. From secluded shingle suntraps to quiet snorkelling spots, where will you venture this summer?

Church Ope Cove, Isle of Portland, Dorset

The Jurassic Coast's most famous Chesil Beach has a smaller, more secluded sister in the form of the tidal island of Portland. Church Ope Cove is a sweet and safe shingled beach found at the base of a concrete flight of stairs.

Find it amongst the three cliffs, and you've unlocked a paradise spot ideal for swimming and snorkelling. As the beach faces south, it is also something of a sun trap throughout the day.

Shoreham Beach, West Sussex

The famous lure of Brighton's vibrant and popular beach is perfect for some, but for those seeking a more secluded stretch of sand, head to Shoreham-by-Sea. While frequented by locals, this pebbled beach is a calm and serene place to soak up the summer. On windy days, expect to see windsurfers riding the frothy waves. And when the sun shines, high tide provides the perfect body of water for a refreshing dip.

Lusty Glaze, Cornwall

Cornwall's sublime stretch of coastline is flocked with holidaymakers and locals alike during the warmer months. Away from the surf capital Fistral Beach and golden sands of Watergate Bay, however, lies a charming cove which remains one of Cornwall's best kept secrets. Hidden by a natural amphitheatre of 200ft high cliffs, Lusty Glaze is only accessible if you're willing to take on the precarious cobbled staircase from the clifftop down to the pillowy stretch of sand that was once crowned Britain's Best Beach by The Sunday Times.

The glorious beach is equipped with a restaurant, watersports hut, lifeguard and beach huts, but the 132 steps to reach them means the cove can be far less crowded than others during peak season.

Isle of Grain Beach, Kent

This beautiful stretch of shingle and sand forms the easternmost point of the Hoo Peninsula in Kent. During grey days, the eerie emptiness of the beach has been described by regulars as feeling like it's at the "edge of the world," but when the sun shines, this secluded island is a haven for families, dog-walkers and sand castle enthusiasts.

Situated between the Thames and the River Medway, this beach is just an hour from London and forms part of the England Coast Path, a 47-mile stretch running from the hamlet of Grain to Woolwich in southeast London.

Holkham Bay, Norfolk

Picture sweeping sand dunes, moody marshland, windswept green pastures and seemingly endless stretch of undisturbed coastline, it's little wonder Holkham Bay has been a popular setting for several major motion pictures. It's also a favourite amongst the royal family, who have been known to visit the beach whenever they're staying at Sandringham.

The late Queen Elizabeth II often walked her beloved corgis along the water's edge, while the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children shared a heartwarming personal video filmed in the dunes of Holkham Bay to mark their tenth wedding anniversary in 2021.

Despite its vastness, Holkham Bay remains relatively secluded throughout the year. Even when busy, locals have shared that there is always enough space to remain undisturbed, the waters are warm enough for summer swims, and the sand dunes provide the perfect backdrop for solitude.

