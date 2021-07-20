7 of the best UK clubs to party at post Freedom Day

Freedom Day is finally here, and people all over the country are rejoicing at the fact that they can now return to nightclubs and party with their besties this summer. If you are struggling with where to go on your next night out, we have rounded up the best clubs in the UK for you to enjoy, check them out below…

Best clubs in London

Fabric, London

Fabric has been a longstanding favourite for many years, due to its buzzing atmosphere and impressive guest DJs. The club is perfect for house and techno lovers, and the best news is that they have lots of events planned in the upcoming weeks for the grand reopening, find out more at fabriclondon.com

Egg, London

If you are a student, then Egg is definitely the place for you. Situated in Kings Cross, the club hosts a variety of different nights, with lots of upcoming events such as 'The Freedom Fiesta', designed specifically for those studying in the capital. Find out more at egglondon.co.uk

XOYO, London

You can’t go to London without a night out at XOYO. The club is situated in the heart of Shoreditch, and has something for everyone with a range of different events. It is so well respected that even Frank Ocean himself performed here back in 2011. They have lots going on over the upcoming weeks, find out more at xoyo.co.uk

Best clubs in Manchester

Soup Kitchen, Manchester

Although it might not look like much, this multi-award-winning music venue, bar and kitchen is a city gem. Many DJs have performed here over the years, but if you don't fancy a dance then the upstairs bar is bound to be your new favourite spot, find out more at soupmanchester.com

Best clubs in Bristol

Motion, Bristol

Voted the best large club in DJ Mag's Best Of British Awards in 2018, it's not hard to see why hundreds flock to visit this iconic venue. The old warehouse space is hosting a range of cool events now that they have reopened, including a 'welcome back' rave that is not to be missed. Find out more at motion-bristol.com

Best clubs in Liverpool

Camp and Furnace, Liverpool

Another venue that has opened in an old warehouse space, Camp and Furnace offer a unique mix of DJs, cocktails and even barbecues. Situated at the heart of the Baltic Triangle, also known as Liverpool's creative district, their club nights aren’t to be missed. They have lots going on in the upcoming weeks, including a fun Sex and the City themed night, so grab your girls and get going! Find out more at campandfurnace.com

Best clubs in Newcastle

Tup Tup Palace, Newcastle

Tup Tup Palace is loved for its amazing atmosphere, and has something for everyone at the multi-level nightclub. Situated in the centre of town, it is famous for its lavish Eastern-style interior and its varied playlist. Find out more at tuptuppalace.com

